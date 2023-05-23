Year removed from state title, Helena High girls track seeks more hardware

HELENA — Following another winning performance last week at the Western AA divisional track and field meet at Vigilante Stadium, the Helena High girls are eyeing more hardware as they enter the state meet this weekend in Butte.

Helena's Reghan Skogen has qualified for six events for the state meet, a year after competing at state in the pole vault and long jump as a sophomore. Skogen placed in four events at divisionals — the 100, 200, the pole vault and long jump.

“I would love to help my team get points, because last year I didn’t do too well at state, and it would make me so extremely happy,” Skogen said.

During divisionals last Friday, Annika Nehring set a new PR in the pole vault by clearing 11-3½ to win the event, and also established a new personal best in the high jump at 5-0.

“It means the world, I couldn’t do it without them," Nehring said of her team's support. "Pole vault is such a difficult event, so just having that support, I couldn’t do it without them.”

Helena won the Western AA divisional with 133 points. The Bengals won the state championship last year — their first since 2000 — with 144 total points.

