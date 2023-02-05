High school wrestling: Class B-C divisionals results

(Note: Results provided by www.trackwrestling.com)
Eastern B-C
at Columbus
Team scores:
1. Huntley Project 331
2. Glasgow 188
3. Colstrip 156
4. Fort Benton 104
5. Forsyth 77.5
6. Malta/Whitewater 77
7. Chinook 75
8. Big Sandy 65
9. Shepherd 63
10. Baker 61
11. Poplar 60
12. Columbus/Absarokee 57
13. Red Lodge 45
14. Broadus 39
14. Wolf Point 39
16. Circle 37
17. Roundup 30
18. Harlem 29
19. Great Falls Central 22
20. Custer/Hysham 0
Placing matches
103
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Baylor Burton of Huntley Project
- 2nd Place - Quinn Rodewald of Big Sandy
- 3rd Place - Trey Starcher of Forsyth
- 4th Place - Cody Kuka of Glasgow
- 5th Place - Ruben Nelson of Circle
- 6th Place - Wyatt Johannes of Huntley Project
- 7th Place - Makiya Plummer of Glasgow
- 8th Place - Tyrus Reimer of Fort Benton
1st Place Match
- Baylor Burton (Huntley Project) 47-7, So. over Quinn Rodewald (Big Sandy) 28-5, 8th. (Dec 11-5)
3rd Place Match
- Trey Starcher (Forsyth) 33-17, 8th. over Cody Kuka (Glasgow) 16-9, 8th. (MD 10-1)
5th Place Match
- Ruben Nelson (Circle) 27-18, So. over Wyatt Johannes (Huntley Project) 19-16, Fr. (MD 10-2)
7th Place Match
- Makiya Plummer (Glasgow) 13-9, 8th. over Tyrus Reimer (Fort Benton) 18-17, Fr. (Fall 2:06)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trevor O`Hara of Fort Benton
- 2nd Place - Westen Lindeen of Huntley Project
- 3rd Place - Kade Smith of Shepherd
- 4th Place - Wyatt Nelson of Colstrip
- 5th Place - Ryan Wiggins of Forsyth
- 6th Place - Evan Vonolnhausen of Huntley Project
- 7th Place - Creighton Teeters of Forsyth
- 8th Place - Gene Torres of Columbus / Absarokee
1st Place Match
- Trevor O`Hara (Fort Benton) 28-5, Sr. over Westen Lindeen (Huntley Project) 27-8, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
3rd Place Match
- Kade Smith (Shepherd) 33-8, Fr. over Wyatt Nelson (Colstrip) 12-11, So. (Fall 0:48)
5th Place Match
- Ryan Wiggins (Forsyth) 25-19, 8th. over Evan Vonolnhausen (Huntley Project) 20-17, So. (Dec 4-0)
7th Place Match
- Creighton Teeters (Forsyth) 13-25, 8th. over Gene Torres (Columbus / Absarokee) 19-20, So. (Fall 4:04)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Nedens of Huntley Project
- 2nd Place - Payne Reilly of Forsyth
- 3rd Place - Ted See of Glasgow
- 4th Place - Cash Richardson of Glasgow
- 5th Place - Gage Raihl of Columbus / Absarokee
- 6th Place - Zeke Sanders of Chinook
- 7th Place - Kaden Shiffer of Forsyth
- 8th Place - Arrow Hucke of Fort Benton
1st Place Match
- Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project) 39-10, Sr. over Payne Reilly (Forsyth) 30-14, Jr. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
- Ted See (Glasgow) 26-21, So. over Cash Richardson (Glasgow) 14-8, 8th. (Fall 2:47)
5th Place Match
- Gage Raihl (Columbus / Absarokee) 16-15, Fr. over Zeke Sanders (Chinook) 13-24, Fr. (MD 10-2)
7th Place Match
- Kaden Shiffer (Forsyth) 7-18, Fr. over Arrow Hucke (Fort Benton) 0-16, 8th. (Fall 0:28)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Derek Lachenmeier of Huntley Project
- 2nd Place - Navarjo Escarcega of Poplar
- 3rd Place - Kasey Reed of Wolf Point
- 4th Place - Nolan Evenson of Red Lodge HS
- 5th Place - Tucker Miller of Baker
- 6th Place - Wyatt Hood of Columbus / Absarokee
- 7th Place - Gauge Chapman of Chinook
- 8th Place - Griffen Crowley of Chinook
1st Place Match
- Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley Project) 31-20, So. over Navarjo Escarcega (Poplar) 30-7, So. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Kasey Reed (Wolf Point) 26-15, Fr. over Nolan Evenson (Red Lodge HS) 27-13, So. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
- Tucker Miller (Baker) 22-19, So. over Wyatt Hood (Columbus / Absarokee) 28-15, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Gauge Chapman (Chinook) 22-19, So. over Griffen Crowley (Chinook) 12-23, Fr. (MD 16-7)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Riley Davis of Baker
- 2nd Place - Cooper Lane of Huntley Project
- 3rd Place - Ty Borge of Colstrip
- 4th Place - Stran Lytton of Red Lodge HS
- 5th Place - Jesse Reed of Wolf Point
- 6th Place - Kohner Shipman of Malta / Whitewater
- 7th Place - Wesley Cox of Big Sandy
- 8th Place - Straud Sims of Malta / Whitewater
1st Place Match
- Riley Davis (Baker) 34-9, Jr. over Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) 39-8, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Ty Borge (Colstrip) 39-15, Sr. over Stran Lytton (Red Lodge HS) 28-10, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Jesse Reed (Wolf Point) 33-17, 8th. over Kohner Shipman (Malta / Whitewater) 37-16, So. (Fall 2:02)
7th Place Match
- Wesley Cox (Big Sandy) 25-13, Fr. over Straud Sims (Malta / Whitewater) 28-22, Fr. (Fall 5:32)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Khye Gamas of Glasgow
