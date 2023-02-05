High school wrestling: Class AA divisionals results

MTN Sports

(Note: Results provided by www.trackwrestling.com) Eastern AA at Belgrade Team scores: 1. Billings West 265

2. Billings Senior 246.5

2. Great Falls 246.5

4. Great Falls CMR 207.5

5. Belgrade 172.5

6. Billings Skyview 137.5

7. Bozeman 126

8. Gallatin 108 Placing matches 103 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Makael Aguayo of Billings West

2nd Place - Tristan Vladic of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Paydon De La Garza of Great Falls CMR

4th Place - Cody Westlake of Belgrade

5th Place - Logan Shores of Billings West

6th Place - Eli Frisino of Bozeman

7th Place - Kyson Baker of Billings Skyview

8th Place - Griffin Fosdal of Bozeman 1st Place Match Makael Aguayo (Billings West) 18-2, Fr. over Tristan Vladic (Billings Senior High School) 20-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:43 (15-0)) 3rd Place Match Paydon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 18-6, Fr. over Cody Westlake (Belgrade) 22-8, Fr. (Inj. 0:00) 5th Place Match Logan Shores (Billings West) 3-2, Fr. over Eli Frisino (Bozeman) 3-3, So. (Fall 0:28) 7th Place Match Kyson Baker (Billings Skyview) 14-8, So. over Griffin Fosdal (Bozeman) 7-8, So. (MD 9-1) 113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Zach Morse of Billings West

2nd Place - Nolan Brown of Belgrade

3rd Place - Logan Younkin of Great Falls CMR

4th Place - Cole Schaub of Billings Skyview

5th Place - Talan Trettin of Gallatin HS

6th Place - Cash Clark of Great Falls / MSDB

7th Place - Jackson Roby of Billings West

8th Place - Caleb Wagner of Billings Skyview 1st Place Match Zach Morse (Billings West) 24-1, So. over Nolan Brown (Belgrade) 15-2, Jr. (Dec 6-2) 3rd Place Match Logan Younkin (Great Falls CMR) 19-5, Sr. over Cole Schaub (Billings Skyview) 21-15, So. (Fall 2:29) 5th Place Match Talan Trettin (Gallatin HS) 4-2, Jr. over Cash Clark (Great Falls / MSDB) 10-13, Jr. (Dec 12-9) 7th Place Match Jackson Roby (Billings West) 3-2, Fr. over Caleb Wagner (Billings Skyview) 10-6, Fr. (Fall 0:47) 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Keyan Hernandez of Billings West

2nd Place - Dalton Ecklund of Great Falls CMR

3rd Place - Max DeWitt of Billings Senior High School

4th Place - Dean Christie of Gallatin HS

5th Place - Bladen Madel of Great Falls / MSDB

6th Place - Ross Tolliver of Great Falls / MSDB

7th Place - Kyle Barnes of Great Falls CMR

8th Place - Devin Blaschak of Billings West 1st Place Match Keyan Hernandez (Billings West) 19-1, Jr. over Dalton Ecklund (Great Falls CMR) 11-12, . (Fall 0:55) 3rd Place Match Max DeWitt (Billings Senior High School) 16-13, . over Dean Christie (Gallatin HS) 4-2, Sr. (Fall 2:15) 5th Place Match Bladen Madel (Great Falls / MSDB) 12-8, Fr. over Ross Tolliver (Great Falls / MSDB) 11-5, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:27 (18-1)) 7th Place Match Kyle Barnes (Great Falls CMR) 5-7, Jr. over Devin Blaschak (Billings West) 2-3, So. (SV-1 6-4) 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Mason Gutenberger of Belgrade

2nd Place - Landon De La Garza of Great Falls CMR

3rd Place - Elijah Carroll of Bozeman

4th Place - Devin Grossman of Billings Skyview

5th Place - Wes Murch of Billings Senior High School

6th Place - Tristan Blomquist of Billings West

7th Place - Jacob Hahner of Belgrade

8th Place - Cole Dejean of Great Falls CMR 1st Place Match Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 20-2, Jr. over Landon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 21-9, So. (MD 13-1) 3rd Place Match Elijah Carroll (Bozeman) 9-3, Sr. over Devin Grossman (Billings Skyview) 34-5, So. (For.) 5th Place Match Wes Murch (Billings Senior High School) 14-12, . over Tristan Blomquist (Billings West) 7-13, Jr. (Fall 4:45) 7th Place Match Jacob Hahner (Belgrade) 3-2, Fr. over Cole Dejean (Great Falls CMR) 2-3, Jr. (Fall 3:49) 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Jace Komac of Great Falls / MSDB

2nd Place - Gage Clothier of Great Falls / MSDB

3rd Place - Colby Reichenbach of Billings West

4th Place - Jack Stone of Billings Senior High School

5th Place - Jaxsyn Baker of Billings Skyview

6th Place - Mason Watson of Belgrade

7th Place - Jacob Wagner of Billings Skyview

8th Place - Kael Dixon of Great Falls CMR 1st Place Match Jace Komac (Great Falls / MSDB) 13-3, Fr. over Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-3, So. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Colby Reichenbach (Billings West) 12-11, . over Jack Stone (Billings Senior High School) 13-7, Jr. (SV-1 4-2) 5th Place Match Jaxsyn Baker (Billings Skyview) 12-10, Fr. over Mason Watson (Belgrade) 3-3, So. (Dec 14-7) 7th Place Match Jacob Wagner (Billings Skyview) 10-8, So. over Kael Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 6-16, Fr. (Fall 0:35) 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Carter Schmidt of Belgrade

