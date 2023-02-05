High school wrestling: Class A divisionals results

MTN Sports

Posted at 5:06 PM, Feb 04, 2023

(Note: Results provided by www.trackwrestling.com) Eastern A at Havre Team scores: 1. Custer Co. (Miles City) 224.0

2. Laurel 216.5

3. Sidney / Fairview 192.5

4. Lockwood 182

5. Havre 174

6. Park / Sweet Grass Co 107

7. Fergus (Lewistown) 102

8. Dawson County 101

9. Hardin 98.

10. Billings Central 69.0 Tournament Results 103 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Gordon Knapp of Sidney / Fairview

2nd Place - Caleb Smith of Custer Co. (Miles City)

3rd Place - Kona Fandrich of Lockwood

4th Place - Philip Westrick of Lockwood

5th Place - Will Merkel of Custer Co. (Miles City)

6th Place - Will Nedens of Hardin

7th Place - Aramis Rivera of Billings Central

8th Place - Tyson Syth of Sidney / Fairview 1st Place Match Gordon Knapp (Sidney / Fairview) 45-4, Jr. over Caleb Smith (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 30-12, Sr. (Fall 1:55) 3rd Place Match Kona Fandrich (Lockwood) 22-5, Fr. over Philip Westrick (Lockwood) 19-11, 8th. (Inj. 0:01) 5th Place Match Will Merkel (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 35-10, 8th. over Will Nedens (Hardin) 22-17, Fr. (Dec 2-1) 7th Place Match Aramis Rivera (Billings Central) 20-7, Fr. over Tyson Syth (Sidney / Fairview) 18-19, 8th. (Fall 1:52) 113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Elijah Nose of Laurel

2nd Place - Matt Lemer of Havre

3rd Place - Cale Nedens of Hardin

4th Place - Jake Phalen of Custer Co. (Miles City)

5th Place - Konner Heath of Laurel

6th Place - Preston Johnson of Fergus (Lewistown)

7th Place - Teegan Solomon of Havre

8th Place - Trent Penrod of Custer Co. (Miles City) 1st Place Match Elijah Nose (Laurel) 11-1, So. over Matt Lemer (Havre) 35-6, So. (Fall 3:54) 3rd Place Match Cale Nedens (Hardin) 44-8, 8th. over Jake Phalen (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 34-15, Fr. (MD 9-0) 5th Place Match Konner Heath (Laurel) 28-4, So. over Preston Johnson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 23-20, So. (Dec 3-0) 7th Place Match Teegan Solomon (Havre) 12-13, Fr. over Trent Penrod (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 23-13, 8th. (Fall 1:19) 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Brody Ketterling of Lockwood

2nd Place - Brody Keysor of Sidney / Fairview

3rd Place - Michael Moorman of Laurel

4th Place - Tristan Swanson of Dawson County

5th Place - Trystan Knight of Billings Central

6th Place - Carson Propp of Sidney / Fairview

7th Place - Stockton Stroh of Fergus (Lewistown)

8th Place - Carson Gardner of Custer Co. (Miles City) 1st Place Match Brody Ketterling (Lockwood) 44-4, Fr. over Brody Keysor (Sidney / Fairview) 34-15, 8th. (Dec 6-2) 3rd Place Match Michael Moorman (Laurel) 28-10, Fr. over Tristan Swanson (Dawson County) 25-11, So. (Dec 9-8) 5th Place Match Trystan Knight (Billings Central) 29-23, Fr. over Carson Propp (Sidney / Fairview) 17-24, 8th. (Fall 2:57) 7th Place Match Stockton Stroh (Fergus (Lewistown)) 13-20, Fr. over Carson Gardner (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 13-25, Fr. (Dec 6-1) 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Cole Krutzfeldt of Lockwood

2nd Place - Dalton Hinbauch of Lockwood

3rd Place - Austin Berry of Dawson County

4th Place - Reed Mantle of Havre

5th Place - Holden Hoiness of Laurel

6th Place - Damen McCord of Fergus (Lewistown)

