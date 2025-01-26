Billings West defeats Kalispell Flathead to win AA wrestling duals, Great Falls High finishes third

GREAT FALLS — One of the final bigger annual events of the high school wrestling season hit the Electric City Saturday afternoon, as Great Falls High hosted the Class AA duals.

The championship dual pinned together the two programs who have dominated over the last handful of years, Kalispell Flathead and Billings West.

While the Braves got out to a quick start, the Golden Bears would win five straight matches between the 165-pound and heavyweight classes to set the tone. That run propelled the two-time defending dual champion to a title at this year's AA duals by a score of 35-26.

Finishing in third place was Great Falls High after defeating Butte 51-27, and Billings Senior would end up in fifth after taking down Great Falls CMR 42-33.

For highlights, view the above video.