- 2nd Place - Hayden Ramaeker of Huntley Project
- 3rd Place - Dylan Grant of Colstrip
- 4th Place - Tegan Mcdonald of Columbus / Absarokee
- 5th Place - Tannin Baumann of Big Sandy
- 6th Place - Eli Broadbrooks of Huntley Project
- 7th Place - Landen Gray of Harlem
- 8th Place - Bryce Becker of Circle
1st Place Match
- Khye Gamas (Glasgow) 43-10, Fr. over Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project) 33-16, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Grant (Colstrip) 30-17, Fr. over Tegan Mcdonald (Columbus / Absarokee) 22-13, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
- Tannin Baumann (Big Sandy) 22-11, Sr. over Eli Broadbrooks (Huntley Project) 16-18, Jr. (Fall 2:02)
7th Place Match
- Landen Gray (Harlem) 18-15, Sr. over Bryce Becker (Circle) 21-17, Fr. (Fall 0:35)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyler Niles of Shepherd
- 2nd Place - Tucker Kaczmarek of Huntley Project
- 3rd Place - William Kirkland of Glasgow
- 4th Place - Lane Snider of Chinook
- 5th Place - Jack Cornwell of Glasgow
- 6th Place - Riggin Schaffer of Powder River Co. (Broadus)
- 7th Place - Taryn Yager of Colstrip
- 8th Place - Kai Heck of Colstrip
1st Place Match
- Tyler Niles (Shepherd) 45-4, Jr. over Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley Project) 25-12, 8th. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- William Kirkland (Glasgow) 36-18, Fr. over Lane Snider (Chinook) 37-13, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Jack Cornwell (Glasgow) 29-21, Sr. over Riggin Schaffer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 25-16, Jr. (SV-1 7-5)
7th Place Match
- Taryn Yager (Colstrip) 26-22, Sr. over Kai Heck (Colstrip) 20-19, Fr. (Dec 16-12)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zach Cox of Colstrip
- 2nd Place - Brodie Ober of Great Falls Central
- 3rd Place - Zaden Heck of Colstrip
- 4th Place - Grady Schmidt of Huntley Project
- 5th Place - Sheldon Serrano of Roundup HS
- 6th Place - Walter Schoen of Chinook
- 7th Place - Leon Champagne of Harlem
- 8th Place - Ayden Alisch of Chinook
1st Place Match
- Zach Cox (Colstrip) 37-16, Sr. over Brodie Ober (Great Falls Central) 19-5, Sr. (Fall 3:45)
3rd Place Match
- Zaden Heck (Colstrip) 35-14, Sr. over Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project) 31-13, So. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Sheldon Serrano (Roundup HS) 16-13, So. over Walter Schoen (Chinook) 15-11, 8th. (Fall 4:46)
7th Place Match
- Leon Champagne (Harlem) 23-17, Jr. over Ayden Alisch (Chinook) 13-22, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Wylee Lindeen of Huntley Project
- 2nd Place - Jaron Taylor of Circle
- 3rd Place - Hayden Vonolnhausen of Huntley Project
- 4th Place - Ian Willoughby of Colstrip
- 5th Place - Cade Ball of Fort Benton
- 6th Place - Michael King of Glasgow
- 7th Place - Kaydence Littlewolf of Colstrip
- 8th Place - Tayvon Rodell of Shepherd
1st Place Match
- Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) 47-4, Sr. over Jaron Taylor (Circle) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Hayden Vonolnhausen (Huntley Project) 33-15, Sr. over Ian Willoughby (Colstrip) 14-7, Sr. (MD 17-8)
5th Place Match
- Cade Ball (Fort Benton) 30-10, Jr. over Michael King (Glasgow) 34-18, So. (Fall 2:37)
7th Place Match
- Kaydence Littlewolf (Colstrip) 17-14, So. over Tayvon Rodell (Shepherd) 9-27, So. (Fall 1:29)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mason Donaldson of Glasgow
- 2nd Place - Garrett Sholley of Huntley Project
- 3rd Place - Trevin Bradley of Colstrip
- 4th Place - Chancy Segeberg of Columbus / Absarokee
- 5th Place - Colton Mears of Malta / Whitewater
- 6th Place - Craig Berg of Poplar
- 7th Place - Wyatt Beddes of Shepherd
- 8th Place - Caiden Close of Baker
1st Place Match
- Mason Donaldson (Glasgow) 26-11, Sr. over Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) 36-8, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Trevin Bradley (Colstrip) 26-14, So. over Chancy Segeberg (Columbus / Absarokee) 18-13, Fr. (MD 12-3)
5th Place Match
- Colton Mears (Malta / Whitewater) 26-20, Jr. over Craig Berg (Poplar) 23-24, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
7th Place Match
- Wyatt Beddes (Shepherd) 18-23, So. over Caiden Close (Baker) 8-22, Sr. (Fall 3:33)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyler Schoen of Chinook
- 2nd Place - Camryn Mears of Malta / Whitewater
- 3rd Place - Nathan Dunham of Fort Benton
- 4th Place - Jaydeen Hanshew of Glasgow
- 5th Place - Sam Mycke of Red Lodge HS
- 6th Place - Kiiw Windy boy of Harlem
- 7th Place - Gunnar Smith of Columbus / Absarokee
- 8th Place - Kendon Young of Harlem
1st Place Match
- Tyler Schoen (Chinook) 37-0, Sr. over Camryn Mears (Malta / Whitewater) 29-12, Sr. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
- Nathan Dunham (Fort Benton) 21-15, Jr. over Jaydeen Hanshew (Glasgow) 11-5, So. (Fall 4:55)
5th Place Match