7th Place - Colter Solomon of Havre

8th Place - Ryder Lufborough of Custer Co. (Miles City) 1st Place Match Cole Krutzfeldt (Lockwood) 38-2, So. over Dalton Hinbauch (Lockwood) 30-10, So. (Inj. 0:00) 3rd Place Match Austin Berry (Dawson County) 39-4, Sr. over Reed Mantle (Havre) 27-8, . (Dec 7-3) 5th Place Match Holden Hoiness (Laurel) 32-20, 8th. over Damen McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 14-12, Sr. (Inj. 0:00) 7th Place Match Colter Solomon (Havre) 13-13, So. over Ryder Lufborough (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 25-21, Fr. (Fall 1:44) 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Reece Graves of Sidney / Fairview

2nd Place - Trae DeSaveur of Park / Sweet Grass Co

3rd Place - Isaac Beardsley of Custer Co. (Miles City)

4th Place - Matthew Reske of Dawson County

5th Place - Gresyn Hostetler of Dawson County

6th Place - Carson Harris of Havre

7th Place - Eli Hill of Laurel

8th Place - Ryal Carroccia of Park / Sweet Grass Co 1st Place Match Reece Graves (Sidney / Fairview) 39-6, So. over Trae DeSaveur (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 32-7, Sr. (Fall 3:05) 3rd Place Match Isaac Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 21-5, Jr. over Matthew Reske (Dawson County) 21-12, So. (Dec 9-3) 5th Place Match Gresyn Hostetler (Dawson County) 19-12, 8th. over Carson Harris (Havre) 27-15, Jr. (Dec 8-3) 7th Place Match Eli Hill (Laurel) 32-13, Fr. over Ryal Carroccia (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 4-10, . (Fall 1:39) 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Currey Brown of Custer Co. (Miles City)

2nd Place - Gage McGillvray of Park / Sweet Grass Co

3rd Place - Tristan Stygles of Havre

4th Place - Colter Fleming of Park / Sweet Grass Co

5th Place - Luke Knaub of Laurel

6th Place - Owen Lonski of Sidney / Fairview

7th Place - Jeff Kordonowy of Lockwood

8th Place - Aaron See of Sidney / Fairview 1st Place Match Currey Brown (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 26-7, Sr. over Gage McGillvray (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 25-7, Sr. (Dec 10-8) 3rd Place Match Tristan Stygles (Havre) 28-9, Jr. over Colter Fleming (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 23-9, Sr. (Dec 11-4) 5th Place Match Luke Knaub (Laurel) 29-13, Fr. over Owen Lonski (Sidney / Fairview) 30-12, Sr. (Inj. 0:00) 7th Place Match Jeff Kordonowy (Lockwood) 19-15, Sr. over Aaron See (Sidney / Fairview) 26-16, So. (Dec 6-3) 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Zander Dean of Sidney / Fairview

2nd Place - Sean Mehling of Hardin

3rd Place - Aden Winder of Laurel

4th Place - Trace Steinmetz of Lockwood

5th Place - Morgan Buckingham of Custer Co. (Miles City)

6th Place - Cody Hofer of Billings Central

7th Place - Nathaniel Hill of Laurel

8th Place - Jeremy Varilek of Billings Central 1st Place Match Zander Dean (Sidney / Fairview) 45-2, Sr. over Sean Mehling (Hardin) 44-4, Sr. (MD 11-2) 3rd Place Match Aden Winder (Laurel) 39-11, Sr. over Trace Steinmetz (Lockwood) 20-16, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:39 (17-2)) 5th Place Match Morgan Buckingham (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 19-14, Sr. over Cody Hofer (Billings Central) 23-15, Jr. (MD 12-2) 7th Place Match Nathaniel Hill (Laurel) 30-15, Jr. over Jeremy Varilek (Billings Central) 13-12, So. (Fall 1:09) 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Danyk Jacobsen of Park / Sweet Grass Co

