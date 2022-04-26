UPDATED: 2022 state track and field qualifiers

Montana high school track and field athletes continue to battle for spots at the state meets in late May, and those who have qualified as of April 25 can be found below.

The Harry "Swede" Dahlberg meet in Butte on April 22 saw a host of Class AA boys qualify in the 3,200-meter, with Bozeman Gallatin's Carson Steckelberg, Fineas Colscott of Missoula Hellgate, Great Falls' Ryan Harrington and MacGwyer Palmer all finishing with sub-10 minute times.

Billings West's Hailey Coey leapt into the top spot in the Class AA girls triple jump with a 37-09 mark at the Great Falls Optimist meet on April 23.

In Class A, Frenchtown's Carter White leads the way in the 100-meter dash and long jump, and Dillon's Treyton Anderson has the top 200-meter time of 22.09. Anderson, who also has the top 110-meter hurdles time in Class A, will be taking aim at Steve Heberly's 200-meter record of 21.86.

Brooke Zetooney of Whitefish had big weekend meets and now leads the state in the 100-meter dash and has the only qualifying time in the 400. Meanwhile, her teammates Erin Wilde and Hailey Ells are 1-2 in Class A girls high jump.

Missoula Loyola sprinters Ridger Palma and Luca Dombrowski each have the top times in the Class B boys 200- and 400-meter dashes, and have also each qualified in the 100-meter, where Palma leads the state with an 11.19.

Both Bigfork girls relay teams have qualified for state, as the Valkryies are the only Class B girls team to qualify in the 1,600-meter relay.

The Seeley-Swan boys continue to add qualifiers and top performers including Chaise Haines, who qualified with a 16.39 in the 110-meter high hurdles. Meanwhile, the 1,600-meter relay also qualified with a 3:34.10, and Walker McDonald is going to flirt with State C discus record. McDonald as already thrown 170-10 this year.

The Harlowton-Ryegate boys look like they have a chance at a trophy at state, as Cole Blatter has qualified in the high jump and pole vault while Colter Woldstad has the second-best long jump in Class C.

Three girls are within one foot of Class C state long jump record of 17-7 ½. Hadassah Wilson of Darby leads with 17-03, while Emily Maughan of Seeley-Swan has a jump of 16-11 ½ and Saco's Teagan Erickson has a 16-08.

The full lists of state-qualified athletes are below. These lists, while unofficial, are updated through the official results posted at www.athletic.net through April 25. Only FAT times are considered. If you notice an error or omission, please email sports@ktvh.com.

Boys

100

AA (11.3) - Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 10.83; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.96; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 10.98; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.09; Noah Dahlke, Gallatin, 11.10; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.17; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.17; Christian Heck, Gallatin, 11.22.

A (11.4) - Carter White, Frenchtown, 11.05; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 11.15; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 11.20; Kaeden Sager, East Helena, 11.25.

B (11.5) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.19; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 11.23; Garrett Torok, Choteau, 11.32; Jace Lemmel, Roundup, 11.41; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 11.45; Jordan Olson, Roundup, 11.47; Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, 11.50; Brinkley Evans, Conrad, 11.50.

C (11.68) - Chase Fitzpatrick, Twin Bridges, 11.39; Rhett Patnode, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 11.42; Martin Manuel, Fairview, 11.58; Dylan Beaudin, Valley Christian, 11.61.

200

AA (22.8) - Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 22.24.

A (23.3) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.09; Kaeden Sager, East Helena, 23.04.

B (23.2) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.55; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 23.05.

C (23.53) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 22.71; Dylan Beaudin, Valley Christian, 23.31.

400

AA (51.2) -

A (51.7) - Clay Oven, Billings Central, 51.20; Eli Taylor, Hamilton, 51.60.

B (51.8) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 49.73; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 51.01.

C (51.87) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.20

800

AA (2:01.00) - Keagan Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 1:57.56; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 1:57.62; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 1:57.98; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 2:00.83; Seth Petsch, Billings West, 2:00.94.