- Sam Mycke (Red Lodge HS) 26-10, So. over Kiiw Windy boy (Harlem) 4-11, Fr. (Fall 0:33)
7th Place Match
- Gunnar Smith (Columbus / Absarokee) 9-18, So. over Kendon Young (Harlem) 5-18, Jr. (SV-1 12-10)
205
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Spencer Gibbs of Malta / Whitewater
- 2nd Place - Spencer Higareda of Huntley Project
- 3rd Place - Reuben Kinzer of Powder River Co. (Broadus)
- 4th Place - Gavin Schmele of Fort Benton
- 5th Place - Christoper Brawley of Baker
- 6th Place - Tucker Turbiville of Baker
- 7th Place - Sam Cox of Big Sandy
- 8th Place - Boston Ewing of Red Lodge HS
1st Place Match
- Spencer Gibbs (Malta / Whitewater) 48-4, Sr. over Spencer Higareda (Huntley Project) 35-16, Jr. (Fall 2:50)
3rd Place Match
- Reuben Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 17-9, Fr. over Gavin Schmele (Fort Benton) 18-17, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Christoper Brawley (Baker) 21-17, Fr. over Tucker Turbiville (Baker) 13-20, Fr. (Fall 4:13)
7th Place Match
- Sam Cox (Big Sandy) 7-22, Jr. over Boston Ewing (Red Lodge HS) 9-22, So. (Fall 1:39)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gunnar Oblander of Huntley Project
- 2nd Place - Aries White Tail Feather of Poplar
- 3rd Place - Morgan Fast of Glasgow
- 4th Place - Damian Ort of Fort Benton
- 5th Place - Gabe Vasquez of Forsyth
- 6th Place - Hunter Walsh of Roundup HS
- 7th Place - Darrell Sunchild of Big Sandy
- 8th Place - Rollen Spotted Bull of Poplar
1st Place Match
- Gunnar Oblander (Huntley Project) 21-11, Sr. over Aries White Tail Feather (Poplar) 15-6, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
- Morgan Fast (Glasgow) 13-2, Sr. over Damian Ort (Fort Benton) 20-6, Jr. (Fall 4:24)
5th Place Match
- Gabe Vasquez (Forsyth) 13-15, . over Hunter Walsh (Roundup HS) 18-11, So. (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
- Darrell Sunchild (Big Sandy) 14-15, So. over Rollen Spotted Bull (Poplar) 7-18, 8th. (Fall 1:17)
Western B-C
at Superior
Team scores:
1. Three Forks 335
2. Lincoln County 236
3. Whitehall 230
4. Jefferson 211
5. Cut Bank 187.5
6. Florence-Carlton 167.5
7. Anaconda 160
8. Conrad 159
9. Plains/Hot Springs 145
10. Superior 139
11. Fairfield 121
12. Thompson Falls/Noxon 101.5
13. Cascade 78
14. Choteau 76
15. Bigfork 72
16. Saint Ignatius/Charlo 51
16. Shelby 51
18. Townsend 36
19. Simms 32
20. Arlee 28
21. Valier 23
22. Deer Lodge 18
23. Darby 12
24. Manhattan 8
25. Heart Butte 0
Placing matches
103
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brummie Boggus of Three Forks
- 2nd Place - Richard Schmidt of Cut Bank
- 3rd Place - Colin Hickman of Lincoln County
- 4th Place - Max Rosenthal of Florence-Carlton
- 5th Place - Roddy Wyant of Anaconda
- 6th Place - Lyrik Fainter of Bigfork
- 7th Place - Elijah Kennerson of Cascade
- 8th Place - Hayden Stanley of Valier
- 9th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
1st Place Match
- Brummie Boggus (Three Forks) 29-8, Fr. over Richard Schmidt (Cut Bank) 34-8, Jr. (Fall 0:38)
3rd Place Match
- Colin Hickman (Lincoln County) 37-7, Fr. over Max Rosenthal (Florence-Carlton) 25-13, 8th. (MD 16-6)
5th Place Match
- Roddy Wyant (Anaconda) 24-16, 8th. over Lyrik Fainter (Bigfork) 11-12, 8th. (Dec 10-6)
7th Place Match
- Elijah Kennerson (Cascade) 15-15, Fr. over Hayden Stanley (Valier) 20-20, 8th. (Dec 11-5)
9th Place Match
- Forfeit Forfeit () 3-0, . over Forfeit Forfeit () 3-0, . (DFF)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Timothy Schmidt of Lincoln County
- 2nd Place - Brayden Linville of Three Forks
- 3rd Place - Blake Lancaster of Lincoln County
- 4th Place - Blaine VanDyke of Conrad
- 5th Place - Isaac Skogen of Whitehall
- 6th Place - Bridger Molenda of Cut Bank
- 7th Place - Izaak Munski of Cascade
- 8th Place - Cole Standley of Cascade
- 9th Place - Reece Hammond of Simms
- 10th Place - Diego Rodriguez of Bigfork
1st Place Match
- Timothy Schmidt (Lincoln County) 39-3, Fr. over Brayden Linville (Three Forks) 29-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Blake Lancaster (Lincoln County) 31-6, Jr. over Blaine VanDyke (Conrad) 40-11, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Isaac Skogen (Whitehall) 29-18, Jr. over Bridger Molenda (Cut Bank) 18-14, Fr. (Fall 2:19)
7th Place Match
- Izaak Munski (Cascade) 18-12, So. over Cole Standley (Cascade) 6-12, 8th. (Dec 12-5)
9th Place Match
- Reece Hammond (Simms) 19-14, 8th. over Diego Rodriguez (Bigfork) 18-17, Jr. (Fall 3:40)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cole Rogers of Three Forks
- 2nd Place - Bradin Murphy of Cut Bank
- 3rd Place - Dylan Mikesell of Jefferson
- 4th Place - Micah Acker of Superior
- 5th Place - Jon Post of Florence-Carlton
- 6th Place - Logan Douma of Three Forks
- 7th Place - Christian Miller of Anaconda
- 8th Place - Brody Smith of Arlee
- 9th Place - Tash Murray of Florence-Carlton