2nd Place - Reinhard Bold of Havre

3rd Place - Kade Wersland of Laurel

4th Place - Ty Schepens of Sidney / Fairview

5th Place - Zane Anderson of Lockwood

6th Place - Deegan Tvedt of Custer Co. (Miles City)

7th Place - Layne Alexander of Billings Central

8th Place - Taw Seemann of Park / Sweet Grass Co 1st Place Match Danyk Jacobsen (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 22-2, Sr. over Reinhard Bold (Havre) 12-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Kade Wersland (Laurel) 38-13, Jr. over Ty Schepens (Sidney / Fairview) 34-18, 8th. (UTB 4-2) 5th Place Match Zane Anderson (Lockwood) 23-15, 8th. over Deegan Tvedt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 28-21, So. (Inj. 1:15) 7th Place Match Layne Alexander (Billings Central) 27-17, Fr. over Taw Seemann (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 15-20, Sr. (Fall 4:05) 160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Miles Wells of Hardin

2nd Place - Espyn Hostetler of Dawson County

3rd Place - Owen Younger of Laurel

4th Place - Beau Mares of Laurel

5th Place - Jaden Silha of Dawson County

6th Place - Carson Nelson of Fergus (Lewistown)

7th Place - Ryan Paxson of Custer Co. (Miles City)

8th Place - Landen Caplette of Havre 1st Place Match Miles Wells (Hardin) 43-7, Jr. over Espyn Hostetler (Dawson County) 28-6, Sr. (Dec 8-4) 3rd Place Match Owen Younger (Laurel) 37-13, Jr. over Beau Mares (Laurel) 34-17, Jr. (Inj. 0:00) 5th Place Match Jaden Silha (Dawson County) 28-17, So. over Carson Nelson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 14-13, Jr. (Dec 3-1) 7th Place Match Ryan Paxson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 18-32, Jr. over Landen Caplette (Havre) 18-15, Jr. (Fall 4:08) 170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Camden Johnson of Laurel

2nd Place - Wyatt Elam of Fergus (Lewistown)

3rd Place - Kadin Wise of Sidney / Fairview

4th Place - Jackson Baker of Hardin

5th Place - Tucker Shepardson of Park / Sweet Grass Co

6th Place - Pierce Caplette of Havre

7th Place - Manny Goche of Custer Co. (Miles City)

8th Place - Robert Koyama of Hardin 1st Place Match Camden Johnson (Laurel) 34-7, Sr. over Wyatt Elam (Fergus (Lewistown)) 30-3, Jr. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Kadin Wise (Sidney / Fairview) 34-20, Sr. over Jackson Baker (Hardin) 18-16, Sr. (Fall 1:53) 5th Place Match Tucker Shepardson (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 23-7, . over Pierce Caplette (Havre) 22-15, So. (Inj. 0:00) 7th Place Match Manny Goche (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 14-13, Jr. over Robert Koyama (Hardin) 20-19, So. (Fall 2:27) 182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Kale VanCampen of Havre

2nd Place - Easton DeJong of Custer Co. (Miles City)

3rd Place - James Mills of Lockwood

4th Place - Peyton Hartford of Fergus (Lewistown)

5th Place - Jace Schaible of Billings Central

6th Place - Thor Fulgram of Sidney / Fairview

7th Place - Jack Pallett of Fergus (Lewistown)

8th Place - Sam Cooper of Billings Central 1st Place Match Kale VanCampen (Havre) 3-0, Sr. over Easton DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 36-11, Jr. (Dec 4-2) 3rd Place Match James Mills (Lockwood) 17-14, Fr. over Peyton Hartford (Fergus (Lewistown)) 14-4, So. (Inj. 2:25) 5th Place Match Jace Schaible (Billings Central) 22-20, Jr. over Thor Fulgram (Sidney / Fairview) 24-29, 8th. (Dec 7-4) 7th Place Match Jack Pallett (Fergus (Lewistown)) 19-11, Fr. over Sam Cooper (Billings Central) 5-18, So. (Fall 1:53) 205 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Jett Boyce of Fergus (Lewistown)

