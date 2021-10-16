Watch
Billings West's Drake Rhodes commits to Iowa wrestling program

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Billings West's Drake Rhodes, left, wrestles Kalispell Flathead's Fin Nadeau for the 152-pound title at the State AA wrestling tournament at Kalispell Flathead High School on March 6, 2021.
Drake Rhodes
Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 13:38:25-04

Billings West senior and two-time state wrestling champion Drake Rhodes has committed to the University of Iowa wrestling program, according to a tweet from his head coach Jeremy Hernandez on Friday night.

Rhodes won the 113-pound title as a freshman for West to become the school's first freshman state champion. He then finished runner-up at 126 pounds as a sophomore. Rhodes had an undefeated junior season at 152 pounds to win his second state title and will be going for his third this winter.