A (2:02.00) - Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 1:58.39; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:58.76; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:59.00.

B (2:02.80) -

C (2:02.50) -

1,600

AA (4:34.00) - Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:25.13; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 4:30.36; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:32.43; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:32.95; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:33.12; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 4:33.24; Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 4:33.74.

A (4:38.00) - Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:26.14; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:29.62; Colter Kirkland, 4:35.85.

B (4:43.50) - Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 4:39.03; Nathaniel Gale, Florence, 4:39.58; Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 4:40.62 Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 4:41.38.

C (4:40.64) - Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 4:39.38.

3,200

AA (10:00.00) - Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 9:47.07; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:47.43; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 9:50.48; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.12; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:55.80; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 9:56.88; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 9:85.98.

A (10:12.00) - Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:59.80; Jack Davidson, Corvallis, 10:02.63; Gavin Hagberg, Corvallis, 10:06.39.

B (10:32.00) - William Hyatt, Thompson Falls, 10:16.60; Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 10:24.00; Nathaniel Gale, Florence, 10:26.00; Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 10:26.35; Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 10:29.54.

C (10:20.80) - Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 10:09.97.

110 hurdles

AA (15.70) - Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 15.17; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.20; Garret Coley, Gallatin, 15.24; Holt Downey, Butte, 15.30; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Tyler Gilman, Gallatin, 15.66.

A (16.10) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 14.84; Bodie Smith, Whitefish, 15.95.

B (16.00) - Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.42; Dylan Root, Jefferson, 15.51; Isak Epperly, Bigfork, 15.69; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.88.

C (16.41) - Chaise Haines, Seeley-Swan, 16.39.

300 hurdles

AA (41.50) - Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.59; Colter Petre, Helena, 40.80; Tyler Gilman, Gallatin, 41.07; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 41.17.

A (41.80) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35.

B (41.70) -

C (42.01) -

400 relay

AA (45.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (44.80) - Laurel, 43.35; Hamilton, 44.36; Dillon, 44.52.

B (44.65) - Jefferson, 44.03; Missoula Loyola, 44.07.

C (45.45) - Seeley-Swan, 45.27.

1,600 relay

AA (3:42.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (3:34.00) - Dillon, 3:29.83; Hamilton, 3:30.90; Corvallis, 3:33.73.

B (3:34.00) - Missoula Loyola, 3:34.00.

C (3:37.22) - Seeley-Swan, 3:34.10.

Long jump

AA (21-00) - Garret Coley, Gallatin, 22-02 ½; Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-10 ¾; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 21-08 ½; Hunter Cronenwett, Helena Capital, 21-02 ¾; Colter Petre, Helena, 21-02 ½; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 21-01 ¾; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 21-01 ½.

A (20-05) - Carter White, Frenchtown, 22-06 ½; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 21-04 ¼; Holter Santos, Dillon, 21-00 ½; Jerome Entz, Sidney, 20-07 ½; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 20-06 ¼; Ryan McGinnis, Sidney, 20-06 ¼; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 20-06; Bodie Smith, Whitefish, 20-06.

B (20-04) - Colby Martinez, Columbus, 21-06; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 20-09 ¾; Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 20-09; Charles Adams, St. Ignatius, 20-09; Weston Means, Colstrip, 20-06 ½; Bryce Umphrey, St. Ignatius, 20-04; Gabe Galle, Anaconda, 20-04.

C (20-05) - Noah Wilson, Ennis, 20-11; Colter Woldstad, Harlowton-Ryegate, 20-05.

Triple jump

AA (42-00) - Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 44-07; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 43-11; Louis Sanders, Missoula Big Sky, 42-10; John Pyron, Kalispell Glacier, 42-08 ½; Carter Bullins, Kalispell Flathead, 42-06; Skeet Scharfe, Missoula Hellgate, 42-00.

