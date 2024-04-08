Billings' Keyan Hernandez wins national wrestling title, Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger places second

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Billings West senior Keyan Hernandez added another accolade to his wrestling resume Sunday, winning the 126-pound senior championship at the NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) High School Nationals.

Hernandez, who earlier this year became the first wrestler in West history to become a four-time Montana high school state champion, defeated Peyton Ellis of Rhode Island for the title Sunday. Hernandez won four bouts over the weekend, winning by fall in the first round and earning a 5-1 decision in the second. He got an 11-0 major decision in the quarterfinals and an 11-5 decision in the semifinal round.

Hernandez is committed to wrestle in college at Iowa.

Cael Floerchinger of Great Falls wrestled to a second-place finish at the High School Nationals. Competing in the 113-pound freshman bracket, Floerchinger won his first two matches by fall. He earned a 9-2 decision in the round of 16, a 6-0 decision in the quarterfinals and 1-0 decision in the semifinals to advance to the championship bout, where he lost an 8-4 decision to Amari Vann of New Jersey.

Floerchinger won the 113-pound championship at the Class AA state wrestling tournament in February.