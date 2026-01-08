GREAT FALLS — Being a two-time state champion in his first two years of high school has led Great Falls High junior Cael Floerchinger to be one of the top wrestlers Montana currently has to offer.

In his freshman season, he took home the title at 113 pounds, while winning at 126 last February.

Floerchinger said those accomplishments only make him want to work harder.

"It's a challenge within itself, you know, kind of being the best guy in the room and being the leader in the room," Floerchinger, who's currently 19-0 this season, said at Great Falls High during Wednesday's practice. "I just find different ways, different challenges to push me past the limits I've already gone through."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

2-time state champion wrestler Cael Floerchinger 'striving for higher podiums' in junior season

Even though he's already won a pair of titles, Floerchinger said he still has areas to improve.

"A big thing this year is working on top," Floerchinger said. "That's been a struggle, honestly, my whole life. You know, I've just been a neutral wrestler, offensive wrestler. But that's one thing I'm trying to improve on big time."

Floerchinger wrestles nonstop. When his school season is not ongoing, he is out competing in other showcases such as the Fargo (N.D.) freestyle tournament or the Super 32 meet.

"Taking eighth (at the Super 32) which is a huge accomplishment for me, toughest high school tournament in the nation," Floerchinger said. "Shows you that you're at that level. You can compete with those guys, the best of the best."

Competitions like that help him to prepare for wrestling at the next level, he said, since he is already committed to the University of Wyoming.

"The people, the environment, the place. It was just a connection right off the bat," Floerchinger said. "It's kind of just where can I build myself not just as a wrestler, but as a person."

But before he becomes a Cowboy, he said there's still plenty to accomplish in the high school ranks.

"Four-time state champ would be pretty cool," Floerchinger said. "High school nationals, obviously want to win that. Took second in that my freshman year and then fifth last year, so came up short a few times. Obviously Fargo and Super 32, just keep striving for higher podiums."

Floerchinger's quest at a third individual state championship continues Thursday when Great Falls faces Billings West and Belgrade in a pair of duals.