2nd Place - Jesse Aarness of Billings West

3rd Place - Demetri Saliaris of Billings Senior High School

4th Place - Gavin Cotton of Great Falls / MSDB

5th Place - Jack Montoya of Bozeman

6th Place - Carter Sanderson of Billings West

7th Place - Eli Oakland of Great Falls / MSDB

8th Place - Joe Fernandez of Great Falls CMR 1st Place Match Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 22-0, Sr. over Jesse Aarness (Billings West) 20-4, Sr. (SV-1 4-2) 3rd Place Match Demetri Saliaris (Billings Senior High School) 16-7, Jr. over Gavin Cotton (Great Falls / MSDB) 11-8, Jr. (Fall 2:24) 5th Place Match Jack Montoya (Bozeman) 17-8, Sr. over Carter Sanderson (Billings West) 5-11, . (Fall 1:49) 7th Place Match Eli Oakland (Great Falls / MSDB) 8-4, So. over Joe Fernandez (Great Falls CMR) 10-11, Sr. (Fall 4:00) 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Avery Allen of Bozeman

2nd Place - Kyle Ard of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Dash Nugent of Billings West

4th Place - Kale Baumann of Great Falls / MSDB

5th Place - Ethan Jarrett of Great Falls CMR

6th Place - Brandyn Azure of Billings Skyview

7th Place - Isaiah Morse of Billings West

8th Place - Teancum Palmer of Great Falls / MSDB 1st Place Match Avery Allen (Bozeman) 18-0, Sr. over Kyle Ard (Billings Senior High School) 14-8, . (TF-1.5 5:11 (18-2)) 3rd Place Match Dash Nugent (Billings West) 17-8, Sr. over Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 27-5, So. (Dec 2-1) 5th Place Match Ethan Jarrett (Great Falls CMR) 13-12, Sr. over Brandyn Azure (Billings Skyview) 11-13, Jr. (Dec 10-4) 7th Place Match Isaiah Morse (Billings West) 3-2, So. over Teancum Palmer (Great Falls / MSDB) 11-8, Sr. (Fall 1:37) 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Irish Furthmyre of Great Falls / MSDB

2nd Place - Chris Acuna of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Cooper McGovern of Gallatin HS

4th Place - Logan Linn of Belgrade

5th Place - Drew Humphrey of Billings West

6th Place - Payton Cicero of Billings West

7th Place - Jake Barnhill of Billings Senior High School

8th Place - Luke Aakre of Great Falls / MSDB 1st Place Match Irish Furthmyre (Great Falls / MSDB) 18-1, Sr. over Chris Acuna (Billings Senior High School) 20-5, . (TF-1.5 5:53 (18-3)) 3rd Place Match Cooper McGovern (Gallatin HS) 4-1, So. over Logan Linn (Belgrade) 18-10, Sr. (Inj. 0:00) 5th Place Match Drew Humphrey (Billings West) 12-9, Sr. over Payton Cicero (Billings West) 9-3, Fr. (Fall 2:06) 7th Place Match Jake Barnhill (Billings Senior High School) 9-6, . over Luke Aakre (Great Falls / MSDB) 7-6, So. (Fall 1:25) 160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Logan Cole of Billings Senior High School

2nd Place - Dylan Block of Great Falls / MSDB

3rd Place - Cayden Doran of Great Falls CMR

4th Place - Levi Giles of Great Falls CMR

5th Place - Aaron Liscum of Great Falls / MSDB

6th Place - Tucker McKay of Gallatin HS

7th Place - Keighton Johnston-Kelly of Billings West

8th Place - Quinn Hale of Billings West 1st Place Match Logan Cole (Billings Senior High School) 26-2, . over Dylan Block (Great Falls / MSDB) 17-6, Jr. (MD 14-2) 3rd Place Match Cayden Doran (Great Falls CMR) 8-4, Sr. over Levi Giles (Great Falls CMR) 3-2, . (MD 15-5) 5th Place Match Aaron Liscum (Great Falls / MSDB) 6-4, Sr. over Tucker McKay (Gallatin HS) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 1:21) 7th Place Match Keighton Johnston-Kelly (Billings West) 9-6, 6th. over Quinn Hale (Billings West) 6-4, So. (Dec 5-1) 170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview

2nd Place - Anthony Garcia of Billings West

3rd Place - Bode Bentley of Billings West

4th Place - Daniel Mann of Great Falls / MSDB

5th Place - Wallace Baldwin of Belgrade

6th Place - Woody Shirley of Billings Senior High School

7th Place - Dameon Furthmyre of Great Falls / MSDB

8th Place - Liam Gage of Great Falls CMR 1st Place Match Paolo Salminen (Billings Skyview) 35-0, Sr. over Anthony Garcia (Billings West) 7-3, So. (Fall 2:38) 3rd Place Match Bode Bentley (Billings West) 9-10, So. over Daniel Mann (Great Falls / MSDB) 6-8, Jr. (Fall 2:17) 5th Place Match Wallace Baldwin (Belgrade) 3-2, Sr. over Woody Shirley (Billings Senior High School) 5-11, . (Fall 1:16) 7th Place Match Dameon Furthmyre (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-5, Fr. over Liam Gage (Great Falls CMR) 1-3, So. (Fall 1:46) 182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - AJ Lafurge of Great Falls CMR

