Billings West's Drake Rhodes commits to Iowa wrestling program

Billings West senior and two-time state wrestling champion Drake Rhodes has committed to the University of Iowa wrestling program, according to a tweet from his head coach Jeremy Hernandez on Friday night.

Rhodes won the 113-pound title as a freshman for West to become the school's first freshman state champion. He then finished runner-up at 126 pounds as a sophomore. Rhodes had an undefeated junior season at 152 pounds to win his second state title and will be going for his third this winter.