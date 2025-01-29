Great Falls High defeats CMR in crosstown girls, boys wrestling duals

GREAT FALLS — As the high school wrestling season continues to wind down, the final dual each year for Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR pits the two head to head, as the girls and boys teams both met Tuesday night at the CMR Fieldhouse.

In the girls match, there were five contested matches, all of which were Bison wins. CMR scored all its points via forfeit, and Great Falls High gets the win 33-30.

The boys went back-and-forth early on until Great Falls High started pulling away with a string of six individual matches won out of the final nine, leading to the 46-27 dual win over the Rustlers.

