High school wrestling: Class B-C divisionals results

Posted at 8:58 PM, Feb 04, 2023

(Note: Results provided by www.trackwrestling.com) Eastern B-C at Columbus Team scores: 1. Huntley Project 331

2. Glasgow 188

3. Colstrip 156

4. Fort Benton 104

5. Forsyth 77.5

6. Malta/Whitewater 77

7. Chinook 75

8. Big Sandy 65

9. Shepherd 63

10. Baker 61

11. Poplar 60

12. Columbus/Absarokee 57

13. Red Lodge 45

14. Broadus 39

14. Wolf Point 39

16. Circle 37

17. Roundup 30

18. Harlem 29

19. Great Falls Central 22

20. Custer/Hysham 0 Placing matches 103 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Baylor Burton of Huntley Project

2nd Place - Quinn Rodewald of Big Sandy

3rd Place - Trey Starcher of Forsyth

4th Place - Cody Kuka of Glasgow

5th Place - Ruben Nelson of Circle

6th Place - Wyatt Johannes of Huntley Project

7th Place - Makiya Plummer of Glasgow

8th Place - Tyrus Reimer of Fort Benton 1st Place Match Baylor Burton (Huntley Project) 47-7, So. over Quinn Rodewald (Big Sandy) 28-5, 8th. (Dec 11-5) 3rd Place Match Trey Starcher (Forsyth) 33-17, 8th. over Cody Kuka (Glasgow) 16-9, 8th. (MD 10-1) 5th Place Match Ruben Nelson (Circle) 27-18, So. over Wyatt Johannes (Huntley Project) 19-16, Fr. (MD 10-2) 7th Place Match Makiya Plummer (Glasgow) 13-9, 8th. over Tyrus Reimer (Fort Benton) 18-17, Fr. (Fall 2:06) 113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Trevor O`Hara of Fort Benton

2nd Place - Westen Lindeen of Huntley Project

3rd Place - Kade Smith of Shepherd

4th Place - Wyatt Nelson of Colstrip

5th Place - Ryan Wiggins of Forsyth

6th Place - Evan Vonolnhausen of Huntley Project

7th Place - Creighton Teeters of Forsyth

8th Place - Gene Torres of Columbus / Absarokee 1st Place Match Trevor O`Hara (Fort Benton) 28-5, Sr. over Westen Lindeen (Huntley Project) 27-8, Fr. (Fall 2:33) 3rd Place Match Kade Smith (Shepherd) 33-8, Fr. over Wyatt Nelson (Colstrip) 12-11, So. (Fall 0:48) 5th Place Match Ryan Wiggins (Forsyth) 25-19, 8th. over Evan Vonolnhausen (Huntley Project) 20-17, So. (Dec 4-0) 7th Place Match Creighton Teeters (Forsyth) 13-25, 8th. over Gene Torres (Columbus / Absarokee) 19-20, So. (Fall 4:04) 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Gavin Nedens of Huntley Project

2nd Place - Payne Reilly of Forsyth

3rd Place - Ted See of Glasgow

4th Place - Cash Richardson of Glasgow

5th Place - Gage Raihl of Columbus / Absarokee

6th Place - Zeke Sanders of Chinook

7th Place - Kaden Shiffer of Forsyth

8th Place - Arrow Hucke of Fort Benton 1st Place Match Gavin Nedens (Huntley Project) 39-10, Sr. over Payne Reilly (Forsyth) 30-14, Jr. (MD 9-1) 3rd Place Match Ted See (Glasgow) 26-21, So. over Cash Richardson (Glasgow) 14-8, 8th. (Fall 2:47) 5th Place Match Gage Raihl (Columbus / Absarokee) 16-15, Fr. over Zeke Sanders (Chinook) 13-24, Fr. (MD 10-2) 7th Place Match Kaden Shiffer (Forsyth) 7-18, Fr. over Arrow Hucke (Fort Benton) 0-16, 8th. (Fall 0:28) 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Derek Lachenmeier of Huntley Project

2nd Place - Navarjo Escarcega of Poplar

3rd Place - Kasey Reed of Wolf Point

4th Place - Nolan Evenson of Red Lodge HS

5th Place - Tucker Miller of Baker

6th Place - Wyatt Hood of Columbus / Absarokee

7th Place - Gauge Chapman of Chinook

8th Place - Griffen Crowley of Chinook 1st Place Match Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley Project) 31-20, So. over Navarjo Escarcega (Poplar) 30-7, So. (Dec 7-2) 3rd Place Match Kasey Reed (Wolf Point) 26-15, Fr. over Nolan Evenson (Red Lodge HS) 27-13, So. (Dec 7-2) 5th Place Match Tucker Miller (Baker) 22-19, So. over Wyatt Hood (Columbus / Absarokee) 28-15, Sr. (Dec 5-2) 7th Place Match Gauge Chapman (Chinook) 22-19, So. over Griffen Crowley (Chinook) 12-23, Fr. (MD 16-7) 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Riley Davis of Baker

2nd Place - Cooper Lane of Huntley Project

3rd Place - Ty Borge of Colstrip

4th Place - Stran Lytton of Red Lodge HS

5th Place - Jesse Reed of Wolf Point

6th Place - Kohner Shipman of Malta / Whitewater

7th Place - Wesley Cox of Big Sandy

8th Place - Straud Sims of Malta / Whitewater 1st Place Match Riley Davis (Baker) 34-9, Jr. over Cooper Lane (Huntley Project) 39-8, Sr. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Ty Borge (Colstrip) 39-15, Sr. over Stran Lytton (Red Lodge HS) 28-10, Jr. (Dec 5-0) 5th Place Match Jesse Reed (Wolf Point) 33-17, 8th. over Kohner Shipman (Malta / Whitewater) 37-16, So. (Fall 2:02) 7th Place Match Wesley Cox (Big Sandy) 25-13, Fr. over Straud Sims (Malta / Whitewater) 28-22, Fr. (Fall 5:32) 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Khye Gamas of Glasgow

