Great Falls High wrestler Cael Floerchinger wins junior NHSCA national title in 126-pound weight class

GREAT FALLS — On Feb. 21 in Billings, Great Falls High's Cael Floerchinger made it three-for-three in state championship wins. Just this last weekend, on March 29, he added another accolade to his name, taking home the junior championship at 126 pounds at the National High School Coaches Association wrestling nationals.

"It feels great," Floerchinger said on Wednesday at University of Providence's wrestling facility. "I'm just grateful for all the resources around me to help me establish this level of wrestling and I'm just grateful that God's put me on the path that I'm on."

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Great Falls High wrestler Cael Floerchinger wins weight class 126 junior national title

Floerchinger won seven matches between March 27-29 to win the title in Virginia Beach, Va., and it was the third time the University of Wyoming commit competed at nationals. He said this year felt different than the previous trips.

"Freshman year, making the finals, I kind of expected my sophomore year making the finals and I made it to the semis and I just lost," Floerchinger said. "I think from there, kind of just mindset, everything wasn't right. But going in to this year, I was really confident in just the work I've been putting in."

With being a three-time high school state champion and now a national champion, Floerchinger said he doesn't lack confidence, but also makes sure it doesn't get to his head.

"It comes with the right level of humility and, you know, being humble," Floerchinger said. "I know that I'm not on the top of the totem pole quite yet. You know, I'm still climbing. But I just come back (to the wrestling room) and . . . it kind of reminds me of who I really am and just puts an inner peace within me."

The junior isn't done with national showcases, either, as he'll be back on the mats in competition again soon, he said.

"The U.S. Open down in Vegas actually is coming up in three weeks, so quick bounce back. But that's why I'm back in here already and going to just get ready for that," Floerchinger said. "It's a freestyle tournament. So I've been used to wrestling folkstyle all high school season and Virginia Beach. So it's going to be a little bit of a style adjustment, but other than that, I mean, I think I can go there and do some good things."

Floerchinger will compete at the U.S. Open April 22-26.