Eastern A wrestling: Laurel boys, Miles City girls capture team trophies

GLENDIVE — Reigning Class A state wrestling champion Laurel is in strong position heading back to the state tournament.

The top-ranked Locomotive boys won the Eastern A divisional tournament on Saturday, scoring 322.5 points to out-pace second-place Sidney (249 points) and third-place Lockwood (241). Miles City won the girls title with 237 points to finish ahead of Lockwood with 157.5 points. Hardin was third with 123 points.

Elijah Nose, Logan Knaub and Holden Hoiness secured individual divisional titles for Laurel's boys.

Nose, the top-ranked 132-pound wrestler in the class, pinned Glendive's Tristan Swanson in the final. Knaub earned the championship at 157 pounds, defeating Brody Keysor of Sidney by fall in the title bout.

And Hoiness took individual medalist honors at 165 pounds. He defeated teammate Caleb Cook in the semifinal round and then scored a 9-0 major decision over Keaton Wergin of Glendive in the championship. Hoiness is Class A's second-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds, and Wergin is third.

Miles City's girls were led by individual champions Robin Leidholt at 110 pounds, Graylee Fox at 140, Madily Juelke at 190 and Grayson DeJong at 235.

Aly Dinardi (130 pounds), Kaylee Orcutt (135), Lexi Harms (140) and Carly Wacker (170) added second-place finishes for the Cowgirls.

For full results, visit trackwrestling.com.

The Class A state wrestling tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

