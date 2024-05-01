Annual Blewett wrestling scholarships awarded to three Montana standouts

GREAT FALLS — The 2024 Blewett Wrestling Scholarships, given each year to three senior high school wrestlers in Montana, have been awarded to Anders Thompson of Class AA Kalispell Flathead, Wyatt Elam of Class A Lewistown and Gretchen Donally of Class B-C Huntley Project.

The scholarships are for $1,000 each, and are given "to the top wrestler from each school classification who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement," according to a press release.

Thompson was the 205-pound Class AA state champion in 2024 with a 48-0 record. He was an All-American at the Super 32 national tournament. A four-time state placer, Thomson has earned a 4.0 grade-point average and plans to wrestle at the University of Oklahoma.

Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Columbia Falls' Rowdy Crump, right, wrestles Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Elam won the Class A title at 182 pounds this past season with an undefeated record. Like Thompson, Elam was a four-time state placer with two runner-up finishes. Elam carried a 3.85 GPA and will continue his academic and wrestling career at the University of Mary in North Dakota.

Donally, at 145 pounds, won her third consecutive girls state wrestling title in 2024. She also earned All-America status nine times at various national events. She earned a 4.0 GPA and will continue her career at Colorado Mesa University. Donally is the first female recipient of the Blewett scholarship.

Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Glasgow's Riley Clampitt wrestles Huntley Project's Gretchen Donally, top, in the girls 145-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

This is the 18th consecutive year in which the scholarships have been awarded. They were created by trial lawyer Zander Blewett of the Great Falls law firm Hoyt & Blewett PLLC. Blewett also offers $500 scholarships to the top student/wrestlers at 4 high schools in North-Central Montana.