A (41-08) - Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 45-05 ½; Holter Sants, Dillon, 44-11; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 42-09 ¾; Carter White, 42-02 ½.

B (41-03) - Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 42-02; Levi Peterson, Bigfork, 41-09 ¾.

C (42-01 ¼) - Jasiah Hambira, Valley Christian, 44-03; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 42-04 ¼.

High jump

AA (6-02) - Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 6-06.

A (6-00) - Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-04; Trey Andersen, Libby, 6-00; Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 6-00.

B (6-00) - Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-06; George Bucklin, Bigfork, 6-04; Weston Means, Colstrip, 6-04; Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge, 6-04; Jake Genger, Jefferson, 6-02; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-02; Caleb Utter, Eureka, 6-00.

C (6-00) - Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-04; Cole Blatter, Harlowton-Ryegate, 6-00; Jace Dunkel, Winnett-Grass Range, 6-00; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 6-00; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-00; William Sanguins, Broadview-Lavina, 6-00.

Pole vault

AA (13-06) - Alex Brisko, Helena Capital, 14-00; Corbin Luce, Helena, 13-06.

A (13-00) - Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-01; Cole Storlie, Glendive, 13-06; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 13-06.

B (12-03) - Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 13-03; Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-01; Dawson Lindeen, Huntley Project, 13-00; Garrett Meier, Columbus, 12-06; Caleb Utter, Eureka, 12-06.

C (12-00) - Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 12-06; J.P. Braut, Scobey, 12-00; Devon Southland, Scobey, 12-00; Nathan Adams, Manhattan Christian, 12-00; Cole Blatter, Harlowton-Ryegate, 12-00.

Shot put

AA (48-00) - Josh Goleman, Helena, 51-11; Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 49-09; Chaise Meyer, Missoula Big Sky, 48-05.

A (46-08) - Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 52-08; Andrew Burros, Hamilton, 52-03 ½; Cy Stevenson, Libby, 47-05; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 47-03 ½; Connor Curnow, Dillon, 46-09.

B (46-10) - Cash Salsbery, Malta, 49-10; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 48-02; Stran Selman, Huntley Project, 47-02 ½.

C (44-11 ½) - Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 54-00; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 51-04; Memphis Black, Belt, 47-06; Gavin Clawson, North Star, 45-03.

Discus

AA (148-00) - Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 150-06.

A (142-00) - Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 160-06; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 145-04.

B (137-00) - Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 145-06.

C (135-10) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 170-10; Tyler Gann, Valley Christian, 150-11; Klayton Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 143-11; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview, 143-03; Dane Byle, Fort Benton, 142-06; Memphis Black, Belt, 141-02; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 140-11.

Javelin

AA (170-00) - Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 189-10; Reuben Hornby, Kalispell Glacier, 175-06; Cole Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky, 172-11; Aiden Nichols, Missoula Hellgate, 171-09; Marcus Evans, Helena, 170-08.

A (167-00) - Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 180-00; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, 172-01.

B (163-00) - Kellen McClure, St. Ignatius, 167-05; Riley Kriskovich, Anaconda, 163-04.

C (168-02) - Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 181-05.

Girls

100

AA (13.0) - Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.25; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 12.62; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 12.63; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.63; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 12.66; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.68; Jordan Cassidy, Belgrade, 12.72; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior, 12.80; Abigail MacDonald, Great Falls, 12.88; Halle Haber, Billings West, 12.91; Hadlea Fred, Missoula Big Sky, 12.95; Isabella Ping, Billings Senior, 12.98; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 12.98.

A (13.2) - Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.81; Farah Wyche, Corvallis, 13.13.

B (13.2) - Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.81; Maxine Hoagland, Whitehall, 13.06; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 13.07; Taylor Evans, Conrad, 13.18.

C (13.16) - Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.97; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 13.06; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 13.12.

200

AA (26.7) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 25.50; Madilyn Todorvich, Helena, 25.58; Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 26.02; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.19; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 26.33; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 26.55; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 26.70.

A (26.9) -

B (27.1) - Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 26.31; Isabelle Berry, Missoula Loyola, 26.64.

C (26.85) - Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 26.81.

400

AA (1:01.00) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 58.03; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 58.93; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 59.46; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 1:00.56.

A (1:01.50) - Brooke Zetooney, 1:01.38.

B (1:01.90) - Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 1:01.87.

C (1:00.12) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.12.

800

AA (2:24.00) - Odessa Zentz, 2:17.82; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 2:19.83; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 2:20.53; Sophia Miller, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.62.

A (2:26.00) -

B (2:26.00) -

C (2:25.32) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:21.32.

1,600

AA (5:23.00) - Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:05.33; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:09.04; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:09.99; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:15.48; Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 5:21.65; Ali Keith, Billings West, 5:22.71.

A (5:28.00) -

B (5:34.00) - Renae Parker, Jefferson, 5:21.05; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 5:21.87; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:22.51.

C (5:38.58) - Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:20.88.

3,200

AA (11:50.00) - Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:33.36*; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 10:43.38*; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:19.85; Luci McCormick, Bozeman, 11:30.86; Ali Keith, Billings West, 11:35.28; Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 11:44.13; Isabel Munro, Missoula Hellgate, 11:47.49; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:47.51; Rose Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 11:49.06; Nomi Friedman, Bozeman, 11:49.57.

A (12:13.00) - Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:57.36; Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 12:11.45.

B (12:26.00) - Renae Parker, Jefferson, 11:29.66; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:45.00; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 11:54.64; Jayden Woodland, Three Forks, 12:22.45; Iris McKean, Glasgow, 12:25.89.

C (12:29.24) - Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:29.90.

100 hurdles

AA (16.30) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.64; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 14.96; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.28; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.40; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.81; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 16.08; Rachel Plaster, Helena, 16.23.

A (16.40) - Ainsley Shipman, 15.82; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16.26; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 16.37.

B (16.50) - Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16.11; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 16.20.

C (16.43) - Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 16.22.

300 hurdles

AA (48.00) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.35; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 45.70; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 46.89; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 47.14; Rachel Plaster, Helena, 47.30; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier, 47.94.

A (48.50) - Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 47.47; Ainsley Shipman, 47.95; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 48.24.

B (48.30) - Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 46.80; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 46.94.

C (47.75) -

400 relay

AA (52.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (51.80) - Laurel, 50.72. Dillon, 50.84; Whitefish, 51.28.

B (52.10) - Anaconda, 51.34; Bigfork, 51.56; Big Timber, 51.74.

C (52.01) -

1,600 relay

AA (4:25.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (4:14.00) -

B (4:20.00) - Bigfork, 4:19.38.

C (4:18.93) -

Long jump

AA (16-06) - Hailey Coey, Billings West, 18-06 ½; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 18-02 ¾*; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-05 ½; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 17-02 ½; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 17-01 ½; Akilah Kubi, Kalispell Flathead, 17-01 ½; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 17-01; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 16-09 ½; Kiera Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier,Akilah Kubi, Kalispell Flathead, 16-07 ¾; 16-09; Maliyah Hicks, Great Falls, 16-08; Emma McCarthy, Great Falls CMR, 16-07 ½; Nigeria Long-Westmoreland, Billings Senior, 16-07; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 16-06 ½.

A (16-00) - Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 17-08; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-01 ½; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 16-09; Samantha Peila, Miles City, 16-07 ½; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16-06 ½.

B (15-09) - Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 16-10; Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks, 16-01 ¾; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16-00 ¼; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 16-00; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 15-10 ½; Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 15-09 ¼.

C (16-05 ½) - Hadassah Wilson, Darby, 17-03; Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 16-11 ½; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 16-08.

