Watch
High School SportsHigh School Wrestling

Actions

Havre's Orion Thivierge to wrestle for the U.S. Naval Academy

Orion Thivierge
Posted at 4:59 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 18:59:33-04

HAVRE — Above the doors of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, an unofficial motto reads “not self but country.”

Three-time Class A state wrestling champion, Havre’s Orion Thivierge, will see this inscription everyday when he heads there in a month as a midshipmen to compete for Navy on the mat.

“Navy was something that really interested him academically,” MSU-Northern men’s wrestling coach and father Tyson Thivierge, said. “He really liked the coaching staff and so that whole process actually started last July or August.”

After an All-American showing at Junior Nationals in Virginia Beach, VA last year, Navy became a part of the recruiting process but as expected, with Orion’s father serving as the head coach of the powerhouse MSU-Northern, the decision to commit to Navy was not taken lightly

“He had talked to a few Division I programs. Obviously, we had a recruiting visit here so he had options but Navy, that’s a big deal.”

After the rigorous recruiting and application process which included a nomination from Senator Jon Tester, Orion reports to the Naval Academy at the end of June for boot camp and although Maryland is far from Havre, the final memory of a father watching his son finish his high school athletic career with a third state title is enough to hold the Thivierge family over until they can watch him compete as D-1 wrestler.

“The first time in his three, I got to be there, but I sat back and kind of took the moment in.”

Orion Thivierge was also selected to be a part of the 75th Annual East-West Shriners all-star football game this June 18 in Great Falls after a stellar career on the gridiron for the Blue Ponies.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119