- 10th Place - Leighton LaFromboise of Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Cole Rogers (Three Forks) 30-7, Jr. over Bradin Murphy (Cut Bank) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 3:40)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Mikesell (Jefferson) 42-5, Jr. over Micah Acker (Superior) 22-9, Jr. (MD 9-1)
5th Place Match
- Jon Post (Florence-Carlton) 30-11, Jr. over Logan Douma (Three Forks) 17-8, So. (Fall 2:31)
7th Place Match
- Christian Miller (Anaconda) 25-19, Sr. over Brody Smith (Arlee) 24-23, So. (Dec 9-3)
9th Place Match
- Tash Murray (Florence-Carlton) 15-11, 8th. over Leighton LaFromboise (Jefferson) 20-13, So. (Fall 4:11)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Decker Milender of Superior
- 2nd Place - Nate Blodnick of Anaconda
- 3rd Place - Mathias Hogue of Three Forks
- 4th Place - Logan VanDyke of Conrad
- 5th Place - Jacob Schulze of Plains / Hot Springs
- 6th Place - Evan Flores of Shelby
- 7th Place - Dayton Brown of Jefferson
- 8th Place - Diego Long of Thompson Falls / Noxon
- 9th Place - Chantz Connelly of Valier
- 10th Place - Jeremy Martin of Arlee
1st Place Match
- Decker Milender (Superior) 26-4, Sr. over Nate Blodnick (Anaconda) 35-4, Sr. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
- Mathias Hogue (Three Forks) 31-6, 8th. over Logan VanDyke (Conrad) 40-8, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Jacob Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) 29-13, Sr. over Evan Flores (Shelby) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 0:43)
7th Place Match
- Dayton Brown (Jefferson) 27-13, Jr. over Diego Long (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 0:56)
9th Place Match
- Chantz Connelly (Valier) 4-2, So. over Jeremy Martin (Arlee) 21-24, So. (Dec 7-1)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - John Waterbury of Plains / Hot Springs
- 2nd Place - Chase Kirkland of Three Forks
- 3rd Place - Drew Carey of Plains / Hot Springs
- 4th Place - Ivar Radcliffe of Whitehall
- 5th Place - Max Giles of Fairfield
- 6th Place - Cody Fuller of Whitehall
- 7th Place - Wyatt Hart-Barker of Three Forks
- 8th Place - Coltin Reagan of Darby
- 9th Place - Josh Lambertson of Lincoln County
- 10th Place - Tommy King of Conrad
1st Place Match
- John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 39-4, So. over Chase Kirkland (Three Forks) 18-7, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) 34-5, Jr. over Ivar Radcliffe (Whitehall) 23-13, Jr. (Fall 0:54)
5th Place Match
- Max Giles (Fairfield) 21-11, Sr. over Cody Fuller (Whitehall) 26-9, So. (Fall 4:15)
7th Place Match
- Wyatt Hart-Barker (Three Forks) 18-9, 8th. over Coltin Reagan (Darby) 21-23, Sr. (Fall 2:35)
9th Place Match
- Josh Lambertson (Lincoln County) 18-10, Fr. over Tommy King (Conrad) 35-18, So. (Dec 5-4)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Levi Wagner of Three Forks
- 2nd Place - Alex Wahl of Cut Bank
- 3rd Place - Dane Hoover of Whitehall
- 4th Place - Layne Carter of Fairfield
- 5th Place - Nathan Gunderson of Choteau
- 6th Place - Seth Wilson of Florence-Carlton
- 7th Place - Riley Attchinson of Lincoln County
- 8th Place - Brock Ryan of Thompson Falls / Noxon
- 9th Place - Colman Thornton of Jefferson
- 10th Place - Michael McCarty of Bigfork
1st Place Match
- Levi Wagner (Three Forks) 34-5, Sr. over Alex Wahl (Cut Bank) 37-6, So. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
- Dane Hoover (Whitehall) 33-11, Sr. over Layne Carter (Fairfield) 28-9, Jr. (Inj. 2:11)
5th Place Match
- Nathan Gunderson (Choteau) 35-15, So. over Seth Wilson (Florence-Carlton) 30-17, Jr. (Fall 0:35)
7th Place Match
- Riley Attchinson (Lincoln County) 31-15, Sr. over Brock Ryan (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 19-24, Fr. (Fall 3:27)
9th Place Match
- Colman Thornton (Jefferson) 6-4, Jr. over Michael McCarty (Bigfork) 12-10, So. (Fall 2:10)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Dylan Kamps of Three Forks
- 2nd Place - Kanon Branch of Cut Bank
- 3rd Place - Jace Oxarart of Jefferson
- 4th Place - Gabe Hungerford of Three Forks
- 5th Place - Wesley Biggers of Whitehall
- 6th Place - Ryland Larson of Shelby
- 7th Place - Payson Allaire of Choteau
- 8th Place - William Mishler of Simms
- 9th Place - Lucas Kovalsky of Superior
- 10th Place - Koale Medicine Bull of Lincoln County
1st Place Match
- Dylan Kamps (Three Forks) 30-5, Sr. over Kanon Branch (Cut Bank) 38-6, Jr. (Fall 1:35)
3rd Place Match
- Jace Oxarart (Jefferson) 46-8, Sr. over Gabe Hungerford (Three Forks) 30-6, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match
- Wesley Biggers (Whitehall) 27-19, Jr. over Ryland Larson (Shelby) 24-11, So. (Dec 6-4)
7th Place Match
- Payson Allaire (Choteau) 24-20, Fr. over William Mishler (Simms) 26-20, Jr. (Dec 9-7)
9th Place Match
- Lucas Kovalsky (Superior) 21-8, Jr. over Koale Medicine Bull (Lincoln County) 22-18, So. (Dec 7-0)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - John Armstrong of Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Tommy Sawyer of Anaconda
