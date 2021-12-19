CMR Holiday Classic Recap, Billings West takes team title

GREAT FALLS — With the return of the CMR Holiday Classic wrestling tournament this weekend, teams, wrestlers and wrestling fans alike got their fair share of what’s to come for for the rest of the season across the state.

Sporting over 50 teams from across the state as well as a first-ever girls tournament, the Billings West boys team took home the title with a score of 231.5. Right behind them tied for second was Billings Senior boys and Billings Senior girls at 209.5. Great Falls High took third with 154.5.

Below are your the individual first place finishes for all the weight classes for both girls and boys:

Boys

103

1st Place - Zach Morse of Billings West

2nd Place - Elijah Nose of Laurel

3rd Place - Nate Blodnick of Anaconda

113

1st Place - Keyan Hernandez of Billings West

2nd Place - Colton Gutenberger of Belgrade

3rd Place - Ridge Cote of Ronan

120

1st Place - Mason Gutenberger of Belgrade

2nd Place - Daylon Forshee of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Jase Van Pelt of Billings West

126

1st Place - Carter Schmidt of Belgrade

2nd Place - Gavin Cotton of Great Falls / MSDB

3rd Place - Demetrios Saliaris of Billings Senior High School

132

1st Place - Idren Peak of Billings Senior High School

2nd Place - Tugg Taylor of Circle

3rd Place - Ashton Ulschak of Laurel

138

1st Place - Carson DesRosier of Helena Capital

2nd Place - Justin Windauer of Columbia Falls

3rd Place - Jesse Aarness of Billings West

145

1st Place - Israel Moreno of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

2nd Place - Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls / Noxon

3rd Place - Irish Furthmyre of Great Falls / MSDB

152

1st Place - Avery Allen of Bozeman

2nd Place - Danyk Jacobsen of Park / Sweet Grass Co

3rd Place - Calvin Carroll of Great Falls CMR

160

1st Place - Drake Rhodes of Billings West

2nd Place - Zach Valdez of Colstrip

3rd Place - Devon Nesbitt of Glasgow

170

1st Place - Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview

2nd Place - Orion Thivierge of Havre

3rd Place - Shawn Miller of Billings Senior High School

182

1st Place - Austin Vanek of Cut Bank

2nd Place - Chris Garcia of Billings West

3rd Place - Kale VanCampen of Havre

205

1st Place - Kyler Hallock of Glasgow

2nd Place - Brendan Lockart of Great Falls / MSDB

3rd Place - Dillen Barrington of Billings Skyview

HWT1st Place - Talon Marsh of Helena Capital

2nd Place - Gabe Walker of Custer Co. (Miles City)

3rd Place - Caden Crowell of Cascade

Girls

103

1st Place - Angelina Escarcega of Poplar Girls

2nd Place - Rebecca Birdwell of Fergus (Lewistown)

3rd Place - Harley Wade of Simms

113

1st Place - Kaylin Taylor of Great Falls High Girls

2nd Place - Gracelyn Hanson of Billings Senior High School Girls

3rd Place - Mayse Fox of Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls

120

1st Place - Lily Grismer of Cascade Girls

2nd Place - Brynn Brower of Billings Skyview Girls

3rd Place - Emily Pedron of Glacier Girls

126

1st Place - Hania Halverson of Flathead

2nd Place - Lili Schubarth of Simms

3rd Place - Cheyenne D`Aigneau of Billings Senior High School Girls

132

1st Place - Evija Cagle of Billings Skyview Girls

2nd Place - Maleigha Fuzesy of Havre Girls

3rd Place - Kaitlyn Thorn of Bozeman Girls

138

1st Place - Mariah Wahl of Cutbank Girls

2nd Place - Jessica Gubler of Park/Sweet Grass Girls

3rd Place - Makenzee Neal of Billings West Girls

145

1st Place - Precious Keiser of Poplar Girls

2nd Place - Madisyn Frazier of Glaicer Girls

3rd Place - Gracy Jones of Billings Senior High School Girls

152

1st Place - Kendal Tucker of Billings Senior High School Girls

2nd Place - Chi Gushi of Belgrade Girls

3rd Place - Natalka Rolfson of Billings Senior High School Girls

170

1st Place - Cabry Taylor of White Sulphur Springs

2nd Place - Hayla Hoffman of Butte Girls

3rd Place - Rylee Kogolshak of Billings Senior High School Girls

205

1st Place - Kassidee Savaria of Billings Skyview Girls

2nd Place - Clara Laird of Havre Girls

3rd Place - Tirza Two-Teeth of Ronan Girls

HWT

1st Place - Norah Larson of Belgrade Girls

2nd Place - Marika Bonner of Billings West Girls

3rd Place - Haylee Fetters of Cutbank Girls