Girls State Wrestling: Kalispell Flathead leads team scores after Friday quarterfinals

(Editor's note: this article will be updated when full scores are tabulated)
BILLINGS—The high school girls state wrestling tournament began with early round action on Thursday, Feb. 10.
At the end of quarterfinal action on Friday, the Kalispell Flathead girls led the team scores over Billings Senior.
For individual weight class brackets, click here.
Girls Team Scores (through quarterfinals)
|1
|Flathead Girls
|151.0
|2
|Billings Senior Girls
|100.0
|3
|Glacier Girls
|69.0
|4
|Billings Skyview Girls
|67.5
|5
|Butte Girls
|47.0
|5
|Poplar Girls
|47.0
|7
|Custer County Girls
|44.0
|7
|Gallatin Girls
|44.0
|9
|Baker Girls
|39.0
|9
|Belgrade Girls
|39.0
|11
|Plains/Hot Springs Girls
|37.0
|12
|Sidney Girls
|33.0
|13
|Simms Girls
|31.0
|14
|Frenchtown Girls
|30.0
|15
|Billings West Girls
|29.0
|16
|Beaverhead Co.(Dillon) /Sheridan/Twin Bridges Girls
|28.0
|17
|Ronan Girls
|27.0
|18
|Cut Bank Girls
|26.0
|19
|Cascade Girls
|24.0
|20
|East Helena Girls
|23.0
|20
|Fergus (Lewistown) Girls
|23.0
|22
|Great Falls/MSDB Girls
|20.0
|23
|Harlem Girls
|19.0
|24
|Park Girls
|18.0
|24
|Red Lodge Girls
|18.0
|26
|Columbus/Park City Girls
|17.0
|27
|Bozeman Girls
|16.0
|27
|Havre Girls
|16.0
|29
|Choteau Girls
|15.0
|29
|Custer/Hysham Girls
|15.0
|29
|Huntley Project Girls
|15.0
|29
|White Sulphur Springs Girls
|15.0
|33
|Hamilton Girls
|14.0
|34
|Missoula Hellgate Girls
|13.0
|35
|Missoula Big Sky Girls
|12.0
|35
|Powell County Girls
|12.0
|37
|Corvallis Girls
|11.0
|37
|Valier Girls
|11.0
|39
|Anaconda Girls
|10.0
|39
|Browning Girls
|10.0
|41
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness Girls
|8.0
|41
|Shepherd Girls
|8.0
|43
|Chinook Girls
|7.0
|44
|Lockwood Girls
|6.0
|44
|Wolf Point Girls
|6.0
|46
|Laurel Girls
|5.0
|47
|Circle Girls
|4.0
|47
|Dawson County Girls
|4.0
|47
|Hardin Girls
|4.0
|47
|Roundup Girls
|4.0
|51
|Manhattan Girls
|3.0
|52
|Colstrip Girls
|0.0
|52
|Florence Girls
|0.0
|52
|Glasgow Girls
|0.0
|52
|Heart Butte Girls
|0.0
|52
|Polson Girls
|0.0
|52
|Shelby Girls
|0.0
|52
|Thompson Falls Girls
|0.0
|59
|Helena Girls
|-1.0