- 3rd Place - Caden Pecora of Lincoln County
- 4th Place - Adyn Meinzen of Florence-Carlton
- 5th Place - Brady Barnhill of Conrad
- 6th Place - Beau Peace of Fairfield
- 7th Place - Wyatt Elwell of Bigfork
- 8th Place - Noa Stevens of Thompson Falls / Noxon
- 9th Place - Turner Milender of Superior
- 10th Place - Micahel Watters of Lincoln County
1st Place Match
- John Armstrong (Jefferson) 46-3, Sr. over Tommy Sawyer (Anaconda) 28-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Caden Pecora (Lincoln County) 30-7, Jr. over Adyn Meinzen (Florence-Carlton) 21-7, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Brady Barnhill (Conrad) 14-7, Sr. over Beau Peace (Fairfield) 34-19, . (Fall 1:51)
7th Place Match
- Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork) 26-19, So. over Noa Stevens (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 23-16, So. (MD 13-0)
9th Place Match
- Turner Milender (Superior) 25-12, 8th. over Micahel Watters (Lincoln County) 19-18, Jr. (Fall 3:42)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Eli Ratliff of Thompson Falls / Noxon
- 2nd Place - Chris Graham of Conrad
- 3rd Place - Kyle Denny of Whitehall
- 4th Place - Percy Bechtold of Choteau
- 5th Place - Chance Bockman of Saint Ignatius / Charlo
- 6th Place - Brady Schrenk of Plains / Hot Springs
- 7th Place - Joseph Ramos of Valier
- 8th Place - Aiden Copenhaver of Fairfield
- 9th Place - Jesse Eide of Three Forks
- 10th Place - Daniel Velasco of Cascade
1st Place Match
- Eli Ratliff (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 38-2, Sr. over Chris Graham (Conrad) 37-9, . (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
- Kyle Denny (Whitehall) 31-11, Sr. over Percy Bechtold (Choteau) 28-12, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
- Chance Bockman (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 27-17, Sr. over Brady Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) 30-18, Sr. (MD 12-2)
7th Place Match
- Joseph Ramos (Valier) 32-21, Sr. over Aiden Copenhaver (Fairfield) 23-12, Sr. (MD 11-1)
9th Place Match
- Jesse Eide (Three Forks) 20-19, Sr. over Daniel Velasco (Cascade) 20-21, Sr. (Fall 3:55)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Miles Hoerauf of Whitehall
- 2nd Place - Max Hannum of Thompson Falls / Noxon
- 3rd Place - Canyon Sargent of Saint Ignatius / Charlo
- 4th Place - McCoy Banner of Fairfield
- 5th Place - Colby Crowell of Cascade
- 6th Place - Evan Tidwell of Bigfork
- 7th Place - Sean Larson of Florence-Carlton
- 8th Place - Jett Murray of Florence-Carlton
- 9th Place - Xavier Wood of Conrad
- 10th Place - Brenden Vanderwall of Plains / Hot Springs
1st Place Match
- Miles Hoerauf (Whitehall) 36-3, Sr. over Max Hannum (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
- Canyon Sargent (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 29-6, Sr. over McCoy Banner (Fairfield) 32-9, Jr. (Dec 12-5)
5th Place Match
- Colby Crowell (Cascade) 17-13, Jr. over Evan Tidwell (Bigfork) 19-15, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
7th Place Match
- Sean Larson (Florence-Carlton) 10-7, Sr. over Jett Murray (Florence-Carlton) 19-16, So. (For.)
9th Place Match
- Xavier Wood (Conrad) 18-16, So. over Brenden Vanderwall (Plains / Hot Springs) 19-17, Jr. (Fall 1:26)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brady Armstrong of Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Walker Spurlock of Broadwater (Townsend)
- 3rd Place - Tegan Jones of Conrad
- 4th Place - Trysten Robertson of Conrad
- 5th Place - Dallas Blair of Florence-Carlton
- 6th Place - Ethan Wock of Whitehall
- 7th Place - Kaiden Dolan of Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)
- 8th Place - William Buchanan of Superior
- 9th Place - levi blood of Plains / Hot Springs
- 10th Place - Jared Weaver of Florence-Carlton
1st Place Match
- Brady Armstrong (Jefferson) 43-5, So. over Walker Spurlock (Broadwater (Townsend)) 25-13, Sr. (Fall 0:56)
3rd Place Match
- Tegan Jones (Conrad) 34-16, Fr. over Trysten Robertson (Conrad) 30-18, Jr. (Fall 2:35)
5th Place Match
- Dallas Blair (Florence-Carlton) 23-13, Sr. over Ethan Wock (Whitehall) 22-12, So. (Fall 0:59)
7th Place Match
- Kaiden Dolan (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 13-10, Fr. over William Buchanan (Superior) 12-9, Sr. (Fall 1:29)
9th Place Match
- levi blood (Plains / Hot Springs) 21-16, Sr. over Jared Weaver (Florence-Carlton) 9-6, Sr. (Fall 2:41)
205
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Leo Scafani of Whitehall
- 2nd Place - Wes Banks of Lincoln County
- 3rd Place - Connor Sawyer of Cascade
- 4th Place - Colyn Johnson of Lincoln County
- 5th Place - Jeyden Sullivan of Jefferson
- 6th Place - Gus Lee of Choteau
- 7th Place - Cole Troy of Fairfield
- 8th Place - Jacob Hjartarson of Cut Bank
- 9th Place - Jaxson Green of Superior
- 10th Place - Felix Zambergs of Bigfork
1st Place Match