2nd Place - Chris Garcia of Billings West

3rd Place - Nathan Kojetin of Billings Skyview

4th Place - Nick Bodge of Great Falls CMR

5th Place - Cooper Freitag of Billings West

6th Place - Damien Lave of Billings Senior High School

7th Place - Ray Johnson of Great Falls / MSDB

8th Place - Braedon Rankin of Great Falls / MSDB 1st Place Match AJ Lafurge (Great Falls CMR) 18-1, Sr. over Chris Garcia (Billings West) 11-5, Sr. (Fall 3:22) 3rd Place Match Nathan Kojetin (Billings Skyview) 28-16, Sr. over Nick Bodge (Great Falls CMR) 13-9, Sr. (Fall 2:58) 5th Place Match Cooper Freitag (Billings West) 6-8, Jr. over Damien Lave (Billings Senior High School) 17-9, . (Dec 5-1) 7th Place Match Ray Johnson (Great Falls / MSDB) 6-4, So. over Braedon Rankin (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-8, So. (Fall 1:47) 205 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Brendan Lockart of Great Falls / MSDB

2nd Place - Solomon Stortz of Billings West

3rd Place - Ben Rodgers of Belgrade

4th Place - Jacob Reeves of Great Falls CMR

5th Place - Peyton Harms of Billings Senior High School

6th Place - Issac Tolan of Great Falls / MSDB

7th Place - Tayshawn Eagle Feathers of Billings West

8th Place - Oliver Huntley of Bozeman 1st Place Match Brendan Lockart (Great Falls / MSDB) 27-0, Sr. over Solomon Stortz (Billings West) 12-4, So. (Fall 2:26) 3rd Place Match Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 13-9, So. over Jacob Reeves (Great Falls CMR) 11-8, Sr. (Fall 2:52) 5th Place Match Peyton Harms (Billings Senior High School) 5-6, . over Issac Tolan (Great Falls / MSDB) 5-3, So. (Fall 0:34) 7th Place Match Tayshawn Eagle Feathers (Billings West) 3-2, Sr. over Oliver Huntley (Bozeman) 3-7, So. (Fall 4:25) 285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Hudson Wiens of Bozeman

2nd Place - Maxx Lee of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Kaden Barett of Billings West

4th Place - Christian Allies of Billings Senior High School

5th Place - Brandon Cole of Billings West

6th Place - Ethan Bunton of Great Falls / MSDB

7th Place - Aaron Clark of Gallatin HS

8th Place - JD McWalter of Gallatin HS 1st Place Match Hudson Wiens (Bozeman) 12-4, Jr. over Maxx Lee (Billings Senior High School) 16-7, . (Dec 7-2) 3rd Place Match Kaden Barett (Billings West) 7-5, So. over Christian Allies (Billings Senior High School) 6-7, So. (Dec 4-2) 5th Place Match Brandon Cole (Billings West) 7-8, Jr. over Ethan Bunton (Great Falls / MSDB) 4-7, Jr. (M. For.) 7th Place Match Aaron Clark (Gallatin HS) 3-2, Sr. over JD McWalter (Gallatin HS) 2-3, Fr. (Dec 8-6) Western AA at Butte Team scores: 1. Kalispell Flathead 302

2. Butte 254.5

3. Helena Capital 236

4. Kalispell Glacier 178

5. Helena 129

6. Missoula Big Sky/Missoula Loyola 113

7. Missoula Sentinel 109

8. Missoula Hellgate 27 Placing matches 103 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Keegan Hunt of Butte

2nd Place - Tyrese LeProwse of Butte

3rd Place - Dayton Naldrett of Flathead

4th Place - Aiden Sweat of Glacier (Kalispell)

5th Place - Mason Eblen of Helena Capital

6th Place - David Krambule of Helena

7th Place - Max Martin of Missoula Hellgate

8th Place - Brady Gehring of Helena 1st Place Match Keegan Hunt (Butte) 14-6, Fr. over Tyrese LeProwse (Butte) 10-6, So. (Fall 2:43) 3rd Place Match Dayton Naldrett (Flathead) 10-9, Fr. over Aiden Sweat (Glacier (Kalispell)) 9-4, Fr. (Dec 2-0) 5th Place Match Mason Eblen (Helena Capital) 5-10, Fr. over David Krambule (Helena) 6-10, Fr. (Dec 4-3) 7th Place Match Max Martin (Missoula Hellgate) 9-13, . over Brady Gehring (Helena) 4-6, Fr. (Fall 4:28) 113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Diesel Thompson of Flathead

2nd Place - Ryder McEwen of Butte

3rd Place - Zane Gehring of Helena

4th Place - Jayden Simmons of Helena Capital

5th Place - Bryton Lenz of Missoula Sentinel

6th Place - Joey Ward of Butte

7th Place - Tyler Jorgenson of Glacier (Kalispell)

8th Place - Will Collins of Helena 1st Place Match Diesel Thompson (Flathead) 12-4, So. over Ryder McEwen (Butte) 14-5, Fr. (Dec 9-2) 3rd Place Match Zane Gehring (Helena) 9-10, Jr. over Jayden Simmons (Helena Capital) 12-11, Fr. (Dec 4-1) 5th Place Match Bryton Lenz (Missoula Sentinel) 8-10, Jr. over Joey Ward (Butte) 9-6, Fr. (Fall 3:34) 7th Place Match Tyler Jorgenson (Glacier (Kalispell)) 6-9, Fr. over Will Collins (Helena) 2-6, Fr. (Fall 0:58) 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Cashton Spolar of Helena Capital

2nd Place - William Barnes of Flathead

3rd Place - Kade Wallace of Missoula Sentinel

4th Place - Connor Lamping of Helena

5th Place - Asa Wood of Helena

6th Place - Colter Espelin of Butte

7th Place - Davin Naldrett of Flathead

8th Place - Ben Tierney of Butte 1st Place Match Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 20-2, So. over William Barnes (Flathead) 8-5, Jr. (Dec 8-1) 3rd Place Match Kade Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 17-7, Fr. over Connor Lamping (Helena) 8-13, Fr. (Fall 0:38) 5th Place Match Asa Wood (Helena) 8-19, So. over Colter Espelin (Butte) 8-11, Fr. (Fall 4:39) 7th Place Match Davin Naldrett (Flathead) 3-2, Jr. over Ben Tierney (Butte) 4-12, So. (Fall 1:52) 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Hunter Rahn of Helena Capital