2nd Place - Hayden Ramaeker of Huntley Project

3rd Place - Dylan Grant of Colstrip

4th Place - Tegan Mcdonald of Columbus / Absarokee

5th Place - Tannin Baumann of Big Sandy

6th Place - Eli Broadbrooks of Huntley Project

7th Place - Landen Gray of Harlem

8th Place - Bryce Becker of Circle 1st Place Match Khye Gamas (Glasgow) 43-10, Fr. over Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project) 33-16, So. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Dylan Grant (Colstrip) 30-17, Fr. over Tegan Mcdonald (Columbus / Absarokee) 22-13, Jr. (Dec 5-1) 5th Place Match Tannin Baumann (Big Sandy) 22-11, Sr. over Eli Broadbrooks (Huntley Project) 16-18, Jr. (Fall 2:02) 7th Place Match Landen Gray (Harlem) 18-15, Sr. over Bryce Becker (Circle) 21-17, Fr. (Fall 0:35) 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Tyler Niles of Shepherd

2nd Place - Tucker Kaczmarek of Huntley Project

3rd Place - William Kirkland of Glasgow

4th Place - Lane Snider of Chinook

5th Place - Jack Cornwell of Glasgow

6th Place - Riggin Schaffer of Powder River Co. (Broadus)

7th Place - Taryn Yager of Colstrip

8th Place - Kai Heck of Colstrip 1st Place Match Tyler Niles (Shepherd) 45-4, Jr. over Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley Project) 25-12, 8th. (Dec 5-1) 3rd Place Match William Kirkland (Glasgow) 36-18, Fr. over Lane Snider (Chinook) 37-13, Sr. (Dec 1-0) 5th Place Match Jack Cornwell (Glasgow) 29-21, Sr. over Riggin Schaffer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 25-16, Jr. (SV-1 7-5) 7th Place Match Taryn Yager (Colstrip) 26-22, Sr. over Kai Heck (Colstrip) 20-19, Fr. (Dec 16-12) 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Zach Cox of Colstrip

2nd Place - Brodie Ober of Great Falls Central

3rd Place - Zaden Heck of Colstrip

4th Place - Grady Schmidt of Huntley Project

5th Place - Sheldon Serrano of Roundup HS

6th Place - Walter Schoen of Chinook

7th Place - Leon Champagne of Harlem

8th Place - Ayden Alisch of Chinook 1st Place Match Zach Cox (Colstrip) 37-16, Sr. over Brodie Ober (Great Falls Central) 19-5, Sr. (Fall 3:45) 3rd Place Match Zaden Heck (Colstrip) 35-14, Sr. over Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project) 31-13, So. (Dec 3-2) 5th Place Match Sheldon Serrano (Roundup HS) 16-13, So. over Walter Schoen (Chinook) 15-11, 8th. (Fall 4:46) 7th Place Match Leon Champagne (Harlem) 23-17, Jr. over Ayden Alisch (Chinook) 13-22, Fr. (Dec 6-2) 160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Wylee Lindeen of Huntley Project

2nd Place - Jaron Taylor of Circle

3rd Place - Hayden Vonolnhausen of Huntley Project

4th Place - Ian Willoughby of Colstrip

5th Place - Cade Ball of Fort Benton

6th Place - Michael King of Glasgow

7th Place - Kaydence Littlewolf of Colstrip

8th Place - Tayvon Rodell of Shepherd 1st Place Match Wylee Lindeen (Huntley Project) 47-4, Sr. over Jaron Taylor (Circle) 33-8, Sr. (Dec 6-1) 3rd Place Match Hayden Vonolnhausen (Huntley Project) 33-15, Sr. over Ian Willoughby (Colstrip) 14-7, Sr. (MD 17-8) 5th Place Match Cade Ball (Fort Benton) 30-10, Jr. over Michael King (Glasgow) 34-18, So. (Fall 2:37) 7th Place Match Kaydence Littlewolf (Colstrip) 17-14, So. over Tayvon Rodell (Shepherd) 9-27, So. (Fall 1:29) 170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Mason Donaldson of Glasgow

2nd Place - Garrett Sholley of Huntley Project

3rd Place - Trevin Bradley of Colstrip

4th Place - Chancy Segeberg of Columbus / Absarokee

5th Place - Colton Mears of Malta / Whitewater

6th Place - Craig Berg of Poplar

7th Place - Wyatt Beddes of Shepherd

8th Place - Caiden Close of Baker 1st Place Match Mason Donaldson (Glasgow) 26-11, Sr. over Garrett Sholley (Huntley Project) 36-8, Sr. (Dec 5-3) 3rd Place Match Trevin Bradley (Colstrip) 26-14, So. over Chancy Segeberg (Columbus / Absarokee) 18-13, Fr. (MD 12-3) 5th Place Match Colton Mears (Malta / Whitewater) 26-20, Jr. over Craig Berg (Poplar) 23-24, Jr. (Dec 7-5) 7th Place Match Wyatt Beddes (Shepherd) 18-23, So. over Caiden Close (Baker) 8-22, Sr. (Fall 3:33) 182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Tyler Schoen of Chinook

