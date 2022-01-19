Havre wrestling goes 2-0 on the road in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Class A juggernaut Havre Blue Ponies took on Great Falls High School and Great Falls CMR High School in a doubleheader dual in a battle of Class A vs. Class AA on Tuesday night.

In both matches Havre started slow in the lower weight classes facing major deficits with sound performances from the Bison and the Rustlers

However, once they hit their stride from the 138-weight class on, they were rolling.

In the first dual against Great Falls High, the Blue Ponies rattled off seven wins in their last eight matches from the 138 class and on. Orion Thivierge, Kendall Pleninger and Randy Tommerup showed why they are amongst some of the best, if not the best in their weight class in all of Class A and even on.

Against the Rustlers, Havre had a similar start with Great Falls CMR dominating the early matchups with Joe Fernandez setting the tone with a pin at 132. They were up 19-3. However, fast forward to Thivierge again at 170 who pinned his opponent within 30-seconds follwed by Tommerup ending the dual on a close finish with a pin, Havre won 32-31. Havre went 2-0.

Great Falls CMR and Great Falls High compete Saturday, Jan. 22 at Great Falls High in the AA duals.