2nd Place - Aiden Downing of Flathead

3rd Place - Grady Winston of Butte

4th Place - Cohen Sassano of Helena Capital

5th Place - Darren Fuller of Missoula Sentinel

6th Place - Jaeger Hansen of Butte

7th Place - Dilan Courtney of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

8th Place - Cory Tappen of Flathead 1st Place Match Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 13-4, Sr. over Aiden Downing (Flathead) 11-4, So. (Fall 4:32) 3rd Place Match Grady Winston (Butte) 9-8, Jr. over Cohen Sassano (Helena Capital) 4-6, So. (Fall 0:46) 5th Place Match Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 6-9, So. over Jaeger Hansen (Butte) 5-11, 8th. (Dec 9-7) 7th Place Match Dilan Courtney (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-2, Fr. over Cory Tappen (Flathead) 1-3, Fr. (MD 11-2) 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Teegan Vasquez of Glacier (Kalispell)

2nd Place - Kip Pumnea of Butte

3rd Place - Gannon Wisher of Flathead

4th Place - Reid Whitlock of Butte

5th Place - Cash Corbally of Helena Capital

6th Place - Grady Caton of Missoula Hellgate

7th Place - Dawson Petersen of Helena Capital

8th Place - Colin Mehrens of Helena 1st Place Match Teegan Vasquez (Glacier (Kalispell)) 22-0, Sr. over Kip Pumnea (Butte) 15-4, Sr. (M. For.) 3rd Place Match Gannon Wisher (Flathead) 14-4, So. over Reid Whitlock (Butte) 16-9, Sr. (MD 8-0) 5th Place Match Cash Corbally (Helena Capital) 5-3, Jr. over Grady Caton (Missoula Hellgate) 7-15, . (Fall 0:39) 7th Place Match Dawson Petersen (Helena Capital) 3-2, So. over Colin Mehrens (Helena) 1-23, Fr. (Fall 0:52) 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Dane Lake of Flathead

2nd Place - Bryton Hardesty of Butte

3rd Place - Evan Hafliger of Missoula Sentinel

4th Place - JT Gehring of Helena

5th Place - Gabe Mobley of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

6th Place - Connor Johnson of Glacier (Kalispell)

7th Place - Boston Lay of Helena Capital

8th Place - Jaxon Wolff of Glacier (Kalispell) 1st Place Match Dane Lake (Flathead) 14-4, So. over Bryton Hardesty (Butte) 14-2, Sr. (MD 12-0) 3rd Place Match Evan Hafliger (Missoula Sentinel) 10-10, Jr. over JT Gehring (Helena) 14-14, Sr. (Dec 9-5) 5th Place Match Gabe Mobley (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 4-2, So. over Connor Johnson (Glacier (Kalispell)) 8-7, Sr. (MD 13-5) 7th Place Match Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 10-15, So. over Jaxon Wolff (Glacier (Kalispell)) 2-6, So. (MD 10-2) 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Ian Mehrens of Helena

2nd Place - Logan Stansberry of Flathead

3rd Place - Seth Doolan of Glacier (Kalispell)

4th Place - Tanner Davis of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

5th Place - Will Stepan of Butte

6th Place - Karson Pumnea of Butte

7th Place - Korbin Baldwin of Glacier (Kalispell)

8th Place - Luke Widman of Missoula Sentinel 1st Place Match Ian Mehrens (Helena) 15-4, Sr. over Logan Stansberry (Flathead) 14-4, Jr. (Inj. 2:52) 3rd Place Match Seth Doolan (Glacier (Kalispell)) 9-5, Sr. over Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 4-2, So. (Dec 9-4) 5th Place Match Will Stepan (Butte) 16-8, So. over Karson Pumnea (Butte) 2-3, So. (For.) 7th Place Match Korbin Baldwin (Glacier (Kalispell)) 4-5, So. over Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) 6-19, So. (Dec 6-1) 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kaleb Shine of Glacier (Kalispell)

2nd Place - Cade Troupe of Flathead

3rd Place - Nikola Coles of Glacier (Kalispell)

4th Place - Lakoda Wieczorek of Flathead

5th Place - Joey Sandberg of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

6th Place - Dane Butler of Helena Capital

7th Place - Derek Averyt of Butte

8th Place - Peyton Severson of Helena Capital 1st Place Match Kaleb Shine (Glacier (Kalispell)) 17-5, Jr. over Cade Troupe (Flathead) 12-2, Sr. (SV-1 3-1) 3rd Place Match Nikola Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 7-1, So. over Lakoda Wieczorek (Flathead) 5-2, Jr. (M. For.) 5th Place Match Joey Sandberg (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-2, Jr. over Dane Butler (Helena Capital) 8-19, So. (Fall 2:47) 7th Place Match Derek Averyt (Butte) 6-11, Jr. over Peyton Severson (Helena Capital) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 3:39) 160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Israel Moreno of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

2nd Place - Gabe Lake of Flathead

3rd Place - Cole Graham of Helena Capital

4th Place - Tynan Krause of Flathead

5th Place - Mark Ahner of Glacier (Kalispell)

6th Place - Trey Hansen of Butte

7th Place - Nate Dill of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

8th Place - Hayden Hecker of Helena Capital 1st Place Match Israel Moreno (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-0, Sr. over Gabe Lake (Flathead) 12-3, Sr. (Fall 5:49) 3rd Place Match Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 14-7, So. over Tynan Krause (Flathead) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 1:30) 5th Place Match Mark Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 11-11, So. over Trey Hansen (Butte) 14-7, Jr. (Fall 3:42) 7th Place Match Nate Dill (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-2, Sr. over Hayden Hecker (Helena Capital) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 2:44) 170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Anders Thompson of Flathead

