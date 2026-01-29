Former Glacier High wrestler files lawsuit against Kalispell Public Schools in 2022 sexual assault case

KALISPELL — A former Glacier High School wrestler is suing the Kalispell School District for negligence following an alleged sexual assault four years ago.

The former athlete has filed a lawsuit in Yellowstone County District Court. The plaintiff alleges he was sexually assaulted and harassed in a hotel room by fellow wrestlers during a wrestling trip to Billings in 2022.

Court documents state there are videos of the alleged assault.

The former wrestler is suing the Kalispell School District, Glacier wrestling's former head coach, and Glacier High School's former athletic director for negligence during that trip.

MTN News spoke with the plaintiff's attorney, Avery Field, on Thursday morning.

Field says the lawsuit is not just seeking damages for their plaintiff, but about making sure "students in the future aren't subject to similar situations.”

Field says the plaintiff has a simple message for why they are filing this lawsuit.

“We want students to be safe at school,” Field said. “We want parents to know that their students are safe when they send them to school and we just want the truth to come out of what occurred.”

MTN also reached out to the Kalispell School District for comment on the lawsuit. Kalispell Schools Superintendent Matt Jensen provided the following statement:

“These new allegations are linked to the same 2022 student wrestling incident in Billings, Montana. At that time, the school took appropriate disciplinary action, holding the students involved accountable. We disagree with the allegations and look forward to the opportunity to present our position in court.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the legal process. We also stand firmly behind the integrity and professionalism of the coaches and administrators named, whose actions and dedication to students should not be in question.”

A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

