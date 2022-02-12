Watch
Girls State Wrestling: Kalispell Flathead leads team scores after Friday quarterfinals

Posted at 5:18 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 19:20:45-05

(Editor's note: this article will be updated when full scores are tabulated)

BILLINGS—The high school girls state wrestling tournament began with early round action on Thursday, Feb. 10.

At the end of quarterfinal action on Friday, the Kalispell Flathead girls led the team scores over Billings Senior.

For individual weight class brackets, click here.

Girls Team Scores (through quarterfinals)

1Flathead Girls 151.0
2Billings Senior Girls 100.0
3Glacier Girls 69.0
4Billings Skyview Girls 67.5
5Butte Girls 47.0
5Poplar Girls 47.0
7Custer County Girls 44.0
7Gallatin Girls 44.0
9Baker Girls 39.0
9Belgrade Girls 39.0
11Plains/Hot Springs Girls 37.0
12Sidney Girls 33.0
13Simms Girls 31.0
14Frenchtown Girls 30.0
15Billings West Girls 29.0
16Beaverhead Co.(Dillon) /Sheridan/Twin Bridges Girls 28.0
17Ronan Girls 27.0
18Cut Bank Girls 26.0
19Cascade Girls 24.0
20East Helena Girls 23.0
20Fergus (Lewistown) Girls 23.0
22Great Falls/MSDB Girls 20.0
23Harlem Girls 19.0
24Park Girls 18.0
24Red Lodge Girls 18.0
26Columbus/Park City Girls 17.0
27Bozeman Girls 16.0
27Havre Girls 16.0
29Choteau Girls 15.0
29Custer/Hysham Girls 15.0
29Huntley Project Girls 15.0
29White Sulphur Springs Girls 15.0
33Hamilton Girls 14.0
34Missoula Hellgate Girls 13.0
35Missoula Big Sky Girls 12.0
35Powell County Girls 12.0
37Corvallis Girls 11.0
37Valier Girls 11.0
39Anaconda Girls 10.0
39Browning Girls 10.0
41Chester-Joplin-Inverness Girls 8.0
41Shepherd Girls 8.0
43Chinook Girls 7.0
44Lockwood Girls 6.0
44Wolf Point Girls 6.0
46Laurel Girls 5.0
47Circle Girls 4.0
47Dawson County Girls 4.0
47Hardin Girls 4.0
47Roundup Girls 4.0
51Manhattan Girls 3.0
52Colstrip Girls 0.0
52Florence Girls 0.0
52Glasgow Girls 0.0
52Heart Butte Girls 0.0
52Polson Girls 0.0
52Shelby Girls 0.0
52Thompson Falls Girls 0.0
59Helena Girls -1.0

