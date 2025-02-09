Eastern AA wrestling: Billings West boys, Billings Senior girls dominate field

BOZEMAN — The two-time defending state champion Billings West boys are primed and ready for next weekend's state wrestling tournament after a dominant showing at the Eastern AA seeding tournament Saturday.

So are Billings Senior's girls, also the two-time reigning state champs.

West's boys piled up 504 team points on the strength of seven individual championships. The next closest team in the point total was Great Falls CMR, which scored 246.5 points.

The Golden Bears got titles from Zach Morse at 118 pounds, Makael Aguayo at 138, Boden Bently at 165, Gabe Rosales at 175, Anthony Garcia at 190, Colby Reichenbach at 215 and Christian Allies at heavyweight.

Morse, the only wrestler in the Montana this year who is vying for a fourth consecutive individual state title, handled his business in three matches on Saturday. He defeated Billings Skyview's Danny Green with a 13-9 decision in the 118-pound final.

West had teammates dueling in two other title bouts. At 175, Rosales scored a 7-1 decision over fellow Bear Payton Cicero, while Riechenbach pinned West's Quinn Hale in 1:23 at 215.

Senior's girls, meanwhile, put up 241 team points during their seeding tournament Saturday. The next closest team was Billings Skyview with 137 points.

The Broncs got first-place finishes from Serina Catt at 105, Meadow Mahlbeister at 135, Tita Fandrich at 140, Malia Glassing at 170 and Teaka Mahlmeister at 235.

For full results, visit trackwrestling.com.

The Class AA state wrestling tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

