Winnett-Grass Range's Jace Bantz holds top class C boys javelin throw, set new district record in event

GREAT FALLS — At the District 8C track and field meet May 9, Winnett-Grass Range junior Jace Bantz recorded a javelin throw of 175 feet, 1 inch, setting a new district record en route to winning the event.

As of Wednesday, that throw is the current top boys mark in all of Class C.

"It was awesome," Bantz said at last Friday's Northern C divisional meet. "It was such a great feeling to hear the number getting called."

Bantz said he didn't know he set the record right after the throw.

"I just thought it was a good throw because it was in the air a while," Bantz said. "I kind of wanted to break as many records as I could this year."

Speaking of the Northern C event, Bantz also took home the gold in the javelin at that meet.

He said he's put in quite a bit of work in javelin to help earn both those titles.

"Just getting the technique down and then just staying in the weight room so I can get stronger," Bantz said.

Bantz explained his approach to a good javelin throw.

"Just a lot of umph, and making sure your form is right," Bantz said. "Make sure you flip your hips and pull through the tip.

"Just kind of flick it, just let it hang out there. See how far it goes."

Up next for Bantz is the Class C state meet, where he said staying consistent with his throws will be key to trying to win an individual title.

"Just hope for better weather and better ground, and just keep working on it," Bantz said.

He said it would mean a lot if he is able to be the top javelin thrower in his class.

"It'd mean a lot for all the people that helped me get here," Bantz said.

Winnett-Grass Range begins competition at the Class C state meet Thursday in Missoula, with the finals of the boys javelin scheduled for Friday morning.