- Leo Scafani (Whitehall) 34-5, Sr. over Wes Banks (Lincoln County) 21-4, So. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Connor Sawyer (Cascade) 25-4, Sr. over Colyn Johnson (Lincoln County) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
- Jeyden Sullivan (Jefferson) 40-13, Sr. over Gus Lee (Choteau) 17-19, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
7th Place Match
- Cole Troy (Fairfield) 17-9, Sr. over Jacob Hjartarson (Cut Bank) 28-17, Sr. (Fall 2:06)
9th Place Match
- Jaxson Green (Superior) 24-9, Jr. over Felix Zambergs (Bigfork) 7-8, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Chandon Vulles of Superior
- 2nd Place - Aidan Miller of Anaconda
- 3rd Place - Riley Hume of Lincoln County
- 4th Place - Ethan Sullivan of Cut Bank
- 5th Place - Arie McLaughlin of Florence-Carlton
- 6th Place - Ryan Simpson of Shelby
- 7th Place - Josiah Gonzalez of Three Forks
- 8th Place - Kaleb Pearce of Superior
- 9th Place - Kolbe Michaud of Jefferson
- 10th Place - Dylan Stevens of Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Chandon Vulles (Superior) 29-4, Sr. over Aidan Miller (Anaconda) 33-9, Jr. (Fall 2:27)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Hume (Lincoln County) 28-3, Jr. over Ethan Sullivan (Cut Bank) 34-10, Sr. (Fall 1:33)
5th Place Match
- Arie McLaughlin (Florence-Carlton) 24-16, Jr. over Ryan Simpson (Shelby) 24-26, Sr. (Fall 0:38)
7th Place Match
- Josiah Gonzalez (Three Forks) 22-20, So. over Kaleb Pearce (Superior) 14-12, So. (Fall 3:55)
9th Place Match
- Kolbe Michaud (Jefferson) 19-13, So. over Dylan Stevens (Jefferson) 11-19, So. (Fall 4:56)
Girls Western B-C
Team Scores:
1. Anaconda 100
2. Simms 91
3. Lincoln County 87
4. Conrad 53
5. Florence-Carlto n52
6. Choteau 51
7. Saint Ignatius/Charlo 49
8. Cut Bank 47
9. Valier 37
10. Deer Lodge 32
11. Manhattan 25
12. Plains/Hot Springs 24
13. Shelby 23
14. Cascade 14
15. Darby 12
15. Thompson Falls/Noxon 12
17. Whitehall 11
18. Arlee 0
18. Bigfork 0
18. Townsend 0
18. Fairfield 0
18. Heart Butte 0
18. Jefferson 0
18. Superior 0
18. Three Forks 0
Placing matches
100
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hayley Petersen of Simms
- 2nd Place - Samantha Day of Lincoln County
- 3rd Place - Tabitha Cheetham of Anaconda
- 4th Place - Jaden Bewick of Thompson Falls / Noxon
- 5th Place - Desani Bewick of Thompson Falls / Noxon
1st Place Match
- Hayley Petersen (Simms) 35-8, 8th. over Samantha Day (Lincoln County) 8-6, Fr. (MD 14-0)
3rd Place Match
- Tabitha Cheetham (Anaconda) 11-12, Fr. over Jaden Bewick (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 1-20, Fr. (Fall 3:27)
5th Place Match
- Desani Bewick (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 1-14, So. over () , . (Bye)
107
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ava Krings of Conrad
- 2nd Place - Micah Widmer of Simms
- 3rd Place - Ava Shook of Cut Bank
- 4th Place - Rachael Rogers of Anaconda
- 5th Place - Breana Sawyer of Cascade
1st Place Match
- Ava Krings (Conrad) 19-10, Fr. over Micah Widmer (Simms) 21-13, 8th. (Fall 5:21)
3rd Place Match
- Ava Shook (Cut Bank) 22-16, Fr. over Rachael Rogers (Anaconda) 12-12, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
5th Place Match
- Breana Sawyer (Cascade) 7-18, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
114
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Arionna Gomes of Choteau
- 2nd Place - Jaidyn Holdaway of Anaconda
- 3rd Place - Lettie Umphrey of Saint Ignatius / Charlo
- 4th Place - Dani Starkey of Lincoln County
- 5th Place - Gizelle Beck of Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)
1st Place Match
- Arionna Gomes (Choteau) 20-5, So. over Jaidyn Holdaway (Anaconda) 23-8, 8th. (Fall 1:45)
3rd Place Match
- Lettie Umphrey (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 15-5, Sr. over Dani Starkey (Lincoln County) 8-15, So. (Fall 0:35)
5th Place Match
- Gizelle Beck (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 0-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ryleigh Warner of Anaconda
- 2nd Place - Hailey Unrein of Lincoln County
- 3rd Place - Madilyn Ward of Cascade
1st Place Match
- Ryleigh Warner (Anaconda) 24-6, Jr. over Hailey Unrein (Lincoln County) 11-11, So. (Fall 0:52)
3rd Place Match
- Madilyn Ward (Cascade) 7-15, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Malorey Lawrence of Florence-Carlton
- 2nd Place - Milynn Lucey of Lincoln County
- 3rd Place - Camy Hoiland of Anaconda
- 4th Place - Jazmyn Ramos of Valier
- 5th Place - Cassidy Collins of Whitehall
- 6th Place - Trista Mallo of Shelby
- 7th Place - RyAnn Lewis of Lincoln County
- 8th Place - Jade Bailey of Manhattan
1st Place Match
- Malorey Lawrence (Florence-Carlton) 17-10, Fr. over Milynn Lucey (Lincoln County) 29-8, Sr. (Fall 4:49)
3rd Place Match
- Camy Hoiland (Anaconda) 17-7, So. over Jazmyn Ramos (Valier) 17-21, So. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
- Cassidy Collins (Whitehall) 14-21, Fr. over Trista Mallo (Shelby) 8-27, Fr. (Fall 3:37)
7th Place Match
