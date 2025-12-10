Billings Senior girls, West High boys run away with crosstown wrestling duals

BILLINGS — If Tuesday's crosstown dual between Billings Senior and Billings West was foreshadowing for this wrestling season, the Golden Bears and Lady Broncs appear to be on target for clinching Class AA team titles for the fourth straight year.

Senior's girls trailed 18-0 after suffering an early pin and forfeiting a pair of open matches, but the Broncs reeled off 63 straight points to close the dual 63-18 road win. West's boys tallied nine pins on the way to a convincing 65-16 win.

Watch highlights from both matches below: