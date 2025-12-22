Billings West boys wrestling chasing 4-peat; girls hungry to contend

BILLINGS — The wrestling room at Billings West isn't very big, but expectations are as the Golden Bears chase a fourth straight boys Class AA team championship while the girls program builds its own momentum.

"It gets a little packed in here with the girls program going. They've got like over 20 so it's really a lot of kids. But we manage and we're excited," West boys head coach Jeremy Hernandez told MTN Sports.

Among those girls is senior Elise MacDonald, who climbed all the way to the state championship match last February before placing second. Now she's using that near-miss as daily motivation for her final high school season.

"I have my little state medal and I put it in my bathroom so I see it every day ... so I push myself," MacDonald said.

The crafty wrestler, who loves to build things, has literally carved out a spot where she's hoping to add this season's best finish.

"I built a medal holder to hold all my medals, and I have quite a few … I don't know if they're all going to fit on it," MacDonald said with a laugh.

Wrestling in Great Falls on Friday and Saturday, the Lady Bears placed fifth out of 55 teams at the CMR Holiday Classic. Billings Senior's girls, chasing a fourth straight team title, won it with 253.5 points followed by Kalispell Flathead (235.5), Billings Skyview (155.5) and Browning (141.5).

West's boys are also chasing a fourth straight Class AA team title, and so far they're rolling through the early season. The Bears convincingly won the CMR Holiday Invitational with 331.5 points. Bozeman Gallatin finished second with 194.5 followed by Laurel at 190.5.

The Bears are led by senior MaKael Aguayo, who's in position to become a four-time state champion. Hernandez says he has plenty of backup leadership.

"(We have) other seniors that are state placers as well. And they motivate the opposite of what Kael does; they bark a little bit while Kael just kind of leads by example," Hernandez said.

Right now, the Golden Bears are Montana's gold standard for boys wrestling, and they're welcoming all challengers.

