Helena Capital wrestler Carson DesRosier: "Best I can do personally is pray, prepare, and work hard"

HELENA — Carson DesRosier, a Helena Capital senior wrestler, is undefeated this season with 29 wins. He’s already a two-time state champion and has the potential to be the first three-time champion in school history.

Though he’s had an impressive wrestling career thus far, each season, and each weight class has brought its own challenges. DesRosier has wrestled at 120, 132, and 138 lbs.

“I would say each year has its difficulties. Freshman year I was new, it was my first high school season I'd never done it, sophomore season I had Mono… junior year I got COVID and had to take time off, there’s always adversity every year, you have to learn to fight through it,” he said.

His hobbies, hunting and fishing, have taught him valuable lessons that translate to wrestling.

“Learning how to fail is a big part of wrestling… learning to win and fail and the journey and process through getting what you want,” he said.

Though DesRosier has already won two state titles, when asked about pursuing a third he stayed humble.

“Who's to say? Only God knows. Best I can do personally is pray, prepare, and work hard, mentally and physically.”

Shawn Graham, head wrestling coach, says DesRosier's work ethic is why he’s so successful.

“His work ethic is number one, he really strives to get better each day. He does the work in the off-season… he’s the same way in the classroom,” Graham said.

Though DesRosier was humble about getting back to the state championship, Graham is focused on that future.

“He’s very accomplished here at Capital High School, but I’m not really concerned with the past. I'm most worried about these next 10 matches and getting him ready to go and win his third state championship.”