Triple jump

AA (34-00) - Hailey Coey, Billings West, 37-09; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 36-11 ¾; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 36-08; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 34-11; Sydney Kolwyck, Gallatin, 34-10; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 34-08; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 34-06; Megan Carpenter, Helena Capital, 34-05; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 34-03 ½; Sala Porter, Billings Senior, 34-01 ¼; Bethany Sorensen, Kalispell Glacier, 34-00 ½; Reagan Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 34-00 ½.

A (33-07) - Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-08; Alexis Green, Columbia Falls, 34-05; Layne Kearns, Hamilton, 34-02; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 34-00 ¾; Zoey Morast, Dillon, 34-00 ½; Annaleis Sloan, Miles City, 33-07 ¾.

B (33-10) - Emma McCauley, Jefferson, 35-00; Anika Ploeger, Baker, 33-10 ½.

C (33-07) - Mallory Tommerup, Plentywood, 35-02; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 34-03 ½; Tatum Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 33-11 ½; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 33-09 ½.

High jump

AA (5-01) - Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-07; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead, 5-05; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-04*; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-03; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Whitney Schlender, Gallatin, 5-03; Brenna Berghold, Bozeman, 5-01; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 5-01; Jaidyn Pevey, Kalispell Glacier, 5-01; Piper Jette, Billings Senior, 5-01; Makenzie Jackson, Helena, 5-01.

A (5-00) - Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-05 ½; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 5-02; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 5-00; Kyanna Jarvis, Havre, 5-00; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 5-00; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 5-00.

B (4-11) - Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip, 5-04; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-02; Remmi Stanger, Eureka, 5-02; Savana Warburton, Joliet, 5-00; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 5-00; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 5-00.

C (5-00) - Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-05; Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 5-02; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-02; Megan Granbois, Culbertson, 5-00; Lexi Nelson, Drummond, 5-00; Delaney Wagner, Drummond, 5-00; Samantha Fenley, Harlowton-Ryegate, 5-00.

Pole vault

AA (10-00) - Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 11-06; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 11-01; Madison Clause, Billings Skyview, 10-06; Grace Stoddart, Bozeman, 10-00; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-00.

A (9-06) - Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 10-00; Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 9-06; Emma McAllister, Columbia Falls, 9-06.

B (9-00) - Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 10-09; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project 10-06; Hannah Christman, Huntley Project, 9-03; Eve Stone, Glasgow, 9-00.

C (8-06) - Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 10-00; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 9-00; Alexis DeVries, Manhattan Christian, 8-07.

Shot put

AA (35-03) - Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 39-09 ¾; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 39-01; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 37-04 ½; Alison Jenkins, Billings Skyview, 36-01 ½; Taliana Miller, Kalispell Flathead, 35-05.

A (35-02) - Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-03; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 36-11 ¼; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 36-01 ½; Aniya Ross, Lewistown, 36-01.

B (34-11) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 41-01; Scout Nadeau, Bigfork, 37-08; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 36-09 ½; Trista Williams, Florence, 36-04 ½.

C (35-05) - Raily Gliko, Belt, 35-09.

Discus

AA (113-00) - Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 121-09; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 117-03 ½; Tesse Kamps, Gallatin

A (110-00) - Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 124-01; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 118-06; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 118-05; Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 114-02; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 111-00; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 110-04.

B (109-00) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 114-02.

C (108-11) - Audrey Baker, Great Falls Central, 113-10 ½; Ahmia Lords, Belt, 112-08; Cloe Kalanick, Fort Benton, 109-01 ½.

Javelin

AA (115-00) - Alysa Keller, Billings West, 131-03; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 124-09; Taliana Miller, Kalispell Flathead, 118-02; Kya Wood, Kalispell Flathead, 117-01.

A (115-00) - Daeja Fike, Laurel, 134-10; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 128-01; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 126-10.

B (117-06) - Sadie Grove, Choteau, 121-10; Ashley Carroll, Shepherd, 117-07.

C (122-00) - Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 128-00; Sorren Reese, Superior, 125-09.

*Denotes mark from out-of-state meet.