2nd Place - Seth Benge of Billings Central

3rd Place - Jaiden Gibson of Custer Co. (Miles City)

4th Place - Seth Meyer of Lockwood

5th Place - Zane Cox of Park / Sweet Grass Co

6th Place - Nathan Arthur of Lockwood

7th Place - Nate Goodluck of Hardin

8th Place - Mason Wilting of Havre 1st Place Match Jett Boyce (Fergus (Lewistown)) 30-4, Sr. over Seth Benge (Billings Central) 35-15, Sr. (Fall 3:16) 3rd Place Match Jaiden Gibson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 39-12, Sr. over Seth Meyer (Lockwood) 16-12, Jr. (Dec 10-4) 5th Place Match Zane Cox (Park / Sweet Grass Co) 20-14, . over Nathan Arthur (Lockwood) 23-13, Sr. (TB-2 (Fall) 6:49) 7th Place Match Nate Goodluck (Hardin) 4-3, Jr. over Mason Wilting (Havre) 10-16, Jr. (Fall 2:31) 285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Holden Meged of Custer Co. (Miles City)

2nd Place - Jackson Miller of Custer Co. (Miles City)

3rd Place - Tommy Lewis of Havre

4th Place - Caleb Kleinke of Sidney / Fairview

5th Place - Tye Brown of Laurel

6th Place - Zander Dingfelder of Dawson County

7th Place - Weston Boggs of Hardin

8th Place - Zack Smith of Lockwood 1st Place Match Holden Meged (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 20-0, Jr. over Jackson Miller (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 31-10, Sr. (Fall 0:29) 3rd Place Match Tommy Lewis (Havre) 23-7, Fr. over Caleb Kleinke (Sidney / Fairview) 36-18, Jr. (Dec 4-1) 5th Place Match Tye Brown (Laurel) 24-23, So. over Zander Dingfelder (Dawson County) 14-21, Jr. (Fall 1:56) 7th Place Match Weston Boggs (Hardin) 12-8, So. over Zack Smith (Lockwood) 0-8, Fr. (Fall 0:59) Western A at Polson Team scores: 1. Columbia Falls 290.5

2. Frenchtown 275.5

3. Ronan 220

4. Corvallis 149

5. Libby/Troy 138

6. Hamilton 131.5

7. Dillon/Sheridan/Twin Bridges 102

8. Browning 89

9. Whitefish 74

10. East Helena

11. Polson 31

12. Stevensville/Victor 28

13. Butte Central 17 Placing matches 103 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Isaac Stewart of Frenchtown

2nd Place - Traic Fainter of Columbia Falls

3rd Place - August Courville of Ronan

4th Place - Riley Osborn of Libby/Troy

5th Place - Andrew Frecker of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges

6th Place - Ian Dillard of Ronan

7th Place - Jaxson Sterling of Columbia Falls

8th Place - Jack Holmes of Butte Central 1st Place Match Isaac Stewart (Frenchtown) 39-3, Sr. over Traic Fainter (Columbia Falls) 18-4, Jr. (Dec 9-3) 3rd Place Match August Courville (Ronan) 24-11, So. over Riley Osborn (Libby/Troy) 32-13, So. (Fall 2:39) 5th Place Match Andrew Frecker (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges) 32-14, Fr. over Ian Dillard (Ronan) 17-13, Jr. (For.) 7th Place Match Jaxson Sterling (Columbia Falls) 28-18, So. over Jack Holmes (Butte Central) 18-20, 8th. (Dec 7-4) 113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Logan Barnes of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges

2nd Place - Corbin Long of Frenchtown

3rd Place - Kadin Brown of Whitefish

4th Place - Luc Cheff of Ronan

5th Place - Travis Nygard of Frenchtown

6th Place - Prestin Connelly of Browning

7th Place - Cameron Beall of Hamilton

8th Place - Bridger Bache of Libby/Troy 1st Place Match Logan Barnes (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges) 41-4, Fr. over Corbin Long (Frenchtown) 29-10, Jr. (MD 13-2) 3rd Place Match Kadin Brown (Whitefish) 17-7, Sr. over Luc Cheff (Ronan) 18-20, Fr. (Fall 2:20) 5th Place Match Travis Nygard (Frenchtown) 13-9, Fr. over Prestin Connelly (Browning) 9-15, Jr. (Dec 4-0) 7th Place Match Cameron Beall (Hamilton) 22-19, Fr. over Bridger Bache (Libby/Troy) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 2:11) 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Ridge Cote of Ronan

2nd Place - Ryder Hansen of Frenchtown

3rd Place - Todd Whitescarver of Stevensville/Victor

4th Place - Pita Fish of Browning

5th Place - Neal Brandon of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges

6th Place - Tyson Lake of Ronan

7th Place - Max Ramesar of Polson

8th Place - Boone Venema of Corvallis 1st Place Match Ridge Cote (Ronan) 37-8, So. over Ryder Hansen (Frenchtown) 20-9, Sr. (Fall 1:32) 3rd Place Match Todd Whitescarver (Stevensville/Victor) 24-10, Fr. over Pita Fish (Browning) 13-12, So. (Dec 6-2) 5th Place Match Neal Brandon (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges) 8-16, Jr. over Tyson Lake (Ronan) 7-7, So. (MD 9-0) 7th Place Match Max Ramesar (Polson) 10-8, Fr. over Boone Venema (Corvallis) 7-14, Fr. (Fall 0:59) 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Tyler Gilfry of Columbia Falls

2nd Place - Hunter Barnes of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges

3rd Place - Ben White of Corvallis

4th Place - Cole Johnson of Frenchtown

5th Place - Sean Davis of Corvallis

6th Place - Landree Aurand of Whitefish

7th Place - William Chiavarini of Stevensville/Victor

8th Place - Jairyn Krause of Ronan 1st Place Match Tyler Gilfry (Columbia Falls) 28-6, Sr. over Hunter Barnes (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges) 37-4, Sr. (Inj. 2:28) 3rd Place Match Ben White (Corvallis) 21-7, Fr. over Cole Johnson (Frenchtown) 26-10, Fr. (For.) 5th Place Match Sean Davis (Corvallis) 22-16, So. over Landree Aurand (Whitefish) 14-7, So. (For.) 7th Place Match William Chiavarini (Stevensville/Victor) 18-14, Jr. over Jairyn Krause (Ronan) 18-22, So. (Dec 6-0) 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Jesse Anson of Hamilton

2nd Place - Dylan Delorme of Columbia Falls

3rd Place - Seth Allen of Corvallis

4th Place - Marley Erickson of Libby/Troy

5th Place - Blake Hoerner of Columbia Falls

6th Place - James Holmes of Butte Central

7th Place - Jordan Warner of Frenchtown

8th Place - Jack Monroe of Browning 1st Place Match Jesse Anson (Hamilton) 28-3, Sr. over Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 31-9, So. (MD 12-2) 3rd Place Match Seth Allen (Corvallis) 31-19, Sr. over Marley Erickson (Libby/Troy) 26-14, Jr. (SV-1 6-4) 5th Place Match Blake Hoerner (Columbia Falls) 30-7, So. over James Holmes (Butte Central) 31-15, So. (Fall 0:56) 7th Place Match Jordan Warner (Frenchtown) 11-18, Fr. over Jack Monroe (Browning) 3-12, Fr. (Fall 1:56) 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Winslow Peters of Columbia Falls

