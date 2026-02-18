Great Falls CMR wrestling sending 3 divisional winners, defending girls champion to state

GREAT FALLS — The winter season has been successful for Great Falls CMR's wrestling program, with a big highlight being the first crosstown duel win over Great Falls High in 18 years.

But recently the Rustlers added more accolades, as three competitors won Eastern AA divisional championships this past weekend.

Gage Allen (190) and Paydon De La Garza (118) each prevailed in their respective tournaments on the boys side.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Great Falls CMR wrestling sending three divisional winners, defending girls champion to state

"They've all been looking at the rankings trying to get the No. 1 guy," Allen said during practice at CMR High School on Tuesday. "I got a big target on my back right now, and you've got to stay focused. Stay humble."

"Everyone's just building off of each other this year," De La Garza said. "Having a high placement with a couple kids would be amazing. Just build off of that for next year as well."

Defending girls state champion Madalyn Deiter, at 125 pounds, took home a divisional title too.

"It means a lot to me, I've already made history at this school, so now it's just time to build on that," Deiter said.

Teagan Dixon is another contender for the Rustlers at 157, as he was a state semifinalist in 2025. While he placed sixth in the divisional, he said he'll be ready to scrap in Billings.

"Just putting the nose to the grindstone, better at practice, just grinding every day," Dixon said. "I feel like I've definitely progressed just like with my mentality and just my structure."

Last winter, Allen was disqualified from the divisional, meaning he did not wrestle at state. Now, he enters as the East's No. 1 seed at 190.

"Everyone's 0-0 going in to the state tournament, and so, just staying humble, you know, everybody can get you," Allen said. "It's been a while since we got a (boys) state champ. Got them all up on the wall. It would mean a lot, especially for the young guys, kind of look up at it."

Deiter holds a perfect 35-0 record this winter in her title defense. While she certainly has becoming a two-timer on her mind, she said it would mean more if one her teammates places too.

"We qualified four girls for state, and I think they all have some good chances of stealing some spots on the podium," Deiter said. "I'm just excited to go compete and excited to see what the girls team can do this year."

As mentioned, Deiter aims to capture her second state championship, while Allen, De La Garza and Dixon each search for their first. The all-class state wrestling tournament begins at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Thursday.