2nd Place - Camryn Mears of Malta / Whitewater

3rd Place - Nathan Dunham of Fort Benton

4th Place - Jaydeen Hanshew of Glasgow

5th Place - Sam Mycke of Red Lodge HS

6th Place - Kiiw Windy boy of Harlem

7th Place - Gunnar Smith of Columbus / Absarokee

8th Place - Kendon Young of Harlem 1st Place Match Tyler Schoen (Chinook) 37-0, Sr. over Camryn Mears (Malta / Whitewater) 29-12, Sr. (MD 9-1) 3rd Place Match Nathan Dunham (Fort Benton) 21-15, Jr. over Jaydeen Hanshew (Glasgow) 11-5, So. (Fall 4:55) 5th Place Match Sam Mycke (Red Lodge HS) 26-10, So. over Kiiw Windy boy (Harlem) 4-11, Fr. (Fall 0:33) 7th Place Match Gunnar Smith (Columbus / Absarokee) 9-18, So. over Kendon Young (Harlem) 5-18, Jr. (SV-1 12-10) 205 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Spencer Gibbs of Malta / Whitewater

2nd Place - Spencer Higareda of Huntley Project

3rd Place - Reuben Kinzer of Powder River Co. (Broadus)

4th Place - Gavin Schmele of Fort Benton

5th Place - Christoper Brawley of Baker

6th Place - Tucker Turbiville of Baker

7th Place - Sam Cox of Big Sandy

8th Place - Boston Ewing of Red Lodge HS 1st Place Match Spencer Gibbs (Malta / Whitewater) 48-4, Sr. over Spencer Higareda (Huntley Project) 35-16, Jr. (Fall 2:50) 3rd Place Match Reuben Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 17-9, Fr. over Gavin Schmele (Fort Benton) 18-17, Fr. (Dec 4-3) 5th Place Match Christoper Brawley (Baker) 21-17, Fr. over Tucker Turbiville (Baker) 13-20, Fr. (Fall 4:13) 7th Place Match Sam Cox (Big Sandy) 7-22, Jr. over Boston Ewing (Red Lodge HS) 9-22, So. (Fall 1:39) 285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Gunnar Oblander of Huntley Project

2nd Place - Aries White Tail Feather of Poplar

3rd Place - Morgan Fast of Glasgow

4th Place - Damian Ort of Fort Benton

5th Place - Gabe Vasquez of Forsyth

6th Place - Hunter Walsh of Roundup HS

7th Place - Darrell Sunchild of Big Sandy

8th Place - Rollen Spotted Bull of Poplar 1st Place Match Gunnar Oblander (Huntley Project) 21-11, Sr. over Aries White Tail Feather (Poplar) 15-6, Jr. (Dec 6-1) 3rd Place Match Morgan Fast (Glasgow) 13-2, Sr. over Damian Ort (Fort Benton) 20-6, Jr. (Fall 4:24) 5th Place Match Gabe Vasquez (Forsyth) 13-15, . over Hunter Walsh (Roundup HS) 18-11, So. (Dec 1-0) 7th Place Match Darrell Sunchild (Big Sandy) 14-15, So. over Rollen Spotted Bull (Poplar) 7-18, 8th. (Fall 1:17) Western B-C at Superior Team scores: 1. Three Forks 335

2. Lincoln County 236

3. Whitehall 230

4. Jefferson 211

5. Cut Bank 187.5

6. Florence-Carlton 167.5

7. Anaconda 160

8. Conrad 159

9. Plains/Hot Springs 145

10. Superior 139

11. Fairfield 121

12. Thompson Falls/Noxon 101.5

13. Cascade 78

14. Choteau 76

15. Bigfork 72

16. Saint Ignatius/Charlo 51

16. Shelby 51

18. Townsend 36

19. Simms 32

20. Arlee 28

21. Valier 23

22. Deer Lodge 18

23. Darby 12

24. Manhattan 8

25. Heart Butte 0 Placing matches 103 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Brummie Boggus of Three Forks

2nd Place - Richard Schmidt of Cut Bank

3rd Place - Colin Hickman of Lincoln County

4th Place - Max Rosenthal of Florence-Carlton

5th Place - Roddy Wyant of Anaconda

6th Place - Lyrik Fainter of Bigfork

7th Place - Elijah Kennerson of Cascade

8th Place - Hayden Stanley of Valier

9th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached 1st Place Match Brummie Boggus (Three Forks) 29-8, Fr. over Richard Schmidt (Cut Bank) 34-8, Jr. (Fall 0:38) 3rd Place Match Colin Hickman (Lincoln County) 37-7, Fr. over Max Rosenthal (Florence-Carlton) 25-13, 8th. (MD 16-6) 5th Place Match Roddy Wyant (Anaconda) 24-16, 8th. over Lyrik Fainter (Bigfork) 11-12, 8th. (Dec 10-6) 7th Place Match Elijah Kennerson (Cascade) 15-15, Fr. over Hayden Stanley (Valier) 20-20, 8th. (Dec 11-5) 9th Place Match Forfeit Forfeit () 3-0, . over Forfeit Forfeit () 3-0, . (DFF) 113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Timothy Schmidt of Lincoln County

2nd Place - Brayden Linville of Three Forks

3rd Place - Blake Lancaster of Lincoln County

4th Place - Blaine VanDyke of Conrad

5th Place - Isaac Skogen of Whitehall

6th Place - Bridger Molenda of Cut Bank

7th Place - Izaak Munski of Cascade

8th Place - Cole Standley of Cascade

9th Place - Reece Hammond of Simms

10th Place - Diego Rodriguez of Bigfork 1st Place Match Timothy Schmidt (Lincoln County) 39-3, Fr. over Brayden Linville (Three Forks) 29-6, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Blake Lancaster (Lincoln County) 31-6, Jr. over Blaine VanDyke (Conrad) 40-11, Fr. (Dec 6-3) 5th Place Match Isaac Skogen (Whitehall) 29-18, Jr. over Bridger Molenda (Cut Bank) 18-14, Fr. (Fall 2:19) 7th Place Match Izaak Munski (Cascade) 18-12, So. over Cole Standley (Cascade) 6-12, 8th. (Dec 12-5) 9th Place Match Reece Hammond (Simms) 19-14, 8th. over Diego Rodriguez (Bigfork) 18-17, Jr. (Fall 3:40) 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Cole Rogers of Three Forks