2nd Place - Jason Davis of Corvallis

3rd Place - Chris Rathjen of Columbia Falls

4th Place - James Kenelty of Ronan

5th Place - Zekiah Meyers of Libby/Troy

6th Place - Fortino Silva of Ronan

7th Place - Bradyn Rate of Frenchtown

8th Place - Xavier Reatz of Libby/Troy 1st Place Match Winslow Peters (Columbia Falls) 26-4, So. over Jason Davis (Corvallis) 17-3, Sr. (Dec 9-6) 3rd Place Match Chris Rathjen (Columbia Falls) 38-8, Jr. over James Kenelty (Ronan) 19-13, Sr. (Fall 4:55) 5th Place Match Zekiah Meyers (Libby/Troy) 27-14, Jr. over Fortino Silva (Ronan) 27-6, Jr. (For.) 7th Place Match Bradyn Rate (Frenchtown) 18-18, Jr. over Xavier Reatz (Libby/Troy) 15-14, Jr. (Fall 1:43) 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Tahj Wells of Browning

2nd Place - Koda King of Ronan

3rd Place - Billy Gustafson of Columbia Falls

4th Place - Will James Courville of Ronan

5th Place - Nate Davis of Corvallis

6th Place - Connor Benson of Libby/Troy

7th Place - Jackson Dorvall of Whitefish

8th Place - Cael Schwindt of Libby/Troy 1st Place Match Tahj Wells (Browning) 23-6, So. over Koda King (Ronan) 32-9, So. (Dec 8-5) 3rd Place Match Billy Gustafson (Columbia Falls) 32-11, Jr. over Will James Courville (Ronan) 19-10, Jr. (Dec 8-3) 5th Place Match Nate Davis (Corvallis) 30-13, Sr. over Connor Benson (Libby/Troy) 11-9, So. (Dec 4-2) 7th Place Match Jackson Dorvall (Whitefish) 14-23, Jr. over Cael Schwindt (Libby/Troy) 15-16, Sr. (Fall 2:09) 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Josiah Kilman of Columbia Falls

2nd Place - Blaise Cronk of Columbia Falls

3rd Place - Hank Hagenbarth of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges

4th Place - Brody Hardy of Frenchtown

5th Place - Daniel Peterson of Polson

6th Place - Dominque McKay of Ronan

7th Place - Ian Thom of Libby/Troy

8th Place - Isaac Flamand of Browning 1st Place Match Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls) 20-1, Sr. over Blaise Cronk (Columbia Falls) 30-5, Fr. (Dec 4-3) 3rd Place Match Hank Hagenbarth (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges) 37-8, Fr. over Brody Hardy (Frenchtown) 31-16, So. (Fall 0:22) 5th Place Match Daniel Peterson (Polson) 27-15, Sr. over Dominque McKay (Ronan) 23-24, So. (Dec 8-6) 7th Place Match Ian Thom (Libby/Troy) 5-11, Fr. over Isaac Flamand (Browning) 6-14, So. (Fall 4:28) 160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Justin Windauer of Columbia Falls

2nd Place - Landon Bishop of Ronan

3rd Place - Jonny Williams of Corvallis

4th Place - Branch Martin of Frenchtown

5th Place - Henry Bennetts of Whitefish

6th Place - Tel Holland of Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges

7th Place - Brady Schmill of Frenchtown

8th Place - Sam Gordon of Browning 1st Place Match Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) 44-0, Sr. over Landon Bishop (Ronan) 13-6, Jr. (For.) 3rd Place Match Jonny Williams (Corvallis) 32-9, Sr. over Branch Martin (Frenchtown) 32-18, So. (Fall 4:44) 5th Place Match Henry Bennetts (Whitefish) 32-12, Jr. over Tel Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges) 33-17, Jr. (Dec 4-0) 7th Place Match Brady Schmill (Frenchtown) 22-9, So. over Sam Gordon (Browning) 7-15, Jr. (Fall 0:44) 170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Andrew Frederick of Hamilton

