2026 state wrestling brackets released

BILLINGS — Brackets for the 2026 high school state wrestling tournaments have been released.

The four tournaments — Class AA, Class A and Class B/C boys and all-class girls — will begin Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and conclude with the championship bouts on Saturday.

Download printable brackets: Class AA boys | Class A boys | Class B/C boys | All-class girls

Fans call follow updated results throughout the tournaments at flowrestling.org.

Action gets started at 3 p.m. Thursday with boys first-round matches and girls first- and second-round matches. Friday's schedule begins with the parade of athletes at 9 a.m., followed by first-round consolation and quarterfinal matches on the boys mats and first- and second-round consolation and quarterfinal matches on the girls mats.

The semifinal matches are scheduled for approximately 5 p.m. Friday.

Saturday will feature consolation matches at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with the consolation finals scheduled for 1 p.m. The parade of finalists will begin at 3 p.m. with the championship finals to follow.

