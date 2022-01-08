Billings West, Senior hold team leads at LeProwse Invite

BOZEMAN — Through the first day of the 2022 Tom LeProwse Invitational tournament hosted by Bozeman Gallatin High School, the Billings West Gold Bears and the Billings Senior Broncs both hold a reign on first place in the team totals with 111 total team points.
Many finalists from the 2021 state wrestling tournament were in the spotlight after day one as several made their way into day two without a loss. The LeProwse Invitational will resume on Saturday with champions crowned later that night.
Full team scores can be found below.
|Billings West
|111.0
|2
|Billings Senior High School
|110.0
|3
|Great Falls / MSDB
|107.5
|4
|Butte
|92.5
|5
|Cody (WY)
|81.0
|5
|Helena Capital
|81.0
|7
|Billings Skyview
|77.0
|8
|Worland
|75.0
|9
|Huntley Project
|74.0
|10
|Billings Senior High Girls
|68.0
|10
|Laurel
|68.0
|12
|Belgrade
|67.5
|13
|Deer Lodge
|62.0
|14
|Livingston-Big Timber
|58.0
|15
|Great Falls CMR
|55.5
|16
|Billings Skyview Girls
|50.0
|17
|Three Forks
|48.0
|18
|Hardin
|47.0
|19
|Butte Girls
|43.0
|20
|Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan
|42.0
|21
|Whitehall
|39.0
|22
|Bozeman
|37.0
|23
|Billings Central
|35.0
|24
|Belgrade Girls
|34.0
|24
|Bozeman Gallatin
|34.0
|26
|Anaconda
|30.0
|27
|Shepherd
|21.5
|28
|Billings West High Girls
|20.0
|28
|Helena
|20.0
|30
|Colstrip
|16.0
|31
|Anaconda Girls
|14.0
|31
|Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls
|14.0
|31
|Gallatin Girls
|14.0
|34
|Great Falls High Girls
|12.0
|35
|Forsyth
|11.0
|36
|Livingston-Big Timber Girls
|10.0
|37
|Manhattan
|9.0
|38
|Huntley Project Girls
|7.0
|39
|Lockwood
|5.0
|39
|White Sulphur Springs
|5.0
|41
|Helena Capital Girls
|2.0
|41
|Lockwood Girls
|2.0
|43
|Bozeman Girls
|1.0
|43
|Butte Central
|1.0
|43
|Colstrip Girls
|1.0
|43
|Manhattan Girls
|1.0
|43
|Powell Girls
|1.0
|48
|Broadwater (Townsend)
|0.0
|48
|East Helena
|0.0
|48
|Helena Girls
|0.0
|48
|White Sulpur Springs Girls
|0.0