UPDATED: 2022 state track and field qualifiers

The 2022 Montana state track and field meets loom just over three weeks away.

As the weather has begun to turn for the better, performances across the state continually improve.

Missoula Sentinel duo Drew Klumph and Zac Crews are rounding into championship form. Crews, the defending State AA 110-meter hurdles champion, now owns Class AA's fastest time in the event at 14.84 seconds. Klumph sits third in that event and second in the 300-meter hurdles. Crews showed off his versatility with a 48-foot toss in the shot put, too.

Dillon's Treyton Anderson is asserting himself as one of the best all-around sprinters in the state. Anderson has Montana's top time in the 200-meter dash (22.04), and both the 110 (14.36) and 300 hurdles (39.35). Anderson also added a time of 50.14 in the 400, which leads Class A.

A pair of distance runners for Wolf Point shot to the top of the Class B leaderboard in the 3,200. Peyton Summers and Ethan Blount posted Class B's top two times in consecutive meets. They both also qualified in the 1,600 at the Norm Girard North/East Top 10.

2021 State C javelin champion Cameron Brusven looks primed for a repeat. Brusven uncorked a Montana-best throw of 197 feet, 6 inches. He finished 2021 as a long jump runner-up, as well, but he's got a big lead in the event this season. Brusven's became the first Class C jumper over 21 feet this season, and he cracked 22. Brusven is within 12 feet of the State C javelin record of 208-10 set by Terry's Dane Brubaker in 2021, and he's within five inches of the State C long jump record of 22-05 ½ set by Outlook's Tyler Bucklin in 1995.

The Class AA girls saw a big jump in the number of qualified athletes in the 800. Bozeman's Hayley Burns moved just ahead of Helena's Odessa Zentz for the state's top time, but there are already 15 runners under the qualifying standard.

Laurel's Daeja Fike will remember this year's Midland Roundtable Top 10 for a long time. Fike unleashed a mammoth toss in the javelin to not only take over the top spot in Montana, but also place her third nationally among sophomores. Oh, and Fike broke the Top 10 meet record in the event.

Jamie Whitedirt of Colstrip also had a strong showing at the Top 10 in Laurel. Whitedirt won the shot put, improving upon her Class B-leading mark, and placed fourth in the discus while setting a new top mark in Class B.

The Class C girls long and high jump records could potentially be broken later this month in Great Falls. Three girls sit within 4 ½ inches of the State C long jump record of 17-07 ½ by Alberton's Fran Peterson in 1976 and Superior's Nicole Stroot in 2016. Chester's Michele Vandyke's high jump record of 5-07 ½ set in 2000 is also in jeopardy, as sophomore Audrey Sampsen of Plentywood has cleared 5-06 this season, and sophomore Teagan Erickson of Saco has a personal best of 5-06.

The full lists of state-qualified athletes are below. These lists, while unofficial, are updated through the official results posted at www.athletic.net through May 4. Only FAT times are considered. If you notice an error or omission, please email sports@ktvh.com

Boys

100

AA (11.3) - Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 10.83; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.96; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 10.98; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.09; Noah Dahlke, Gallatin, 11.10; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.17; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.17; Christian Heck, Gallatin, 11.22.

A (11.4) - Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 11.03; Carter White, Frenchtown, 11.05; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 11.20; Kaeden Sager, East Helena, 11.25; Beau Dantic, Laurel, 11.29; Kasen Day, Libby, 11.32; Cameron McAllister, laurel, 11.38; Jackson Whicker, Miles City, 11.39.

B (11.5) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.19; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 11.23; Garrett Torok, Choteau, 11.32; Jace Lemmel, Roundup, 11.41; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 11.45; Jordan Olson, Roundup, 11.47; Brant Seewald, Cut Bank, 11.47; Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, 11.50; Brinkley Evans, Conrad, 11.50.

C (11.68) - Ethan Triplett, Belt, 11.36; Chase Fitzpatrick, Twin Bridges, 11.39; Rhett Patnode, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 11.42; Bryce Grebe, Melstone, 11.43; Martin Manuel, Fairview, 11.58; Dylan Beaudin, Valley Christian, 11.61.

200

AA (22.8) - Taco Dowler, Billings West, 22.06; Thomas Carter, Helena Capital, 22.24; Jackson Hensley, Kalispell Glacier, 22.49.

