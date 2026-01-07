Class A boys wrestling rankings for Jan. 7

Prev Next MTN Sports

Boys wrestling Class A rankings Jan. 7, 2026 Top 6 teams: 1, Sidney; 2, Hardin; 3, Laurel; 4, Lockwood; 5, Frenchtown; 6, Three Forks-Ennis. 103: 1, William Elves, Lockwood; 2, Owen Wegner, Billings Central; 3, Tucker Stygles, Havre; 4, Caleb Weldon, Frenchtown; 5, Hazen Foss, Sidney; 6, Dash Mogan, Laurel. 110: 1, Eli Erdahl, East Helena ; 2, Eli Lonski, Sidney; 3, Levi Nick, Libby 4, Chase Davis, Corvallis; 5, Brody Nedens, Hardin; 6, Max Heath, Laurel. 118: 1, Jesse Grossman, Hardin; 2, Aramis Rivera, Billings Central; 3, Tyson Syth, Sidney; 4, Joshiah Houle, Laurel; 5, Luke Hesse, Frenchtown; 6, Lyrik Fainter, Bigfork. 126: 1, Bodee Bright, Sidney; 2, Kahle Hill, Corvallis; 3, Brander McCollum, Ronan; 4, Philip Bryant, Lockwood; 5, Bridger Hager, Miles City; 6, Rowen Lungren, Lockwood. 132: 1, Chris Grossman, Hardin; 2, Bradley Beck, Columbia Falls; 3, Jeremiah Thomas, Libby; 4, Xander McCann, Billings Central; 5, Jared Nygard, Frenchtown; 6, James Cook, Laurel. 138: 1, Jacob Murphy, Three Forks-Ennis; 2, Jordan Warner, Frenchtown; 3, Jaiden Moreland, Laurel; 4, Brody Ketterling, Lockwood; 5, Rafe Wilson, Miles City; 6, Yuriah Camacho, Sidney. 144: 1, Brenner Mullin, Sidney; 2, Byron Stoker, Corvallis; 3, Micheal Moorman, Laurel; 4, Todd Whitescarver, Stevensville; 5, DJay Wipf, Billings Central, 6, Kooper Kovmesky, Three Forks-Ennis. 150: 1, Cade Nedens, Hardin; 2, Brody Keysor, Sidney; 3, Cooper Hardy, Frenchtown; 4, Mathias Hogue, ThreeForks-Ennis; 5, Emerson Nose, Laurel; 6, Boe Miles, Libby. 157: 1, Aaron Schmitz, Sidney; 2, Carter Olsen, Whitefish; 3, Marshall Jessop, Corvallis; 4, Brody Steinmetz, Lockwood; 5, Will Nedens, Hardin; 6, Luke Knaub, Laurel. 165: 1, Blaise Cronk, Columbia Falls; 2, Tatum Todd, Three Forks-Ennis; 3, Castin Borkholder, Corvallis; 4, David Brant, Frenchtown; 5, Sawyer Pallett, Laurel; 6, Trystin Knight, Billings Central. 175: 1, Ty Schepens, Sidney; 2, Eli Hill, Laurel; 3, James Mills, Lockwood; 4, Taiven Perkins, Dillon; 5, Tanner Wolfe, Libby; 6, Colton Snyder, Corvallis. 190: 1, Holden Hoiness, Laurel; 2, Hank Hagenbarth, Dillon; 3, Cooper Dighans, East Helena ; 4, Randy Pyfer, Three Forks-Ennis; 5, Sergi Chinlkayk, Frenchtown; 6, Wesly Walks, Hardin. 215: 1, Bruno Pallon, Hardin; 2, Jack Pallett, Lewistown; 3, Cooper Wyman, Ronan; 4, Ian Thom, Libby; 5, Cooper Fulgham, Sidney; 6, Ashton Orthman, Hardin. 285: 1, Cody Kills on Top, Hardin; 2, Thor Fulgham, Sidney; 3, Beadry Payne, Dillon; 4, Jesse James, Corvallis; 5, Trey Daly, Lockwood; 6, Tommy Lewis, Havre.



