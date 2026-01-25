3-time defending state champion Billings West wins 17th annual AA Duals, defeats Gallatin for title

GREAT FALLS — For the second straight year, the Billings West Golden Bears won the Class AA Duals. West took down Gallatin in the title dual 47-21 Saturday at Swarthout Fieldhouse.

After trailing 13-8 early, the three-time defending state champion Golden Bears recorded falls in their next six victories, four of which came consecutively between weight classes 103 and 126.

West recorded dual wins over Missoula Hellgate, Great Falls CMR and Butte prior to its win over the Raptors.

There was no technical third-place bout, which would have been a rematch from earlier in the day between Great Falls High and Kalispell Flathead, but the Bison already defeated the Braves.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: