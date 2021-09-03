Billings Skyview, Billings West name head wrestling coaches

BILLINGS - School District 2 on Friday announced the hiring of three high school wrestling coaches in Billings.

Bryan Emborg will lead the Billings Skyview girls while Jon Verlanic takes over the Falcons boys. Gabe Hernandez has been named girls head wrestling coach at Billings West,

Emborg is a 1992 graduate of Skyview where he participated in wrestling throughout his four years there. He wrestled for one year at Jamestown College in Jamestown, ND before transferring to the University of Mary in Bismarck. Emborg later moved back to Billings where he completed his business administration degree at MSU-Billings.

He has coached wrestling in Billings since 1997 between Lewis & Clark Middle School, Senior High School, and Medicine Crow Middle School. Emborg has also been involved with the Darkhorse Wrestling Club and the Heights Wrestling Club.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Bryan as he builds the new girls wrestling program at Skyview," SD2 activities director Mark Wahl said.

Verlanic is a 2013 graduate of Laurel High School where he participated in both football and wrestling, and was a member of Laurel's 2011 State A championship team. He played five seasons of college football at Montana Western.

Verlanic started his teaching and coaching career in Libby where he coached both football and wrestling throughout the 2019-2020 season. He spent last year as a teacher and coach at Hardin High School and will be teach PE/Health at Skyview.

"We look forward to working with him as he works to continue to build Skyview's wrestling program," Wahl said.

Hernandez is originally from Las Vegas valley area where he was a 1991 graduate of Pahrump Valley Nevada High School. He was a four time letter winner in high school participating in football, baseball, rodeo and wrestling.

Following graduation, Hernandez spent time as a Marine Corp Reservist, completed his college education and worked with law enforcement and security while coaching youth wrestlers. He relocated his family to the Billings area in 2020 and coached at Will James Middle School.

"We look forward to working with Gabe as he begins the first ever West High girls wrestling program," Wahl said.

