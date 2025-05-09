Winnett-Grass Range's Jace Bantz sets district javelin record among new bests at 10C, 8C meets

GREAT FALLS — District track meets rolled into Friday at Great Falls Memorial Stadium, as schools across 10C and 8C hit the field and rubber for their respective meets.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Winnett-Grass Range's Jace Bantz sets new district javelin record among best marks in district 10C, 8C meets

Notable results include Winnett-Grass Range's Jace Bantz setting a new district record in javelin with a throw of 175 feet, 1 inch, while Cascade's Tyler Lane recorded his first 800-meter run time of the spring and qualified for state with a 2:01.36 clocking.

For full District 8C results, click here. For full District 10C results, click here. Highlights of the meets can be viewed in the above video player.

