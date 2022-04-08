Webinger's big day highlights Laurel track meet

Laurel standout Jakob Webinger is primed for a big season.

The senior and Montana State track and field commit anchored Laurel's winning 400-meter relay (43.35 seconds) while also winning the 100-meter dash in 11.15 and long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 3 inches.

Webinger, the defending state champion in the long jump and runner-up in the 100, has some big goals for the season.

"I want to be in the 10.6s, 10.7, too. I definitely want to win it this year," Webinger said. "It's a goal of mine to win again. 23 (feet) would be the goal. Twenty-three, definitely."