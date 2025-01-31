Billings West boys, girls dispatch Skyview wrestlers on Senior Night

BILLINGS — As the clock winds toward Montana's 2025 all-class state wrestling tournaments, teams and athletes are fine-tuning for the final push. That includes the No. 1-ranked Billings West boys aiming for a team three-peat.

West defeated Billings Skyview on Senior Night Thursday under the Golden Dome, 67-4. Nearly every individual match resulted in either a pin or a tech fall for the Bears.

West's Zach Morse is Montana's only contender aiming to become a four-time state champion this year. He edged Skyview freshman Chris Grossman for last year's title and cruised to a first-period pin on Thursday. Grossman wrestled up a weight class to face junior Makael Aguayo at 138 pounds in Thursday's match of the night. Aguayo earned an escape and held on for a 1-0 decision.

West's girls took their dual 48-36 with Araeya Nelson (115 pounds), Elise MacDonald (120) and Gracie Tolman (145) among those earning pins.

Montana's boys and girls state tournaments start Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Interstate Arena in Billings.