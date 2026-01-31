COLUMBIA FALLS — In Columbia Falls, Blaise Cronk might have slipped under the radar from other great wrestlers in the state. But make no mistake, this senior is primed for a run at the title.

His previous three years have all resulted in podium finishes at the state tournament, even though he was battling through injuries each of those seasons, which he believes may be the difference this year.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Columbia Falls senior Blaise Cronk looks to take first healthy season deep into state

“I've been healthy all year, which is kind of a first for me,” Cronk said. “You know, freshman, sophomore, junior year, I've been battling quite a few injuries. This year it's been just super nice just being healthy, and it's been allowing me to compete to the best of my ability so far.”

Even with all the injuries, wrestling has always been a safe space for Cronk as he grew up wrestling with his brothers all throughout his childhood before moving to Columbia Falls from Washington his freshman year.

Cronk says coming into a new state and making a big splash in the wrestling world so young was a one-of-a-kind experience.

“It was like a fresh start for me, which was really cool,” Cronk said. “Not a lot of kids get to experience that, just coming in, not knowing anybody, not having to worry about anybody, and just being able to go out and wrestle, getting that close. As a freshman, you know, placing pretty high, that was really exciting and wanted me to keep going and keep pushing for it.”

Since then, Cronk has stepped into a big leadership role in his senior year.

His coach, Jessie Schaeffer, says his willingness to embrace his role with the team and his hard work will set the ceiling high for Cronk this year.

“I think his opportunity this year is definitely him standing on top of that podium,” Schaeffer said. “As a coach for what he's put in in the four years here and what he's done, that would be a capstone for him as he ends his career here at Columbia Falls.”

For Cronk, his personal goal is the same, as he hopes to be remembered as a champion after he graduates.

“Etching my name in the school history of the long list of champions that have come from this school and all the brotherhood and everybody that's been there along with me in the journey, it just makes it that much more sweet and fulfilling,” Said Cronk.

