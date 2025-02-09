Eastern B-C wrestling: Huntley Project boys, Baker girls claim titles

WORDEN — The Huntley Project boys and Baker girls walked away Saturday as Eastern B-C divisional wrestling champions.

For Project it was the final box to check before taking aim at a Class B state four-peat next weekend in Billings, while the Baker girls hope to carry forward the momentum from their divisional title in search of a second consecutive state championship.

Project finished with a whopping 327 points. Glasgow finished second with 201.5 points and Columbus placed third with 144 points.

The Red Devils had wrestlers in six of the 14 championship bouts and came away with a title in all six. Project even had a matchup between teammates at 110 pounds, as Ethan Reynolds pinned William Manning.

Other Project champions were Blake Ramaeker, a freshman who is a defending state champion, at 132 pounds, Westen Lindeen at 144, Grady Schmidt at 150, Tucker Kaczmarek at 165 and Hayden Raemaker at 175.

Baker finished with 150.5 points, well clear of Poplar and Fort Benton, which tied for second with 109 points.

The Spartans had four wrestlers in the championship round and picked up a pair of individual champions. Kylie Schwartz won by pinfall at 125 pounds, while Jayda Harbaugh picked up a pin at 170 pounds.

Of note, Poplar's Nina Escarsega won the divisional title at 100 pounds. Escarsega won state titles as a freshman and sophomore before finishing runner-up last season as a junior.

For full results, visit trackwrestling.com.

The Class B-C state wrestling tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

