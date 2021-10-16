Billings West's Drake Rhodes commits to Iowa wrestling program

Billings West senior and two-time state wrestling champion Drake Rhodes has committed to the University of Iowa wrestling program, according to a tweet from his head coach Jeremy Hernandez on Friday night.
Let’s go!! Damn proud of this kid! Go Hawks!! 🐤 @Hawks_Wrestling @TomBrandsHAWK pic.twitter.com/rquZ5TYMIk— Jeremy Hernandez (@jhernandez51976) October 15, 2021
Rhodes won the 113-pound title as a freshman for West to become the school's first freshman state champion. He then finished runner-up at 126 pounds as a sophomore. Rhodes had an undefeated junior season at 152 pounds to win his second state title and will be going for his third this winter.