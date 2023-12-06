Helena Capital boys, girls top Helena High in first round of crosstown wrestling duals

HELENA — Crosstown wrestling returned to the Capital City Tuesday, with Helena Capital boys and girls notching dual wins at crosstown rival Helena High. The Bruin boys would leave the Jungle with a 45-27 victory, and the Capital girls would head home with a 36-28 team victory.

The Bengal girls forfeited multiple weight classes as Capital has eight more wrestlers on its girls squad.

Helena’s Kaylei Hinck defeated Capital’s Kayleona Key in the third round of the 114-pound weight class, and Bengal Marissa McKay defeated Capital’s Clara Scheule at 145 pounds.

Bruin sophomore Taylor Lay is the returning 120-pound state champion and won by forfeit Tuesday.

In the late-night matches, Bengal wins were sporadic: Sam Harkins defeated Capital’s Will Darrington by pin at 170, and Boston Lay remained victorious over Capital’s Mason Rose at 145.

A couple of juniors would help bring home the Bruins' win Tuesday, as multi-sport athlete and returning Class AA fourth-place finisher Cole Graham would move up a class to 205 and get the pin versus Helena High's Sam Schiltz.

Fellow Capital junior and returning two-time state runner-up Cashton Spolar closed out the matchup with a second-round pin over Bengal Zane Gehring at 126.

Both squads will head to Butte for the Mining City Duals Friday and Saturday.

The next crosstown battle is less than two months away scheduled for the Jan. 27 at Capital.