GREAT FALLS — It was senior night at Great Falls High for the wrestling team, and paying a visit was Class A Havre. But that was not the only duel Tuesday night in the Electric City, as CMR faced the Blue Ponies to start the evening.

It was a sweep across both boys and girls for the Rustlers and Bison, with the girls team beating Havre 48-24 and 29-16, respectively, and the boys would follow suit by scores of 55-21 and 59-20.

For highlights, view the above video player.