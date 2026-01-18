Billings West boys, Senior girls claim Cowboy/Cowgirl Invitational titles

MILES CITY — The Billings West boys claimed the 67th Cowboy Invitational team title while Billings Senior's girls won the fifth Cowgirl Invitational on Saturday in Miles City.

Billings West amassed 293.5 points and had three individual champions, as three-time state champion Mikael Aguayo topped Sidney's Brody Keysor 6-0 at 150 pounds, Gabe Rosales won at 190 12-8 over Laurel's Holden Hoiness and Payton Cicero defeated Lewstown's Jack Pallett 5-1 at 215.

Keysor helped Sidney finish runner-up on the weekend with 241 points, as the Eagles had one champion in Aaron Schmiz at 157 pounds in a 9-0 major decision over Glasgow's Khye Gamas.

Huntley Project finished in third with 230 points. The Red Devils had three individual champions, as Ethan Reynolds (132), William Manning (118) and Tucker Kaczmarek (175) claimed Cowboy Invitational titles.

Full results of the boys 67th annual Cowboy Invitational can be found here.

The Billings Senior girls ran away with the team title at the fifth Cowgirl invitational, scoring 273.5 points. Miles City finished runner-up with 195 points and Belgrade took third with 166.5.

Senior had three individual champs on Saturday. Meadow Mahlmeister pinned teammate Tita Fandrich at 145 pounds, while Wai Fandrich won at 105 and Piper Gershmel won at 115.

Miles City had a pair of hometown champions to lead their runner-up finish, as Aniya Odei had a first-period pin over Billings Senior's Kelbey Brewer at 235 pounds. at 190, Madilyn Juelke pinned Senior's Malia Glassing in the second period.

Full results of the girls 5th annual Cowgirl Invitational can be found here.

