Blewett Wrestling Scholarships awarded to Big Sky's Moreno, Columbia Falls' Windauer, Huntley Project's Lane

GREAT FALLS — The 2023 Blewett Wrestling Scholarships, doled out annually to three senior boys high school wrestlers in Montana, have been awarded to Izzy Moreno of Class AA Missoula Sentinel, Justin Windauer of Class A Columbia Falls and Cooper Lane of Class B-C Huntley Project.

The scholarships are for $1,000 each, and are given "to the top wrestler from each school classification who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement," according to a press release.

Big Sky's Moreno, a 160 pounder, won the second of his two individual state titles this past season. He was also a USA Folkstyle national champion in 2022. He earned a 3.0 grade-point average and recently committed to wrestle at Northern Iowa, where he'll study business and real estate.

Windauer won the second of his two state titles at 160 pounds this year and helped the Wildcats win the Class A team championship. Windauer owns a 4.0 GPA and plans to wrestle at Montana State-Northern while studying civil engineering.

Lane, who wrestled at 132 pounds as a senior, was also a two-time state champion winner at Huntley Project. The Red Devils won their second straight Class B-C team title in 2023. Lane has a 3.58 GPA and will also wrestle at MSU-Northern and study civil engineering.

This is the 17th consecutive year in which the scholarships have been awarded. They were created by trial Lawyer Zander Blewett of the Great Falls law firm Hoyt & Blewett PLLC. Blewett also offers $500 scholarships to the top student/wrestlers at 4 high schools in North-Central Montana.