2nd Place - Conner Kovick of Helena Capital

3rd Place - Gunnar Thompson of Flathead

4th Place - Trevor Tucker of Missoula Sentinel

5th Place - Jake Bailey of Butte

6th Place - Aiden Chamberlain of Glacier (Kalispell)

7th Place - Sam Harkins of Helena

8th Place - Landon Bryon of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart 1st Place Match Anders Thompson (Flathead) 14-0, Jr. over Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 19-7, Sr. (Fall 3:05) 3rd Place Match Gunnar Thompson (Flathead) 12-2, Jr. over Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 18-8, Sr. (Inj. 0:01) 5th Place Match Jake Bailey (Butte) 14-12, So. over Aiden Chamberlain (Glacier (Kalispell)) 7-6, So. (SV-1 10-8) 7th Place Match Sam Harkins (Helena) 7-16, So. over Landon Bryon (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-3, So. (Fall 0:37) 182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Noah Poe-Hatten of Flathead

2nd Place - Dylan Graham of Helena Capital

3rd Place - Xander Winter of Flathead

4th Place - Alexander Beck of Missoula Sentinel

5th Place - Matteo Bugni of Helena Capital

6th Place - Noah Horn of Glacier (Kalispell)

7th Place - Charles Fox of Helena

8th Place - Colin Keough of Glacier (Kalispell) 1st Place Match Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead) 13-0, Sr. over Dylan Graham (Helena Capital) 15-7, Sr. (Fall 3:32) 3rd Place Match Xander Winter (Flathead) 4-1, Jr. over Alexander Beck (Missoula Sentinel) 13-10, Jr. (Dec 5-2) 5th Place Match Matteo Bugni (Helena Capital) 7-5, Jr. over Noah Horn (Glacier (Kalispell)) 8-9, Fr. (Fall 0:44) 7th Place Match Charles Fox (Helena) 9-13, Sr. over Colin Keough (Glacier (Kalispell)) 5-8, Sr. (Fall 1:35) 205 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Sawyer Troupe of Flathead

2nd Place - Cohen Grunhuvd of Butte

3rd Place - Tuff Adams of Helena Capital

4th Place - Kale Schonsberg of Butte

5th Place - Conor Leduc of Flathead

6th Place - Terran Brose of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

7th Place - Sam Schiltz of Helena

8th Place - Tylor Upham of Missoula Sentinel 1st Place Match Sawyer Troupe (Flathead) 15-2, Jr. over Cohen Grunhuvd (Butte) 17-4, Sr. (Fall 2:52) 3rd Place Match Tuff Adams (Helena Capital) 15-8, Jr. over Kale Schonsberg (Butte) 12-10, Sr. (Fall 2:30) 5th Place Match Conor Leduc (Flathead) 4-2, Fr. over Terran Brose (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-3, So. (Fall 3:55) 7th Place Match Sam Schiltz (Helena) 5-9, Jr. over Tylor Upham (Missoula Sentinel) 0-3, Fr. (Fall 0:14) 285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Mason Christian of Butte

2nd Place - Talon Marsh of Helena Capital

3rd Place - Kade Schleeman of Butte

4th Place - Forest Howell of Flathead

5th Place - Paul Mousel of Helena Capital

6th Place - Brayden Wallace of Missoula Sentinel

7th Place - Jayden Friesen of Missoula Hellgate

8th Place - Chuck Gehl of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart 1st Place Match Mason Christian (Butte) 12-2, Sr. over Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 23-1, Sr. (Dec 6-5) 3rd Place Match Kade Schleeman (Butte) 16-5, Jr. over Forest Howell (Flathead) 6-2, Sr. (Fall 3:45) 5th Place Match Paul Mousel (Helena Capital) 4-4, Sr. over Brayden Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 10-9, Jr. (Fall 3:24) 7th Place Match Jayden Friesen (Missoula Hellgate) 8-10, . over Chuck Gehl (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 4:22) Western AA Girls at Butte Team Scores: 1. Kalispell Flathead 236

2. Butte 212

3. Kalispell Glacier 193

4. Helena Capital 78.5

5. Missoula Big Sky/Missoula Loyola 71

6. Helena 44

7. Missoula Hellgate 10

7. Missoula Sentinel 10 Placing matches 100 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Reina Koehler of Flathead

2nd Place - Peyton Liva of Butte

3rd Place - Katelyn Sphuler of Glacier (Kalispell) 1st Place Match Reina Koehler (Flathead) 14-8, Sr. over Peyton Liva (Butte) 8-10, Fr. (Fall 1:29) 3rd Place Match Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier (Kalispell)) 4-12, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 107 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Brooke Yeadon of Glacier (Kalispell)

2nd Place - Kaylee LaPier of Butte

3rd Place - Brinly Youso of Flathead

4th Place - Mykel Lee of Flathead

5th Place - Jessie LaPier of Butte

6th Place - Dylan Culwell of Helena Capital 1st Place Match Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell)) 14-1, So. over Kaylee LaPier (Butte) 29-5, Sr. (Fall 3:15) 3rd Place Match Brinly Youso (Flathead) 9-4, Fr. over Mykel Lee (Flathead) 12-10, Jr. (Fall 2:24) 5th Place Match Jessie LaPier (Butte) 15-12, So. over Dylan Culwell (Helena Capital) 0-7, Sr. (Fall 2:29) 114 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kaura Coles of Glacier (Kalispell)

2nd Place - Ariana Conklin of Glacier (Kalispell)