- RyAnn Lewis (Lincoln County) 7-12, Jr. over Jade Bailey (Manhattan) 1-21, So. (Fall 2:56)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lli Schubarth of Simms
- 2nd Place - Ruby Herman of Choteau
1st Place Match
- Lli Schubarth (Simms) 23-2, Jr. over Ruby Herman (Choteau) 11-23, Fr. (Fall 3:43)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lillian MacDonald of Plains / Hot Springs
- 2nd Place - Aubrey Sharbono of Saint Ignatius / Charlo
- 3rd Place - Lillian Buchanan of Anaconda
- 4th Place - Hailey HeavyRunner of Cut Bank
1st Place Match
- Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs) 2-0, Sr. over Aubrey Sharbono (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 9-14, Jr. (Fall 0:32)
3rd Place Match
- Lillian Buchanan (Anaconda) 3-6, Jr. over Hailey HeavyRunner (Cut Bank) 3-28, Fr. (Fall 2:39)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Morgan Feist of Simms
- 2nd Place - McKenna Jones of Conrad
- 3rd Place - Natalia Samson of Choteau
- 4th Place - Berlin Larson of Shelby
- 5th Place - Natalie Helser of Saint Ignatius / Charlo
- 6th Place - Madisyn Price of Cut Bank
- 7th Place - Morgan Olson of Florence-Carlton
1st Place Match
- Morgan Feist (Simms) 23-13, So. over McKenna Jones (Conrad) 25-9, Fr. (Fall 3:57)
3rd Place Match
- Natalia Samson (Choteau) 8-16, Fr. over Berlin Larson (Shelby) 13-12, Sr. (Fall 3:57)
5th Place Match
- Natalie Helser (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 2-9, Sr. over Madisyn Price (Cut Bank) 3-17, Jr. (Fall 4:50)
7th Place Match
- Morgan Olson (Florence-Carlton) 13-15, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hailey Sutton of Florence-Carlton
- 2nd Place - Mercedes Shindurling of Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)
- 3rd Place - Alexis Lamere of Saint Ignatius / Charlo
- 4th Place - Harley Fetters of Cut Bank
1st Place Match
- Hailey Sutton (Florence-Carlton) 19-2, Jr. over Mercedes Shindurling (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 8-11, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Alexis Lamere (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 3-10, Sr. over Harley Fetters (Cut Bank) 21-15, Fr. (For.)
165
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Payton Johnson of Manhattan
- 2nd Place - Logan Hughes of Darby
- 3rd Place - Josie Stinebach of Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)
1st Place Match
- Payton Johnson (Manhattan) 4-6, So. over Logan Hughes (Darby) 14-4, . (Fall 3:36)
3rd Place Match
- Josie Stinebach (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 0-9, So. over () , . (Bye)
185
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hannah Monroe of Valier
- 2nd Place - Opal Brannon of Lincoln County
- 3rd Place - Abby Stott of Conrad
1st Place Match
- Hannah Monroe (Valier) 30-3, Sr. over Opal Brannon (Lincoln County) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match
- Abby Stott (Conrad) 10-16, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
235
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Haylee Fetters of Cut Bank
1st Place Match
- Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank) 18-10, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Girls Eastern B-C
Team Scores:
1. Baker 145
2. Harlem 75
3. Poplar 61
4. Chinook 60
5. Fort Benton 49
5. Glasgow 49
7. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48
8. Circle 45
9. Huntley Project 41
10. Custer/Hysham 40
11. Red Lodge 38
12. Columbus/Absarokee 36
13. Big Sandy 31
14. Wolf Point 25
15. Colstrip 16
16. Shepherd 12
17. Malta/Whitewater 10
18. Roundup 8
Placing matches
100
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Angelina Escarcega of Poplar
- 2nd Place - Gracie Murray of Huntley Project
- 3rd Place - Kailani Tran of Chester-Joplin-Inverness
- 4th Place - Jeina Reum of Wolf Point
1st Place Match
- Angelina Escarcega (Poplar) 33-0, So. over Gracie Murray (Huntley Project) 18-20, Fr. (Fall 1:04)
3rd Place Match
- Kailani Tran (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 7-11, 8th. over Jeina Reum (Wolf Point) 12-20, 8th. (Dec 10-6)
107
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Harley Labuda of Big Sandy
- 2nd Place - Blake Follette of Poplar
- 3rd Place - Grace Buck of Chinook
- 4th Place - Kyra Anderson of Chester-Joplin-Inverness
- 5th Place - Jessica Sherrick of Roundup HS
- 6th Place - Kaylly Turner of Glasgow
- 7th Place - Andi Hollar of Columbus / Absarokee
1st Place Match
- Harley Labuda (Big Sandy) 22-6, 8th. over Blake Follette (Poplar) 26-14, Fr. (Fall 0:39)
3rd Place Match
- Grace Buck (Chinook) 29-15, So. over Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 22-18, 8th. (Fall 4:41)
5th Place Match
- Jessica Sherrick (Roundup HS) 3-11, Fr. over Kaylly Turner (Glasgow) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 2:14)
7th Place Match
- Andi Hollar (Columbus / Absarokee) 3-11, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
114
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Madelynn Albin of Red Lodge HS
