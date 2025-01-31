Huntley Project freshman Blake Ramaeker aiming to defend state wrestling title

WORDEN — Huntley Project freshman Blake Ramaeker is already in Montana's wrestling history books.

Last season Ramaeker became the first eighth grader to win a state championship, doing so at 113 pounds. He now wrestles at 132 pounds.

It’s a long road between now and his senior season, but there are remarkably high expectations surround him.

“You have all he skills. The only thing that stops you sometimes is your mindset and what you're thinking. Every wrestler goes through it and it's a tough thing to overcome, but he'll be right there when we need him," Huntley Project head coach Tim Kaczmarek said.

Even with all the victories he’s already racked up, Raemaker still shows signs of his youth. At the Red Devils’ senior night duals, Ramaeker took on Billings Skyview’s Chris Grossman, who quickly dispatched of the Project freshman.

“It's really helped me get better at all my techniques and makes me tougher all around," Ramaeker said.

“He's a workhorse. Every day he works hard. That's just his mentality," Kaczmarek said. "The weight class he's in is probably the toughest in the state across the board. Every tourmament he is wrestling two or three kids that are solid, so it's going to make him better."

Ramaeker making a title run would be a substantial boost to the Red Devils team title hopes. Project is chasing its fourth consecutive Class B crown.

“Do your job and it takes care of itself. Don't be selfish. If you're up by seven we've got to get up by eight. If you're up 14 we've got to get up 15 to get bonus points," Kaczmarek said. "Just do your job and it will take care of itself is kind of our mindset going forward."

The countdown is on to the all-class state wrestling tournament inside the Big Barn of First Interstate Arena at MetraPark beginning Feb. 12.