2nd Place - Dillon Warner of Frenchtown

3rd Place - Rowdy Crump of Columbia Falls

4th Place - James Warner of Libby/Troy

5th Place - Brady Hout of Ronan

6th Place - Aiden Toniazzo of Hamilton

7th Place - Bodee Davis of Corvallis

8th Place - Kyrin Doty of Polson 1st Place Match Andrew Frederick (Hamilton) 15-6, Jr. over Dillon Warner (Frenchtown) 16-15, Jr. (Fall 0:47) 3rd Place Match Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 35-10, So. over James Warner (Libby/Troy) 17-13, Sr. (Fall 1:28) 5th Place Match Brady Hout (Ronan) 25-20, So. over Aiden Toniazzo (Hamilton) 18-9, Fr. (Fall 2:29) 7th Place Match Bodee Davis (Corvallis) 28-13, Sr. over Kyrin Doty (Polson) 15-22, Fr. (MD 14-2) 182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Noah Rausch of Frenchtown

2nd Place - Brandon Role of Columbia Falls

3rd Place - Matthew Niemi of Libby/Troy

4th Place - Clayton Beall of Hamilton

5th Place - Nathan Hansen of Frenchtown

6th Place - Kitar Olsen of Whitefish

7th Place - Cole Dalke of Ronan

8th Place - Noah Guisinger of Hamilton 1st Place Match Noah Rausch (Frenchtown) 45-3, Sr. over Brandon Role (Columbia Falls) 33-13, Sr. (MD 15-3) 3rd Place Match Matthew Niemi (Libby/Troy) 28-14, Sr. over Clayton Beall (Hamilton) 21-19, Jr. (Fall 1:50) 5th Place Match Nathan Hansen (Frenchtown) 20-5, Jr. over Kitar Olsen (Whitefish) 13-19, Sr. (Fall 2:16) 7th Place Match Cole Dalke (Ronan) 19-27, Jr. over Noah Guisinger (Hamilton) 6-6, So. (Fall 0:20) 205 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Jace DeShazer of Libby/Troy

2nd Place - Derrick Saltzman of Hamilton

3rd Place - Bryce Weidow of Corvallis

4th Place - Trevor Lewis of Hamilton

5th Place - Brody Harris of Frenchtown

6th Place - Kai Nash of Whitefish

7th Place - Tucker Gonzales of Columbia Falls

8th Place - Durai Mahkuk of Polson 1st Place Match Jace DeShazer (Libby/Troy) 45-3, Jr. over Derrick Saltzman (Hamilton) 32-7, Sr. (MD 18-6) 3rd Place Match Bryce Weidow (Corvallis) 16-8, Sr. over Trevor Lewis (Hamilton) 27-12, Jr. (Fall 0:59) 5th Place Match Brody Harris (Frenchtown) 26-19, Sr. over Kai Nash (Whitefish) 29-9, Sr. (Fall 2:03) 7th Place Match Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls) 12-11, . over Durai Mahkuk (Polson) 6-25, So. (Fall 0:53) 285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Brendyn Whiteman of Browning

2nd Place - Philip Herald of Frenchtown

3rd Place - Austin Brush of Frenchtown

4th Place - Layne Powers of East Helena

5th Place - Adam Shirley of East Helena

6th Place - Jackson Davis of Ronan

7th Place - Zachary Sannar of Stevensville/Victor

8th Place - James Whitcomb of Browning 1st Place Match Brendyn Whiteman (Browning) 23-4, Sr. over Philip Herald (Frenchtown) 36-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1) 3rd Place Match Austin Brush (Frenchtown) 12-2, Jr. over Layne Powers (East Helena) 19-8, Jr. (Fall 1:44) 5th Place Match Adam Shirley (East Helena) 5-4, Sr. over Jackson Davis (Ronan) 18-15, So. (Fall 2:44) 7th Place Match Zachary Sannar (Stevensville/Victor) 12-15, Jr. over James Whitcomb (Browning) 7-8, Jr. (Dec 5-1)