2nd Place - Bradin Murphy of Cut Bank

3rd Place - Dylan Mikesell of Jefferson

4th Place - Micah Acker of Superior

5th Place - Jon Post of Florence-Carlton

6th Place - Logan Douma of Three Forks

7th Place - Christian Miller of Anaconda

8th Place - Brody Smith of Arlee

9th Place - Tash Murray of Florence-Carlton

10th Place - Leighton LaFromboise of Jefferson 1st Place Match Cole Rogers (Three Forks) 30-7, Jr. over Bradin Murphy (Cut Bank) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 3:40) 3rd Place Match Dylan Mikesell (Jefferson) 42-5, Jr. over Micah Acker (Superior) 22-9, Jr. (MD 9-1) 5th Place Match Jon Post (Florence-Carlton) 30-11, Jr. over Logan Douma (Three Forks) 17-8, So. (Fall 2:31) 7th Place Match Christian Miller (Anaconda) 25-19, Sr. over Brody Smith (Arlee) 24-23, So. (Dec 9-3) 9th Place Match Tash Murray (Florence-Carlton) 15-11, 8th. over Leighton LaFromboise (Jefferson) 20-13, So. (Fall 4:11) 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Decker Milender of Superior

2nd Place - Nate Blodnick of Anaconda

3rd Place - Mathias Hogue of Three Forks

4th Place - Logan VanDyke of Conrad

5th Place - Jacob Schulze of Plains / Hot Springs

6th Place - Evan Flores of Shelby

7th Place - Dayton Brown of Jefferson

8th Place - Diego Long of Thompson Falls / Noxon

9th Place - Chantz Connelly of Valier

10th Place - Jeremy Martin of Arlee 1st Place Match Decker Milender (Superior) 26-4, Sr. over Nate Blodnick (Anaconda) 35-4, Sr. (Dec 8-6) 3rd Place Match Mathias Hogue (Three Forks) 31-6, 8th. over Logan VanDyke (Conrad) 40-8, Jr. (Dec 2-0) 5th Place Match Jacob Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) 29-13, Sr. over Evan Flores (Shelby) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 0:43) 7th Place Match Dayton Brown (Jefferson) 27-13, Jr. over Diego Long (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 0:56) 9th Place Match Chantz Connelly (Valier) 4-2, So. over Jeremy Martin (Arlee) 21-24, So. (Dec 7-1) 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - John Waterbury of Plains / Hot Springs

2nd Place - Chase Kirkland of Three Forks

3rd Place - Drew Carey of Plains / Hot Springs

4th Place - Ivar Radcliffe of Whitehall

5th Place - Max Giles of Fairfield

6th Place - Cody Fuller of Whitehall

7th Place - Wyatt Hart-Barker of Three Forks

8th Place - Coltin Reagan of Darby

9th Place - Josh Lambertson of Lincoln County

10th Place - Tommy King of Conrad 1st Place Match John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 39-4, So. over Chase Kirkland (Three Forks) 18-7, Sr. (Dec 7-4) 3rd Place Match Drew Carey (Plains / Hot Springs) 34-5, Jr. over Ivar Radcliffe (Whitehall) 23-13, Jr. (Fall 0:54) 5th Place Match Max Giles (Fairfield) 21-11, Sr. over Cody Fuller (Whitehall) 26-9, So. (Fall 4:15) 7th Place Match Wyatt Hart-Barker (Three Forks) 18-9, 8th. over Coltin Reagan (Darby) 21-23, Sr. (Fall 2:35) 9th Place Match Josh Lambertson (Lincoln County) 18-10, Fr. over Tommy King (Conrad) 35-18, So. (Dec 5-4) 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Levi Wagner of Three Forks

2nd Place - Alex Wahl of Cut Bank

3rd Place - Dane Hoover of Whitehall

4th Place - Layne Carter of Fairfield

5th Place - Nathan Gunderson of Choteau

6th Place - Seth Wilson of Florence-Carlton

7th Place - Riley Attchinson of Lincoln County

8th Place - Brock Ryan of Thompson Falls / Noxon

9th Place - Colman Thornton of Jefferson

10th Place - Michael McCarty of Bigfork 1st Place Match Levi Wagner (Three Forks) 34-5, Sr. over Alex Wahl (Cut Bank) 37-6, So. (Dec 6-5) 3rd Place Match Dane Hoover (Whitehall) 33-11, Sr. over Layne Carter (Fairfield) 28-9, Jr. (Inj. 2:11) 5th Place Match Nathan Gunderson (Choteau) 35-15, So. over Seth Wilson (Florence-Carlton) 30-17, Jr. (Fall 0:35) 7th Place Match Riley Attchinson (Lincoln County) 31-15, Sr. over Brock Ryan (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 19-24, Fr. (Fall 3:27) 9th Place Match Colman Thornton (Jefferson) 6-4, Jr. over Michael McCarty (Bigfork) 12-10, So. (Fall 2:10) 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Dylan Kamps of Three Forks

2nd Place - Kanon Branch of Cut Bank

3rd Place - Jace Oxarart of Jefferson

4th Place - Gabe Hungerford of Three Forks

5th Place - Wesley Biggers of Whitehall

6th Place - Ryland Larson of Shelby

7th Place - Payson Allaire of Choteau

8th Place - William Mishler of Simms

9th Place - Lucas Kovalsky of Superior

10th Place - Koale Medicine Bull of Lincoln County 1st Place Match Dylan Kamps (Three Forks) 30-5, Sr. over Kanon Branch (Cut Bank) 38-6, Jr. (Fall 1:35) 3rd Place Match Jace Oxarart (Jefferson) 46-8, Sr. over Gabe Hungerford (Three Forks) 30-6, Jr. (Dec 9-2) 5th Place Match Wesley Biggers (Whitehall) 27-19, Jr. over Ryland Larson (Shelby) 24-11, So. (Dec 6-4) 7th Place Match Payson Allaire (Choteau) 24-20, Fr. over William Mishler (Simms) 26-20, Jr. (Dec 9-7) 9th Place Match Lucas Kovalsky (Superior) 21-8, Jr. over Koale Medicine Bull (Lincoln County) 22-18, So. (Dec 7-0) 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - John Armstrong of Jefferson

