Class B-C boys wrestling poll - Week 2

The second edition of the 2021-2022 Class B-C Boys Wrestling Coaches Power Poll was released on Tuesday. The rankings can be found below.

103

1. Nathan Blodnik, Anaconda

2. Cole Rodgers, Three Forks

3. Richard Schmidt, Cut Bank

4. Baylor Burton, Huntley Project

5. Traic Fainter, Bigfork

6. Blake Lancaster, Eureka

113

1. Brayden Linville, Three Forks

2. Leo Anderson, Boulder

3. Logan Van Dyke, Conrad

4. Payne Reilly, Forsyth

5. Navarjo Escarcega, Poplar

6. Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton

120

1. Steven Schubarth, Simms

2. Riley Davis, Baker

3. Jase Frederick, Poplar

4. Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project

5. Jake Kuka, Glasgow

6. Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson

126

1. Cooper Lane, Huntley Project

2. Dayne Sullivan, Simms

3. Chase Kirkland, Three Forks

4. Cameron Mikesell, Jefferson

5. Decker Milender, Superior

6. Langdon Smith, Shepherd

132

1. Tugg Taylor, Circle

2. Alex Wahl, Cut Bank

3. Miguel Ramos, Fairfield

4. Cooper Cook, Columbus-Absarokee

5. Drew Carey, Plains

6. Ty Borge, Columbus

138

1. Tyler Niles, Shepherd

2. Bryson Bartelson, Circle

3. Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda

4. Weston Timberman, Columbus-Absarokee

5. David Schulze, Plains

6. Harold Miller, Shelby

145

1. Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls

2. Roper Mycke, Conrad

3. Brady Ellison, Columbus-Absarokee

4. John Armstrong, Jefferson

5. Matt Larson, Cut Bank

6. Griffin Hunt, Townsend

152

1. Canyon Casterline, Circle

2. Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls

3. Mason Donaldson, Glasgow

4. Riley Richtmyer, Townsend

5. Adyn Meinzen, Florence

6. Jace Oxarart, Jefferson

160

1. Zach Valdez, Columbus

2. Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project

3. Devon Nesbitt, Glasgow

4. Miles Hoerauf , Whitehall

5. Ty Curry, Cut Bank

6. Shane Reishus, Thompson Falls

170

1. Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project

2. Damien Nesbitt, Glasgow

3. Tyler Schoen, Chinook

4. Max Hannum, Thompson Falls

5. Miguel Perez, Fairfield

6. Klause Rauser, Townsend

182

1. Austin Vanek, Cut Bank

2. Camryn Mears, Malta

3. Connor Sawyer, Anaconda

4. William Loveridge, Huntley Project

5. Dakota Holbrook, Broadus

6. Cael Giles, Fairfield

205

1. Stran Selman, Huntley Project

2. Kyler Hallock, Glasgow

3. Mason Garfield, Wolf Point

4. Carter Morgan, Choteau

5. Johnny Fehr, Eureka

6. Luke Maki, Florence

285

1. Caden Crowell, Cascade

2. Wyatt Dunbar, Chinook

3. Brock Hanford, Fort Benton

4. Jacob Berger, Poplar

5. Leo Scafani, Whitehall

6. Chandon Vulles, Superior

Top 10 Class B Teams

1. Huntley Project

2. Glasgow

3. Cut Bank

4. Jefferson

5. Whitehall

6. Three Forks

7. Thompson Falls

8. Columbus-Absorakee

9. Anaconda

10. Colstrip

Top 5 Class C Teams

1. Circle

2. Simms

3. Chinook

4. Fort Benton

5. Cascade