- 2nd Place - Cyla Adams of Harlem
- 3rd Place - Bailey Billmayer of Chinook
- 4th Place - Kacie Colgan of Poplar
- 5th Place - Izzy Baker of Harlem
- 6th Place - Leah Lepinnet of Big Sandy
- 7th Place - Melodie Starman of Fort Benton
1st Place Match
- Madelynn Albin (Red Lodge HS) 22-10, So. over Cyla Adams (Harlem) 19-12, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Bailey Billmayer (Chinook) 14-22, Fr. over Kacie Colgan (Poplar) 18-13, Fr. (Fall 2:16)
5th Place Match
- Izzy Baker (Harlem) 27-13, So. over Leah Lepinnet (Big Sandy) 13-22, Fr. (Fall 1:47)
7th Place Match
- Melodie Starman (Fort Benton) 4-16, 8th. over () , . (Bye)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Emma Klingaman of Chinook
- 2nd Place - Madeline Black of Circle
- 3rd Place - Karissa Afrank of Baker
- 4th Place - Brynn Barker of Red Lodge HS
- 5th Place - Braydee Lehman of Fort Benton
- 6th Place - Cierra Norton of Circle
- 7th Place - Alara Parshall of Poplar
- 8th Place - Madison Stops of Roundup HS
1st Place Match
- Emma Klingaman (Chinook) 39-11, Fr. over Madeline Black (Circle) 26-12, Sr. (Fall 5:20)
3rd Place Match
- Karissa Afrank (Baker) 23-12, Jr. over Brynn Barker (Red Lodge HS) 16-9, Sr. (Fall 4:55)
5th Place Match
- Braydee Lehman (Fort Benton) 9-13, 8th. over Cierra Norton (Circle) 4-10, Jr. (Fall 0:38)
7th Place Match
- Alara Parshall (Poplar) 21-12, Fr. over Madison Stops (Roundup HS) 0-23, Fr. (Fall 0:27)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jacey Gorder of Baker
- 2nd Place - Kaitlyn Johnson of Harlem
- 3rd Place - Savannah Riggin of Chester-Joplin-Inverness
- 4th Place - Keely Heaton of Baker
- 5th Place - Isabel Hansen of Malta / Whitewater
- 6th Place - Avery Pedersen of Glasgow
- 7th Place - Braelyn Bartelson of Circle
1st Place Match
- Jacey Gorder (Baker) 33-2, Sr. over Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem) 28-8, Jr. (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match
- Savannah Riggin (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 28-9, Jr. over Keely Heaton (Baker) 18-13, So. (Fall 1:59)
5th Place Match
- Isabel Hansen (Malta / Whitewater) 21-19, Sr. over Avery Pedersen (Glasgow) 4-14, Fr. (Fall 1:47)
7th Place Match
- Braelyn Bartelson (Circle) 1-29, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Emily Zachary of Columbus / Absarokee
- 2nd Place - Tyaisha Dietz of Baker
- 3rd Place - Etta Wicks of Fort Benton
- 4th Place - Blake Ozark of Glasgow
- 5th Place - Crystal Dormady of Shepherd
1st Place Match
- Emily Zachary (Columbus / Absarokee) 12-6, Jr. over Tyaisha Dietz (Baker) 27-12, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Etta Wicks (Fort Benton) 10-13, . over Blake Ozark (Glasgow) 2-24, Fr. (Fall 0:28)
5th Place Match
- Crystal Dormady (Shepherd) 2-32, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gretchen Donally of Huntley Project
- 2nd Place - Joli Beston of Wolf Point
- 3rd Place - Jessica Stark of Baker
- 4th Place - Trinity Carter of Chester-Joplin-Inverness
- 5th Place - Cora Johnston of Fort Benton
1st Place Match
- Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) 44-0, Jr. over Joli Beston (Wolf Point) 39-6, Jr. (Fall 0:23)
3rd Place Match
- Jessica Stark (Baker) 21-18, Jr. over Trinity Carter (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 22-19, Fr. (Fall 0:41)
5th Place Match
- Cora Johnston (Fort Benton) 10-21, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Madison Lamb of Glasgow
- 2nd Place - Ryann Gorder of Baker
- 3rd Place - Oliva Post of Columbus / Absarokee
- 4th Place - Mylah Rider of Harlem
1st Place Match
- Madison Lamb (Glasgow) 32-12, 8th. over Ryann Gorder (Baker) 22-13, 8th. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
- Oliva Post (Columbus / Absarokee) 4-12, Fr. over Mylah Rider (Harlem) 8-11, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jayda Harbaugh of Baker
- 2nd Place - Trinity Barrus of Custer/Hysham
- 3rd Place - Riley Clampitt of Glasgow
- 4th Place - Jacee Richardson of Circle
- 5th Place - Dakota Hale of Shepherd
- 6th Place - Ihte Stiffarm of Harlem
1st Place Match
- Jayda Harbaugh (Baker) 37-3, 8th. over Trinity Barrus (Custer/Hysham) 25-3, Jr. (Fall 2:58)
3rd Place Match
- Riley Clampitt (Glasgow) 17-11, Fr. over Jacee Richardson (Circle) 24-10, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Dakota Hale (Shepherd) 5-15, So. over Ihte Stiffarm (Harlem) 8-24, So. (Fall 1:31)
165
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Amilia Blackcrow of Harlem
- 2nd Place - Kylah Redfox of Colstrip
- 3rd Place - Kali Dulin of Baker
1st Place Match
- Amilia Blackcrow (Harlem) 12-3, Sr. over Kylah Redfox (Colstrip) 27-20, Sr. (Fall 0:28)
3rd Place Match
- Kali Dulin (Baker) 18-23, So. over () , . (Bye)
235
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Maisie Barrus of Custer/Hysham
- 2nd Place - Mica Juedeman of Fort Benton
1st Place Match
- Maisie Barrus (Custer/Hysham) 22-4, So. over Mica Juedeman (Fort Benton) 0-14, 8th. (Fall 0:18)