2nd Place - Tommy Sawyer of Anaconda

3rd Place - Caden Pecora of Lincoln County

4th Place - Adyn Meinzen of Florence-Carlton

5th Place - Brady Barnhill of Conrad

6th Place - Beau Peace of Fairfield

7th Place - Wyatt Elwell of Bigfork

8th Place - Noa Stevens of Thompson Falls / Noxon

9th Place - Turner Milender of Superior

10th Place - Micahel Watters of Lincoln County 1st Place Match John Armstrong (Jefferson) 46-3, Sr. over Tommy Sawyer (Anaconda) 28-5, Sr. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Caden Pecora (Lincoln County) 30-7, Jr. over Adyn Meinzen (Florence-Carlton) 21-7, Sr. (Inj. 0:00) 5th Place Match Brady Barnhill (Conrad) 14-7, Sr. over Beau Peace (Fairfield) 34-19, . (Fall 1:51) 7th Place Match Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork) 26-19, So. over Noa Stevens (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 23-16, So. (MD 13-0) 9th Place Match Turner Milender (Superior) 25-12, 8th. over Micahel Watters (Lincoln County) 19-18, Jr. (Fall 3:42) 160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Eli Ratliff of Thompson Falls / Noxon

2nd Place - Chris Graham of Conrad

3rd Place - Kyle Denny of Whitehall

4th Place - Percy Bechtold of Choteau

5th Place - Chance Bockman of Saint Ignatius / Charlo

6th Place - Brady Schrenk of Plains / Hot Springs

7th Place - Joseph Ramos of Valier

8th Place - Aiden Copenhaver of Fairfield

9th Place - Jesse Eide of Three Forks

10th Place - Daniel Velasco of Cascade 1st Place Match Eli Ratliff (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 38-2, Sr. over Chris Graham (Conrad) 37-9, . (Dec 8-4) 3rd Place Match Kyle Denny (Whitehall) 31-11, Sr. over Percy Bechtold (Choteau) 28-12, Jr. (Dec 8-4) 5th Place Match Chance Bockman (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 27-17, Sr. over Brady Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) 30-18, Sr. (MD 12-2) 7th Place Match Joseph Ramos (Valier) 32-21, Sr. over Aiden Copenhaver (Fairfield) 23-12, Sr. (MD 11-1) 9th Place Match Jesse Eide (Three Forks) 20-19, Sr. over Daniel Velasco (Cascade) 20-21, Sr. (Fall 3:55) 170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Miles Hoerauf of Whitehall

2nd Place - Max Hannum of Thompson Falls / Noxon

3rd Place - Canyon Sargent of Saint Ignatius / Charlo

4th Place - McCoy Banner of Fairfield

5th Place - Colby Crowell of Cascade

6th Place - Evan Tidwell of Bigfork

7th Place - Sean Larson of Florence-Carlton

8th Place - Jett Murray of Florence-Carlton

9th Place - Xavier Wood of Conrad

10th Place - Brenden Vanderwall of Plains / Hot Springs 1st Place Match Miles Hoerauf (Whitehall) 36-3, Sr. over Max Hannum (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 9-4) 3rd Place Match Canyon Sargent (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 29-6, Sr. over McCoy Banner (Fairfield) 32-9, Jr. (Dec 12-5) 5th Place Match Colby Crowell (Cascade) 17-13, Jr. over Evan Tidwell (Bigfork) 19-15, Jr. (Dec 6-0) 7th Place Match Sean Larson (Florence-Carlton) 10-7, Sr. over Jett Murray (Florence-Carlton) 19-16, So. (For.) 9th Place Match Xavier Wood (Conrad) 18-16, So. over Brenden Vanderwall (Plains / Hot Springs) 19-17, Jr. (Fall 1:26) 182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Brady Armstrong of Jefferson

2nd Place - Walker Spurlock of Broadwater (Townsend)

3rd Place - Tegan Jones of Conrad

4th Place - Trysten Robertson of Conrad

5th Place - Dallas Blair of Florence-Carlton

6th Place - Ethan Wock of Whitehall

7th Place - Kaiden Dolan of Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)

8th Place - William Buchanan of Superior

9th Place - levi blood of Plains / Hot Springs

10th Place - Jared Weaver of Florence-Carlton 1st Place Match Brady Armstrong (Jefferson) 43-5, So. over Walker Spurlock (Broadwater (Townsend)) 25-13, Sr. (Fall 0:56) 3rd Place Match Tegan Jones (Conrad) 34-16, Fr. over Trysten Robertson (Conrad) 30-18, Jr. (Fall 2:35) 5th Place Match Dallas Blair (Florence-Carlton) 23-13, Sr. over Ethan Wock (Whitehall) 22-12, So. (Fall 0:59) 7th Place Match Kaiden Dolan (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 13-10, Fr. over William Buchanan (Superior) 12-9, Sr. (Fall 1:29) 9th Place Match levi blood (Plains / Hot Springs) 21-16, Sr. over Jared Weaver (Florence-Carlton) 9-6, Sr. (Fall 2:41) 205 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Leo Scafani of Whitehall