A (23.3) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.04; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.51; Beau Dantic, Laurel, 22.88; Kaeden Sager, East Helena, 22.89; Malaki Simpson, Columbia Falls, 23.02; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 23.08; Kade Boyd, Billings Central, 23.15; Jace Duval, Columbia Falls, 23.27.

B (23.2) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.55; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 23.05; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 23.11.

C (23.53) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 22.71; Dylan Beaudin, Valley Christian, 23.08.

400

AA (51.2) -

A (51.7) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 50.14; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 50.94; Eli Taylor, Hamilton, 51.60.

B (51.8) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 49.73; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 50.40; Luca Dombrowski, Missoula Loyola, 51.01.

C (51.87) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.20

800

AA (2:01.00) - Keagan Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 1:55.21; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 1:56.69; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 1:57.29; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 1:57.36; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 1:57.98; Luke Sullivan, Helena Capital, 1:58.12; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 1:58.96; Seth Petsch, Billings West, 1:59.59; Peter Rehberger, Gallatin, 1:59.74; Tyler Avery, Kalispell Glacier, 2:00.67;

A (2:02.00) - Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:57.15; Colter Kirklan, Hamilton, 1:57.21; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 1:59.00.

B (2:02.80) - Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 1:59.36.

C (2:02.50) -

1,600

AA (4:34.00) - Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 4:22.14; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:24.83; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:25.13; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:26.64; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 4:26.92; Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 4:27.96; Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 4:28.07; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 4:28.48; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 4:29.14; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 4:32.35; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:32.95.

A (4:38.00) - Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:26.14; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:29.62; Tayjon Joe, Hardin, 4:33.85; Colter Kirkland, 4:35.85; Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 4:37.50; Caleb Tomac, Havre, 4:37.68; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:37.69.

B (4:43.50) - Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 4:27.30; Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 4:36.04; Nathaniel Gale, Florence, 4:36.29; Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 4:38.88; Ethan Blount, Wolf Point, 4:39.85; Trevor Grant, Troy, 4:41.19; Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 4:41.38; James Plymale, Columbus, 4:42.48; William Hyatt, Thompson Falls, 4:42.58.

C (4:40.64) - Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 4:39.38.

3,200

AA (10:00.00) - Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 9:30.89; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:32.70; Weston Brown, Bozeman, 9:35.95; Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 9:47.07; Samuel Nash, Belgrade, 9:51.95; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 9:53.12; MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 9:53.68; Connor Neil, Bozeman, 9:54.05; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 9:54.28; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:54.37; Mason Moler, Billings West, 9:55.49; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:55.80; Gabe Felton, Kalispell Flathead, 9:56.72; Wilson Derry, Missoula Hellgate, 9:58.12; Kenyon Popiel, Bozeman, 9:58.70.

A (10:12.00) - Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 9:37.28; Deneb Linton, Whitefish, 9:58.46; Jack Davidson, Corvallis, 10:02.63; Gavin Hagberg, Corvallis, 10:06.39; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 10:11.88.

B (10:32.00) - Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 10:08.70; Ethan Blount, Wolf Point, 10:12.72; William Hyatt, Thompson Falls, 10:16.60; Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 10:24.00; Nathaniel Gale, Florence, 10:26.00; Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 10:26.35; Elias Vesbach, Columbus, 10:26.77; Elijah Quick, Red Lodge, 10:28.88; Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 10:29.54; Kyler Harris, Florence, 10:29.54; Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius, 10:30.94.

C (10:20.80) - Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 9:57.45.

110 hurdles

AA (15.70) - Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 14.84; Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, 14.99; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 14.99; Garret Coley, Gallatin, 15.24; Holt Downey, Butte, 15.29; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 15.37; Morgan McClernan, Butte, 15.63; Tyler Gilman, Gallatin, 15.66.

A (16.10) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 14.36; Bodie Smith, Whitefish, 15.63; Gage Norslien, Lewistown, 15.85.

B (16.00) - Dylan Root, Jefferson, 15.34; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.42; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.46; Isak Epperly, Bigfork, 15.66; Ryan Racht, Townsend, 15.72.

C (16.41) - Samuel Bryant, Drummond, 16.23; Chaise Haines, Seeley-Swan, 16.39.

300 hurdles

AA (41.50) - Tyler Gilman, Gallatin, 39.55; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.23; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 40.47; Colter Petre, Helena, 40.49; Nash Coley, Gallatin, 40.63; Fogaa Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, 41.23.

A (41.80) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35; Bodie Smith, Whitefish, 41.68; Gage Norslien, Lewistown, 41.73.

