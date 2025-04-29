Annual Blewett wrestling scholarships awarded to Kale Baumann, Reece Graves, Hayden Ramaeker

GREAT FALLS — The 2025 Blewett Wrestling Scholarships, given each year to three senior high school wrestlers in Montana, have been awarded toThe 2024 Blewett Wrestling Scholarships, given each year to three senior high school wrestlers in Montana, have been awarded to Great Falls Kale Baumann, Sidney's Reece Graves and Huntley Project's Hayden Ramaeker.

The scholarships are for $1,000 each, and are given "to the top wrestler from each school classification who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement," according to a press release.

Bauman, the 2025 157-pound Class AA state champion, went 38-0 in the 2024-25 season. He placed at state in four years of high school competition, including three second-place finishes.

Baumann earned All-American honors at the NHSCA High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va. A 4.0 student, he plans to attend the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., and intends to obtain a nursing degree and eventually pursue an advanced degree.

Graves won the Class A title at 144 pounds in Class A this past season. He was a three-time state champion at Sidney and placed all four years at state.

Graves is a 3.5-GPA student. He plans to continue his education and obtain a nursing degree while competing in track and field in college.

Ramaeker was the 175-pound champion in in Class B/C in 2025. Ramaeker was a two-time state champion and also placed in four years in high school. He set a school record for pins in a single season with 41.

A 4.0 student, Ramaeker will continue his wrestling career at Jamestown College where he intends to study civil engineering.

This is the 19th consecutive year in which the scholarships have been awarded. They were created by trial lawyer Zander Blewett of the Great Falls law firm Hoyt & Blewett PLLC. Blewett also offers $500 scholarships to the top student/wrestlers at 4 high schools in North-Central Montana.

