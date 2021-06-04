Ben Sulser steps down as Billings Skyview wrestling coach

BILLINGS -- Ben Sulser has resigned his position as head boys wrestling coach at Billings Skyview High School, according to School District 2 Activities Director Mark Wahl.

"While talking with Ben over the past few days, we realize that this was an extremely difficult decision for him," Wahl said. "However, he feels it is best for his family that he pursue other opportunities."

Sulser, who is also stepping down from his wood shop teaching position at Skyview, recently finished his second year in charge of the Falcons after being hired as the wrestling coach in 2019. The former Billings Senior wrestling and football standout replaced Joe Malchuski who had resigned after three seasons.

Sulser was a Midland Roundtable athlete of the year finalist his senior year in Billings. He attended college at Montana Western where he also spent four years as an assistant wrestling coach at Beaverhead County High School in Dillon.

"Ben has done an outstanding job with the Skyview wrestling program and we can't thank him enough for the time, effort and leadership that he has provided the program over the past few years," said Wahl. "We wish Ben and his family all the best as he pursues new opportunities.