3rd Place - Aydin Gonzales of Butte

4th Place - Skye Shelmerdine of Flathead

5th Place - Adi Siegel of Flathead

6th Place - Nicole Martens of Missoula Sentinel

7th Place - Kaylei Hinck of Helena

8th Place - Lauren Warren of Butte 1st Place Match Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 4-0, Fr. over Ariana Conklin (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-2, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:27 (16-0)) 3rd Place Match Aydin Gonzales (Butte) 21-11, Jr. over Skye Shelmerdine (Flathead) 17-7, Sr. (Dec 4-1) 5th Place Match Adi Siegel (Flathead) 13-13, Jr. over Nicole Martens (Missoula Sentinel) 9-13, So. (Fall 0:48) 7th Place Match Kaylei Hinck (Helena) 7-12, So. over Lauren Warren (Butte) 3-9, Fr. (Fall 2:09) 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Bella Downing of Flathead

2nd Place - Sophie Grunhuvd of Butte

3rd Place - Taylor Lay of Helena Capital

4th Place - Temree Payne-taylor of Glacier (Kalispell)

5th Place - Trinity Bolvin of Flathead

6th Place - Aspen Murphy of Missoula Hellgate

7th Place - Lola Gonzales of Helena Capital

8th Place - Rylan O`Connell of Butte 1st Place Match Bella Downing (Flathead) 23-1, Fr. over Sophie Grunhuvd (Butte) 27-2, Fr. (Dec 7-6) 3rd Place Match Taylor Lay (Helena Capital) 30-6, Fr. over Temree Payne-taylor (Glacier (Kalispell)) 12-9, Jr. (Fall 1:22) 5th Place Match Trinity Bolvin (Flathead) 12-7, Sr. over Aspen Murphy (Missoula Hellgate) 10-15, Jr. (Fall 1:38) 7th Place Match Lola Gonzales (Helena Capital) 6-18, So. over Rylan O`Connell (Butte) 1-12, 8th. (Fall 2:16) 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Lucia Schlapfer of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

2nd Place - Jessalyn Hewitt of Glacier (Kalispell)

3rd Place - Peyton Walker of Flathead

4th Place - Kiera Lackey of Flathead

5th Place - Emma Trader of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

6th Place - Maria Hanson of Butte

7th Place - Lucy Andrew of Missoula Hellgate

8th Place - Jessica Blow of Butte 1st Place Match Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-0, So. over Jessalyn Hewitt (Glacier (Kalispell)) 14-9, Sr. (Fall 0:25) 3rd Place Match Peyton Walker (Flathead) 20-11, Sr. over Kiera Lackey (Flathead) 9-12, Fr. (Inj. 0:03) 5th Place Match Emma Trader (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-2, So. over Maria Hanson (Butte) 7-15, Sr. (Fall 0:57) 7th Place Match Lucy Andrew (Missoula Hellgate) 9-12, . over Jessica Blow (Butte) 5-10, Fr. (For.) 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Nevaeh Grunhuvd of Butte

2nd Place - Teya Edwards of Butte

3rd Place - Lanie Russell of Helena

4th Place - McKenna McCarthy of Flathead

5th Place - Autum Thompson of Flathead

6th Place - Caitie Sistok of Glacier (Kalispell) 1st Place Match Nevaeh Grunhuvd (Butte) 23-6, Fr. over Teya Edwards (Butte) 24-10, Sr. (Fall 3:26) 3rd Place Match Lanie Russell (Helena) 8-6, Jr. over McKenna McCarthy (Flathead) 6-9, Jr. (Fall 2:12) 5th Place Match Autum Thompson (Flathead) 8-12, Fr. over Caitie Sistok (Glacier (Kalispell)) 5-10, Jr. (Fall 2:46) 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Alivia Rinehart of Flathead

2nd Place - Lily Bennum of Helena Capital

3rd Place - Clara Schuele of Helena

4th Place - Audree Kushner of Flathead 1st Place Match Alivia Rinehart (Flathead) 18-8, So. over Lily Bennum (Helena Capital) 23-4, Sr. (Dec 10-4) 3rd Place Match Clara Schuele (Helena) 5-8, Jr. over Audree Kushner (Flathead) 5-9, Sr. (MD 12-3) 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Mattie Stepan of Butte

2nd Place - Jasmine Cartwright of Glacier (Kalispell)

3rd Place - Hattie Morrow of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

4th Place - Eliska Tornerova of Flathead

5th Place - Isabelle Brewer of Flathead

6th Place - Emma Shaw of Missoula Sentinel

7th Place - Sandra Abrahamsom of Glacier (Kalispell) 1st Place Match Mattie Stepan (Butte) 16-6, Fr. over Jasmine Cartwright (Glacier (Kalispell)) 9-4, Sr. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Hattie Morrow (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-1, Fr. over Eliska Tornerova (Flathead) 3-10, So. (Fall 1:46) 5th Place Match Isabelle Brewer (Flathead) 8-12, Jr. over Emma Shaw (Missoula Sentinel) 6-15, So. (Fall 2:39) 7th Place Match Sandra Abrahamsom (Glacier (Kalispell)) 1-6, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Madisyn Frazier of Glacier (Kalispell)

2nd Place - Bridget Smith of Flathead

3rd Place - Reese Conley of Flathead

4th Place - Leila McKay of Helena Capital

5th Place - Rylee Radcliffe of Butte

6th Place - Alli Buls of Glacier (Kalispell) 1st Place Match Madisyn Frazier (Glacier (Kalispell)) 17-3, Sr. over Bridget Smith (Flathead) 6-11, So. (Fall 1:02) 3rd Place Match Reese Conley (Flathead) 6-8, So. over Leila McKay (Helena Capital) 7-12, Fr. (Fall 2:15) 5th Place Match Rylee Radcliffe (Butte) 3-15, 8th. over Alli Buls (Glacier (Kalispell)) 1-8, Jr. (Fall 3:48) 165 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Hayla Hoffman of Butte