B (41.70) - Braden Morris, Jefferson, 41.34.

C (42.01) -

400 relay

AA (45.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (44.80) - Laurel, 42.73; Columbia Falls, 44.12; Frenchtown, 44.24; Dillon, 44.36; Hamilton, 44.36; Billings Central, 44.58; Sidney, 44.66.

B (44.65) - Jefferson, 44.03; Missoula Loyola, 44.07; Townsend, 44.61.

C (45.45) - Seeley-Swan, 45.27.

1,600 relay

AA (3:42.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (3:34.00) - Dillon, 3:26.64; Hamilton, 3:30.90; Columbia Falls, 3:33.72; Corvallis, 3:33.73; Whitefish, 3:33.93; Laurel, 3:33.98.

B (3:34.00) - Missoula Loyola, 3:34.00.

C (3:37.22) - Manhattan Christian, 3:33.09; Seeley-Swan, 3:34.10.

Long jump

AA (21-00) - Garret Coley, Gallatin, 22-02 ½; Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 21-10 ¾; Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 21-08 ½; Jase Applebee, Bozeman, 21-07 ½; Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 21-05 ½; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Glathead, 21-03; Hunter Cronenwett, Helena Capital, 21-02 ¾; Colter Petre, Helena, 21-02 ½; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 21-01 ¾.

A (20-05) - Carter White, Frenchtown, 22-06 ½; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 21-09; Holter Santos, Dillon, 21-00 ½; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 20-09 ½; Jerome Entz, Sidney, 20-07 ½; Jace Duval, Columbia Falls, 20-07; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 20-06 ½; Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 20-06 ¼; Ryan McGinnis, Sidney, 20-06 ¼; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 20-06; Bodie Smith, Whitefish, 20-06; Morgan Kyle, Whitefish, 20-05.

B (20-04) - Colby Martinez, Columbus, 21-06; Skyler Peterson, Cut Bank, 21-05 ½; George Bucklin, Bigfork, 21-01 ½; Bauer Seewald, 21-01; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 20-09 ¾; Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 20-09; Charles Adams, St. Ignatius, 20-09; Weston Means, Colstrip, 20-06 ½; Bryce Umphrey, St. Ignatius, 20-04; Gabe Galle, Anaconda, 20-04.

C (20-05) - Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 22-00 ½; Dane Byle, Fort Benton, 21-00 ¼; Noah Wilson, Ennis, 20-11; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 20-05 ½; Colter Woldstad, Harlowton-Ryegate, 20-05.

Triple jump

AA (42-00) - Tate Kauffman, Kalispell Glacier, 44-07; Dylan Zink, Kalispell Flathead, 43-11; Louis Sanders, Missoula Big Sky, 42-10; John Pyron, Kalispell Glacier, 42-08 ½; Carter Bullins, Kalispell Flathead, 42-06; Skeet Scharfe, Missoula Hellgate, 42-00; Jraden Hathaway, Great Falls, 42-00.

A (41-08) - Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 45-05 ½; Holter Sants, Dillon, 44-11; Carter White, Frenchtown, 44-01; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 43-08; Dayrion Beard, Laurel, 42-05 ½; Kellen Klimpel, Frenchtown, 42-00.

B (41-03) - Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 43-08 ¼; Levi Peterson, Bigfork, 41-09 ¾; Skyler Peterson, Cut Bank, 41-03 ½.

C (42-01 ¼) - Noah Wilson, Ennis, 44-05; Jasiah Hambira, Valley Christian, 44-03; Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 43-11; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 43-04 ¾; Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 42-08; Carter McDowell, Simms, 42-07.

High jump

AA (6-02) - Porter Gibbs, Missoula Big Sky, 6-07.

A (6-00) - Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-04; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 6-04; Payton Kokot, Livingston, 6-02; Trey Andersen, Libby, 6-01; Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 6-00; Collin Messer, Billings Central, 6-00.

B (6-00) - Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-06; George Bucklin, Bigfork, 6-04; Weston Means, Colstrip, 6-04; Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge, 6-04; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-04; Jake Genger, Jefferson, 6-02; Caleb Utter, Eureka, 6-00.

C (6-00) - Toby Niederegger, Chinook, 6-04; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-02; Cole Blatter, Harlowton-Ryegate, 6-00; Jace Dunkel, Winnett-Grass Range, 6-00; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 6-00; Nate Overby, Plentywood, 6-00; William Sanguins, Broadview-Lavina, 6-00; Samuel Butikofer, Bainville, 6-00.