2nd Place - Wes Banks of Lincoln County

3rd Place - Connor Sawyer of Cascade

4th Place - Colyn Johnson of Lincoln County

5th Place - Jeyden Sullivan of Jefferson

6th Place - Gus Lee of Choteau

7th Place - Cole Troy of Fairfield

8th Place - Jacob Hjartarson of Cut Bank

9th Place - Jaxson Green of Superior

10th Place - Felix Zambergs of Bigfork 1st Place Match Leo Scafani (Whitehall) 34-5, Sr. over Wes Banks (Lincoln County) 21-4, So. (Dec 5-1) 3rd Place Match Connor Sawyer (Cascade) 25-4, Sr. over Colyn Johnson (Lincoln County) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 7-2) 5th Place Match Jeyden Sullivan (Jefferson) 40-13, Sr. over Gus Lee (Choteau) 17-19, Jr. (Fall 2:00) 7th Place Match Cole Troy (Fairfield) 17-9, Sr. over Jacob Hjartarson (Cut Bank) 28-17, Sr. (Fall 2:06) 9th Place Match Jaxson Green (Superior) 24-9, Jr. over Felix Zambergs (Bigfork) 7-8, Jr. (Dec 7-0) 285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Chandon Vulles of Superior

2nd Place - Aidan Miller of Anaconda

3rd Place - Riley Hume of Lincoln County

4th Place - Ethan Sullivan of Cut Bank

5th Place - Arie McLaughlin of Florence-Carlton

6th Place - Ryan Simpson of Shelby

7th Place - Josiah Gonzalez of Three Forks

8th Place - Kaleb Pearce of Superior

9th Place - Kolbe Michaud of Jefferson

10th Place - Dylan Stevens of Jefferson 1st Place Match Chandon Vulles (Superior) 29-4, Sr. over Aidan Miller (Anaconda) 33-9, Jr. (Fall 2:27) 3rd Place Match Riley Hume (Lincoln County) 28-3, Jr. over Ethan Sullivan (Cut Bank) 34-10, Sr. (Fall 1:33) 5th Place Match Arie McLaughlin (Florence-Carlton) 24-16, Jr. over Ryan Simpson (Shelby) 24-26, Sr. (Fall 0:38) 7th Place Match Josiah Gonzalez (Three Forks) 22-20, So. over Kaleb Pearce (Superior) 14-12, So. (Fall 3:55) 9th Place Match Kolbe Michaud (Jefferson) 19-13, So. over Dylan Stevens (Jefferson) 11-19, So. (Fall 4:56) Girls Western B-C Team Scores: 1. Anaconda 100

2. Simms 91

3. Lincoln County 87

4. Conrad 53

5. Florence-Carlto n52

6. Choteau 51

7. Saint Ignatius/Charlo 49

8. Cut Bank 47

9. Valier 37

10. Deer Lodge 32

11. Manhattan 25

12. Plains/Hot Springs 24

13. Shelby 23

14. Cascade 14

15. Darby 12

15. Thompson Falls/Noxon 12

17. Whitehall 11

18. Arlee 0

18. Bigfork 0

18. Townsend 0

18. Fairfield 0

18. Heart Butte 0

18. Jefferson 0

18. Superior 0

18. Three Forks 0 Placing matches 100 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Hayley Petersen of Simms

2nd Place - Samantha Day of Lincoln County

3rd Place - Tabitha Cheetham of Anaconda

4th Place - Jaden Bewick of Thompson Falls / Noxon

5th Place - Desani Bewick of Thompson Falls / Noxon 1st Place Match Hayley Petersen (Simms) 35-8, 8th. over Samantha Day (Lincoln County) 8-6, Fr. (MD 14-0) 3rd Place Match Tabitha Cheetham (Anaconda) 11-12, Fr. over Jaden Bewick (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 1-20, Fr. (Fall 3:27) 5th Place Match Desani Bewick (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 1-14, So. over () , . (Bye) 107 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Ava Krings of Conrad

2nd Place - Micah Widmer of Simms

3rd Place - Ava Shook of Cut Bank

4th Place - Rachael Rogers of Anaconda

5th Place - Breana Sawyer of Cascade 1st Place Match Ava Krings (Conrad) 19-10, Fr. over Micah Widmer (Simms) 21-13, 8th. (Fall 5:21) 3rd Place Match Ava Shook (Cut Bank) 22-16, Fr. over Rachael Rogers (Anaconda) 12-12, Fr. (Fall 2:33) 5th Place Match Breana Sawyer (Cascade) 7-18, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 114 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Arionna Gomes of Choteau

2nd Place - Jaidyn Holdaway of Anaconda

3rd Place - Lettie Umphrey of Saint Ignatius / Charlo

4th Place - Dani Starkey of Lincoln County

5th Place - Gizelle Beck of Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) 1st Place Match Arionna Gomes (Choteau) 20-5, So. over Jaidyn Holdaway (Anaconda) 23-8, 8th. (Fall 1:45) 3rd Place Match Lettie Umphrey (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 15-5, Sr. over Dani Starkey (Lincoln County) 8-15, So. (Fall 0:35) 5th Place Match Gizelle Beck (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 0-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Ryleigh Warner of Anaconda

2nd Place - Hailey Unrein of Lincoln County

3rd Place - Madilyn Ward of Cascade 1st Place Match Ryleigh Warner (Anaconda) 24-6, Jr. over Hailey Unrein (Lincoln County) 11-11, So. (Fall 0:52) 3rd Place Match Madilyn Ward (Cascade) 7-15, Jr. over () , . (Bye) 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Malorey Lawrence of Florence-Carlton