2nd Place - Bryton Kipp of Helena Capital

3rd Place - Rylee Murgel of Helena

4th Place - Ava Griswold of Flathead

5th Place - Kelsey Bryant of Glacier (Kalispell) 1st Place Match Hayla Hoffman (Butte) 23-5, Sr. over Bryton Kipp (Helena Capital) 16-5, So. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Rylee Murgel (Helena) 7-6, Fr. over Ava Griswold (Flathead) 10-12, So. (Fall 2:39) 5th Place Match Kelsey Bryant (Glacier (Kalispell)) 1-14, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 185 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Leah Esser of Glacier (Kalispell)

2nd Place - Elizabeth Henkins of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart 1st Place Match Leah Esser (Glacier (Kalispell)) 7-4, Sr. over Elizabeth Henkins (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 0-1, Fr. (Fall 1:08) 235 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Lucille Libby of Flathead

2nd Place - Makenna Bazo of Butte

3rd Place - Boston Howell of Flathead

4th Place - Ashlee Wilcox of Butte 1st Place Match Lucille Libby (Flathead) 11-3, Jr. over Makenna Bazo (Butte) 16-9, Sr. (Fall 1:01) 3rd Place Match Boston Howell (Flathead) 7-4, Jr. over Ashlee Wilcox (Butte) 5-18, Sr. (Fall 2:02) Eastern AA Girls at Belgrade Team scores: 1. Billings Senior 216

2. Billings Skyview 132

3. Billings West 100

4. Great Falls CMR 41

5. Belgrade 39

6. Bozeman 29

7. Great Falls 23

8. Gallatin 18 Placing matches 100 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Serina Catt of Billings Senior High School

2nd Place - Karma Ah-Mai of Billings Skyview

3rd Place - Ronelle LaForge of Billings Senior High School 1st Place Match Serina Catt (Billings Senior High School) 21-9, Fr. over Karma Ah-Mai (Billings Skyview) 1-2, So. (Fall 0:59) 2nd Place Match Karma Ah-Mai (Billings Skyview) 1-2, So. over Ronelle LaForge (Billings Senior High School) 3-13, Fr. (NC) 3rd Place Match Ronelle LaForge (Billings Senior High School) 3-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 107 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Alyvia Ruiz of Billings West

2nd Place - Andrea Kennedy of Great Falls CMR

3rd Place - Jeda Fuson of Billings Senior High School

4th Place - Sophie Catt of Billings Senior High School

6th Place - Nicole Richards of Belgrade 1st Place Match Alyvia Ruiz (Billings West) 18-10, Jr. over Andrea Kennedy (Great Falls CMR) 8-12, Fr. (Fall 5:12) 3rd Place Match Jeda Fuson (Billings Senior High School) 8-14, Fr. over Sophie Catt (Billings Senior High School) 2-10, Fr. (Dec 5-2) 5th Place Match This match has not been wrestled yet. 114 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kaylin Taylor of Great Falls / MSDB

2nd Place - Gracelyn Hanson of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Taylee Troutman of Billings Skyview

4th Place - Arabella Nichols of Great Falls CMR

5th Place - Alexandria Johnston of Billings Senior High School

6th Place - Emma Greenwell of Billings Skyview

7th Place - Erin Taylor of Belgrade 1st Place Match Kaylin Taylor (Great Falls / MSDB) 34-1, Jr. over Gracelyn Hanson (Billings Senior High School) 26-9, Sr. (Fall 1:44) 3rd Place Match Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview) 13-16, Fr. over Arabella Nichols (Great Falls CMR) 16-13, So. (Fall 3:34) 5th Place Match Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior High School) 22-12, Fr. over Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview) 13-21, Fr. (SV-1 6-4) 7th Place Match Erin Taylor (Belgrade) 5-13, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Isabella Dillon of Billings Senior High School

2nd Place - Haven Meyer of Billings Skyview

3rd Place - Destiny Taylor of Belgrade

4th Place - Alonna Fulmer of Great Falls CMR

5th Place - Jersey Berg of Billings Senior High School

6th Place - Elise MacDonald of Billings West

7th Place - Isabella Madplume of Billings Skyview

8th Place - Shea Breen of Great Falls CMR 1st Place Match Isabella Dillon (Billings Senior High School) 25-7, Jr. over Haven Meyer (Billings Skyview) 14-10, Fr. (Fall 2:55) 3rd Place Match Destiny Taylor (Belgrade) 13-11, Jr. over Alonna Fulmer (Great Falls CMR) 11-10, So. (Dec 8-5) 5th Place Match Jersey Berg (Billings Senior High School) 14-10, Jr. over Elise MacDonald (Billings West) 5-10, Fr. (MD 15-7) 7th Place Match Isabella Madplume (Billings Skyview) 2-13, Fr. over Shea Breen (Great Falls CMR) 2-16, So. (Fall 0:29) 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Brynn Brower of Billings Skyview

2nd Place - Allie Murphy of Belgrade

3rd Place - Ashlyn Cataldo of Gallatin HS

4th Place - Raleigh Moran of Billings Senior High School

5th Place - Daneya Pretty Paint of Billings Senior High School

6th Place - Maddie Lewis of Bozeman

7th Place - Taylee Moss of Billings Skyview

8th Place - Lily Acheman of Billings West 1st Place Match Brynn Brower (Billings Skyview) 15-3, So. over Allie Murphy (Belgrade) 27-9, Jr. (Fall 1:03) 3rd Place Match Ashlyn Cataldo (Gallatin HS) 4-1, Jr. over Raleigh Moran (Billings Senior High School) 4-10, So. (Fall 2:51) 5th Place Match Daneya Pretty Paint (Billings Senior High School) 11-21, . over Maddie Lewis (Bozeman) 4-11, So. (Fall 1:00) 7th Place Match Taylee Moss (Billings Skyview) 6-15, Fr. over Lily Acheman (Billings West) 1-20, Fr. (Fall 4:12) 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Evija Cagle of Billings Skyview

