2025 state wrestling brackets released

BILLINGS — Brackets for the 2025 high school state wrestling tournaments have been released.

The four tournaments — Class AA, Class A and Class B-C boys and all-class girls — will begin Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and conclude with the championship bouts on Saturday. It's the first time the tournaments will run three days as opposed to a two-day format.

Download printable brackets: Class AA boys | Class A boys | Class B-C boys | All-class girls

Fans call follow updated results throughout the tournaments at trackwrestling.com.

Action gets started at 4 p.m. Thursday with boys first-round matches and girls first- and second-round matches. Friday's schedule begins with the parade of athletes at 9 a.m., followed by first-round consolation and quarterfinal matches on the boys mats and first- and second-round consolation and quarterfinal matches on the girls mats.

The semifinal matches are scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.

Saturday will feature consolation matches at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with the consolation finals scheduled for 1 p.m. The parade of finalists will begin at 3 p.m. with the championship finals to follow.