2nd Place - Milynn Lucey of Lincoln County

3rd Place - Camy Hoiland of Anaconda

4th Place - Jazmyn Ramos of Valier

5th Place - Cassidy Collins of Whitehall

6th Place - Trista Mallo of Shelby

7th Place - RyAnn Lewis of Lincoln County

8th Place - Jade Bailey of Manhattan 1st Place Match Malorey Lawrence (Florence-Carlton) 17-10, Fr. over Milynn Lucey (Lincoln County) 29-8, Sr. (Fall 4:49) 3rd Place Match Camy Hoiland (Anaconda) 17-7, So. over Jazmyn Ramos (Valier) 17-21, So. (Dec 6-5) 5th Place Match Cassidy Collins (Whitehall) 14-21, Fr. over Trista Mallo (Shelby) 8-27, Fr. (Fall 3:37) 7th Place Match RyAnn Lewis (Lincoln County) 7-12, Jr. over Jade Bailey (Manhattan) 1-21, So. (Fall 2:56) 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Lli Schubarth of Simms

2nd Place - Ruby Herman of Choteau 1st Place Match Lli Schubarth (Simms) 23-2, Jr. over Ruby Herman (Choteau) 11-23, Fr. (Fall 3:43) 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Lillian MacDonald of Plains / Hot Springs

2nd Place - Aubrey Sharbono of Saint Ignatius / Charlo

3rd Place - Lillian Buchanan of Anaconda

4th Place - Hailey HeavyRunner of Cut Bank 1st Place Match Lillian MacDonald (Plains / Hot Springs) 2-0, Sr. over Aubrey Sharbono (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 9-14, Jr. (Fall 0:32) 3rd Place Match Lillian Buchanan (Anaconda) 3-6, Jr. over Hailey HeavyRunner (Cut Bank) 3-28, Fr. (Fall 2:39) 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Morgan Feist of Simms

2nd Place - McKenna Jones of Conrad

3rd Place - Natalia Samson of Choteau

4th Place - Berlin Larson of Shelby

5th Place - Natalie Helser of Saint Ignatius / Charlo

6th Place - Madisyn Price of Cut Bank

7th Place - Morgan Olson of Florence-Carlton 1st Place Match Morgan Feist (Simms) 23-13, So. over McKenna Jones (Conrad) 25-9, Fr. (Fall 3:57) 3rd Place Match Natalia Samson (Choteau) 8-16, Fr. over Berlin Larson (Shelby) 13-12, Sr. (Fall 3:57) 5th Place Match Natalie Helser (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 2-9, Sr. over Madisyn Price (Cut Bank) 3-17, Jr. (Fall 4:50) 7th Place Match Morgan Olson (Florence-Carlton) 13-15, Sr. over () , . (Bye) 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Hailey Sutton of Florence-Carlton

2nd Place - Mercedes Shindurling of Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)

3rd Place - Alexis Lamere of Saint Ignatius / Charlo

4th Place - Harley Fetters of Cut Bank 1st Place Match Hailey Sutton (Florence-Carlton) 19-2, Jr. over Mercedes Shindurling (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 8-11, So. (Dec 3-2) 3rd Place Match Alexis Lamere (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 3-10, Sr. over Harley Fetters (Cut Bank) 21-15, Fr. (For.) 165 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Payton Johnson of Manhattan

2nd Place - Logan Hughes of Darby

3rd Place - Josie Stinebach of Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) 1st Place Match Payton Johnson (Manhattan) 4-6, So. over Logan Hughes (Darby) 14-4, . (Fall 3:36) 3rd Place Match Josie Stinebach (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 0-9, So. over () , . (Bye) 185 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Hannah Monroe of Valier

2nd Place - Opal Brannon of Lincoln County

3rd Place - Abby Stott of Conrad 1st Place Match Hannah Monroe (Valier) 30-3, Sr. over Opal Brannon (Lincoln County) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 1:33) 3rd Place Match Abby Stott (Conrad) 10-16, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 235 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Haylee Fetters of Cut Bank 1st Place Match Haylee Fetters (Cut Bank) 18-10, Jr. over () , . (Bye) Girls Eastern B-C Team Scores: 1. Baker 145

2. Harlem 75

3. Poplar 61

4. Chinook 60

5. Fort Benton 49

5. Glasgow 49

7. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 48

8. Circle 45

9. Huntley Project 41

10. Custer/Hysham 40

11. Red Lodge 38

12. Columbus/Absarokee 36

13. Big Sandy 31

14. Wolf Point 25

15. Colstrip 16

16. Shepherd 12

17. Malta/Whitewater 10

18. Roundup 8 Placing matches 100 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Angelina Escarcega of Poplar

2nd Place - Gracie Murray of Huntley Project

3rd Place - Kailani Tran of Chester-Joplin-Inverness

4th Place - Jeina Reum of Wolf Point 1st Place Match Angelina Escarcega (Poplar) 33-0, So. over Gracie Murray (Huntley Project) 18-20, Fr. (Fall 1:04) 3rd Place Match Kailani Tran (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 7-11, 8th. over Jeina Reum (Wolf Point) 12-20, 8th. (Dec 10-6) 107 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Harley Labuda of Big Sandy

2nd Place - Blake Follette of Poplar

3rd Place - Grace Buck of Chinook

4th Place - Kyra Anderson of Chester-Joplin-Inverness

5th Place - Jessica Sherrick of Roundup HS

6th Place - Kaylly Turner of Glasgow

7th Place - Andi Hollar of Columbus / Absarokee 1st Place Match Harley Labuda (Big Sandy) 22-6, 8th. over Blake Follette (Poplar) 26-14, Fr. (Fall 0:39) 3rd Place Match Grace Buck (Chinook) 29-15, So. over Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 22-18, 8th. (Fall 4:41) 5th Place Match Jessica Sherrick (Roundup HS) 3-11, Fr. over Kaylly Turner (Glasgow) 5-16, Fr. (Fall 2:14) 7th Place Match Andi Hollar (Columbus / Absarokee) 3-11, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 114 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Madelynn Albin of Red Lodge HS