2nd Place - Katie Coombs of Billings West

3rd Place - Payton Johnson of Gallatin HS

4th Place - Anne Kvam of Billings West

5th Place - Layla Svigen of Great Falls / MSDB 1st Place Match Evija Cagle (Billings Skyview) 16-5, Sr. over Katie Coombs (Billings West) 2-9, Fr. (Fall 0:15) 3rd Place Match Payton Johnson (Gallatin HS) 2-1, Jr. over Anne Kvam (Billings West) 2-12, Sr. (Fall 0:58) 5th Place Match Layla Svigen (Great Falls / MSDB) 0-21, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Makenzee Neal of Billings West

2nd Place - Lillian Kraiter of Billings Skyview

3rd Place - Gena Pannell of Bozeman

4th Place - Emerson Eckhardt of Billings Senior High School

5th Place - Dynesty Peak of Billings Senior High School

6th Place - Dawsyn Garner of Billings Skyview

7th Place - Brooklynn Stensland of Billings West

8th Place - Em Williamson of Bozeman 1st Place Match Makenzee Neal (Billings West) 11-1, So. over Lillian Kraiter (Billings Skyview) 18-9, Fr. (Fall 2:29) 3rd Place Match Gena Pannell (Bozeman) 17-9, Jr. over Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School) 14-10, Jr. (Fall 2:30) 5th Place Match Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior High School) 12-13, So. over Dawsyn Garner (Billings Skyview) 3-14, Fr. (Fall 2:34) 7th Place Match Brooklynn Stensland (Billings West) 6-14, So. over Em Williamson (Bozeman) 0-13, Fr. (Fall 2:50) 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kaitlyn Thorn of Bozeman

2nd Place - Paige Gershmel of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Paisley Jaeger of Billings Senior High School

4th Place - Elizabeth (Ellie) James of Billings West

5th Place - Teagan Moss of Billings Skyview

6th Place - Gracie Tolman of Billings West

7th Place - Grace Scott of Billings Skyview 1st Place Match Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman) 19-2, So. over Paige Gershmel (Billings Senior High School) 32-5, Jr. (Dec 5-2) 3rd Place Match Paisley Jaeger (Billings Senior High School) 23-9, . over Elizabeth (Ellie) James (Billings West) 10-14, Fr. (Fall 1:29) 5th Place Match Teagan Moss (Billings Skyview) 12-13, Sr. over Gracie Tolman (Billings West) 12-22, So. (TF-1.5 5:00 (17-0)) 7th Place Match Grace Scott (Billings Skyview) 1-19, Fr. over () , . (Bye) 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kendal Tucker of Billings Senior High School

2nd Place - Haven Ferguson of Billings Skyview

3rd Place - Addison Orsua of Great Falls CMR

4th Place - Olivia Kobold of Billings Senior High School

5th Place - Olivia Brannon of Billings Skyview 1st Place Match Kendal Tucker (Billings Senior High School) 24-3, Jr. over Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview) 22-14, So. (Fall 1:57) 3rd Place Match Addison Orsua (Great Falls CMR) 5-7, Fr. over Olivia Kobold (Billings Senior High School) 1-9, Jr. (Fall 2:29) 5th Place Match Olivia Brannon (Billings Skyview) 0-21, So. over () , . (Bye) 165 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Rylee Kogolshak of Billings Senior High School

2nd Place - KyLee Lindsley of Belgrade

3rd Place - Celia Jaeger of Billings Senior High School 1st Place Match Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior High School) 13-2, Sr. over KyLee Lindsley (Belgrade) 16-3, So. (Dec 11-5) 3rd Place Match Celia Jaeger (Billings Senior High School) 22-10, Jr. over () , . (Bye) 185 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kassidee Savaria of Billings Skyview

2nd Place - Torie Jamieson of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Lillian Hamner of Billings Senior High School

4th Place - Grace Coomes of Billings West

5th Place - Bianca Galli of Billings West 1st Place Match Kassidee Savaria (Billings Skyview) 24-1, Sr. over Torie Jamieson (Billings Senior High School) 22-13, Jr. (Fall 2:18) 3rd Place Match Lillian Hamner (Billings Senior High School) 9-10, Jr. over Grace Coomes (Billings West) 2-13, Jr. (Fall 1:36) 5th Place Match Bianca Galli (Billings West) 0-2, Sr. over () , . (Bye) 235 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kelby Brewer of Billings Senior High School

2nd Place - Marika Bonner of Billings West

3rd Place - Evy Mackey of Billings West

4th Place - Teaka Mahlmeister of Billings Senior High School

5th Place - Kittalla Wise of Great Falls CMR

6th Place - Reginia Phelan of Billings Skyview

8th Place - Norah Larson of Belgrade 1st Place Match Kelby Brewer (Billings Senior High School) 26-4, Fr. over Marika Bonner (Billings West) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 3:29) 3rd Place Match Evy Mackey (Billings West) 9-12, Fr. over Teaka Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School) 7-18, Jr. (TB-1 2-0) 5th Place Match Kittalla Wise (Great Falls CMR) 4-11, So. over Reginia Phelan (Billings Skyview) 1-8, Jr. (Inj. 3:44)