2nd Place - Cyla Adams of Harlem

3rd Place - Bailey Billmayer of Chinook

4th Place - Kacie Colgan of Poplar

5th Place - Izzy Baker of Harlem

6th Place - Leah Lepinnet of Big Sandy

7th Place - Melodie Starman of Fort Benton 1st Place Match Madelynn Albin (Red Lodge HS) 22-10, So. over Cyla Adams (Harlem) 19-12, Fr. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Bailey Billmayer (Chinook) 14-22, Fr. over Kacie Colgan (Poplar) 18-13, Fr. (Fall 2:16) 5th Place Match Izzy Baker (Harlem) 27-13, So. over Leah Lepinnet (Big Sandy) 13-22, Fr. (Fall 1:47) 7th Place Match Melodie Starman (Fort Benton) 4-16, 8th. over () , . (Bye) 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Emma Klingaman of Chinook

2nd Place - Madeline Black of Circle

3rd Place - Karissa Afrank of Baker

4th Place - Brynn Barker of Red Lodge HS

5th Place - Braydee Lehman of Fort Benton

6th Place - Cierra Norton of Circle

7th Place - Alara Parshall of Poplar

8th Place - Madison Stops of Roundup HS 1st Place Match Emma Klingaman (Chinook) 39-11, Fr. over Madeline Black (Circle) 26-12, Sr. (Fall 5:20) 3rd Place Match Karissa Afrank (Baker) 23-12, Jr. over Brynn Barker (Red Lodge HS) 16-9, Sr. (Fall 4:55) 5th Place Match Braydee Lehman (Fort Benton) 9-13, 8th. over Cierra Norton (Circle) 4-10, Jr. (Fall 0:38) 7th Place Match Alara Parshall (Poplar) 21-12, Fr. over Madison Stops (Roundup HS) 0-23, Fr. (Fall 0:27) 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Jacey Gorder of Baker

2nd Place - Kaitlyn Johnson of Harlem

3rd Place - Savannah Riggin of Chester-Joplin-Inverness

4th Place - Keely Heaton of Baker

5th Place - Isabel Hansen of Malta / Whitewater

6th Place - Avery Pedersen of Glasgow

7th Place - Braelyn Bartelson of Circle 1st Place Match Jacey Gorder (Baker) 33-2, Sr. over Kaitlyn Johnson (Harlem) 28-8, Jr. (Fall 1:28) 3rd Place Match Savannah Riggin (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 28-9, Jr. over Keely Heaton (Baker) 18-13, So. (Fall 1:59) 5th Place Match Isabel Hansen (Malta / Whitewater) 21-19, Sr. over Avery Pedersen (Glasgow) 4-14, Fr. (Fall 1:47) 7th Place Match Braelyn Bartelson (Circle) 1-29, Sr. over () , . (Bye) 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Emily Zachary of Columbus / Absarokee

2nd Place - Tyaisha Dietz of Baker

3rd Place - Etta Wicks of Fort Benton

4th Place - Blake Ozark of Glasgow

5th Place - Crystal Dormady of Shepherd 1st Place Match Emily Zachary (Columbus / Absarokee) 12-6, Jr. over Tyaisha Dietz (Baker) 27-12, Jr. (SV-1 6-4) 3rd Place Match Etta Wicks (Fort Benton) 10-13, . over Blake Ozark (Glasgow) 2-24, Fr. (Fall 0:28) 5th Place Match Crystal Dormady (Shepherd) 2-32, Sr. over () , . (Bye) 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Gretchen Donally of Huntley Project

2nd Place - Joli Beston of Wolf Point

3rd Place - Jessica Stark of Baker

4th Place - Trinity Carter of Chester-Joplin-Inverness

5th Place - Cora Johnston of Fort Benton 1st Place Match Gretchen Donally (Huntley Project) 44-0, Jr. over Joli Beston (Wolf Point) 39-6, Jr. (Fall 0:23) 3rd Place Match Jessica Stark (Baker) 21-18, Jr. over Trinity Carter (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 22-19, Fr. (Fall 0:41) 5th Place Match Cora Johnston (Fort Benton) 10-21, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Madison Lamb of Glasgow

2nd Place - Ryann Gorder of Baker

3rd Place - Oliva Post of Columbus / Absarokee

4th Place - Mylah Rider of Harlem 1st Place Match Madison Lamb (Glasgow) 32-12, 8th. over Ryann Gorder (Baker) 22-13, 8th. (Dec 9-5) 3rd Place Match Oliva Post (Columbus / Absarokee) 4-12, Fr. over Mylah Rider (Harlem) 8-11, Sr. (Dec 6-2) 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Jayda Harbaugh of Baker

2nd Place - Trinity Barrus of Custer/Hysham

3rd Place - Riley Clampitt of Glasgow

4th Place - Jacee Richardson of Circle

5th Place - Dakota Hale of Shepherd

6th Place - Ihte Stiffarm of Harlem 1st Place Match Jayda Harbaugh (Baker) 37-3, 8th. over Trinity Barrus (Custer/Hysham) 25-3, Jr. (Fall 2:58) 3rd Place Match Riley Clampitt (Glasgow) 17-11, Fr. over Jacee Richardson (Circle) 24-10, Fr. (Dec 4-2) 5th Place Match Dakota Hale (Shepherd) 5-15, So. over Ihte Stiffarm (Harlem) 8-24, So. (Fall 1:31) 165 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Amilia Blackcrow of Harlem

2nd Place - Kylah Redfox of Colstrip

3rd Place - Kali Dulin of Baker 1st Place Match Amilia Blackcrow (Harlem) 12-3, Sr. over Kylah Redfox (Colstrip) 27-20, Sr. (Fall 0:28) 3rd Place Match Kali Dulin (Baker) 18-23, So. over () , . (Bye) 235 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Maisie Barrus of Custer/Hysham

2nd Place - Mica Juedeman of Fort Benton 1st Place Match Maisie Barrus (Custer/Hysham) 22-4, So. over Mica Juedeman (Fort Benton) 0-14, 8th. (Fall 0:18)