Pole vault

AA (13-06) - Alex Brisko, Helena Capital, 15-00; Corbin Luce, Helena, 14-00; Bridger Weirson, Missoula Big Sky, 13-06; Aidan McGoldrick, Belgrade, 13-06; Gavin Vetter, Butte, 13-06..

A (13-00) - Cole Storlie, Glendive, 14-09; Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-01; Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-00; Aden Graves, Sidney, 13-00.

B (12-03) - Luke Donally, Huntley Project, 13-06; Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-03; Dawson Lindeen, Huntley Project, 13-00; Caleb Utter, Eureka, 12-07; Garrett Meier, Columbus, 12-06.

C (12-00) - Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 12-06; J.P. Braut, Scobey, 12-00; Devon Southland, Scobey, 12-00; Nathan Adams, Manhattan Christian, 12-00; Cole Blatter, Harlowton-Ryegate, 12-00.

Shot put

AA (48-00) - Josh Goleman, Helena, 51-11; Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 49-09; Forrest Suero, Helena, 49-08 ½; Chaise Meyer, Missoula Big Sky, 49-06 ½; JJ Triplett, Great Falls CMR, 48-01 ½; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 48-00 ½.

A (46-08) - Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 53-06; Andrew Burros, Hamilton, 52-03 ½; Xane Kazmierczak, Laurel, 48-01; Cy Stevenson, Libby, 47-09 ½; Shel Osborne, Laurel, 47-09 ¼; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 47-06; Connor Curnow, Dillon, 46-09.

B (46-10) - Stran Selman, Huntley Project, 50-09; Cash Salsbery, Malta, 49-10; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 48-05; David Pitman, Malta, 47-04; Levi Taylor, Bigfork, 47-00.

C (44-11 ½) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 55-00 ¼; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 54-00; Memphis Black, Belt, 47-06; Gavin Clawson, North Star, 45-03.

Discus

AA (148-00) - Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 158-09; Tommy Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 148-03.

A (142-00) - Callahan Hoffman, Dillon, 165-08; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 148-00; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 145-04.

B (137-00) - Cash Salsbery, Malta, 149-04; Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 145-06; David Pitman, Malta, 144-01.

C (135-10) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 170-10; Tyler Gann, Valley Christian, 150-11; Dane Byle, Fort Benton, 150-00; Memphis Black, Belt, 150-00; Cooper Hofer, Savage, 148-01; Bryce Grebe, Melstone, 147-02; Klayton Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 143-11; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview, 143-03; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 140-11.

Javelin

AA (170-00) - Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, 189-10; Aiden Nichols, Missoula Hellgate, 178-01; Reuben Hornby, Kalispell Glacier, 175-06; Cole Sandberg, Missoula Big Sky, 172-11; Marcus Evans, Helena, 170-09.

A (167-00) - Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 180-00; Tyson Rostad, Hamilton, 172-01.

B (163-00) - Kellen McClure, St. Ignatius, 167-05; Mason Meier, Columbus, 163-06; Riley Kriskovich, Anaconda, 163-04.

C (168-02) - Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 197-06.

Girls

100

AA (13.0) - Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.06; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 12.62; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 12.63; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.63; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 12.66; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.68; Jordan Cassidy, Belgrade, 12.72; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior, 12.80; Abigail MacDonald, Great Falls, 12.88; Halle Haber, Billings West, 12.91; Hadlea Fred, Missoula Big Sky, 12.95; Isabella Ping, Billings Senior, 12.98; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 12.98.

A (13.2) - Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.81; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 12.99; Kaitlyn Dantic, Laurel, 13.01; Kaydance Reiter, Havre, 13.03; Mariah Fox, Laurel, 13.04; Farah Wyche, Corvallis, 13.13.

B (13.2) - Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.81; Cory Coombe, Joliet, 13.02; Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 13.02; Maxine Hoagland, Whitehall, 13.06; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 13.07; Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 13.08; Maya Carvey, Eureka, 13.15; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 13.16; Camy Hoiland, Anaconda, 13.17; Taylor Evans, Conrad, 13.18; Grace Ekness, Shepherd, 13.19.

C (13.16) - Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.97; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 13.02; Tandy Planichek, Absarokee, 13.07; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 13.12.

200

AA (26.7) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 25.50; Madilyn Todorvich, Helena, 25.58; Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.76; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.19; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 26.33; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 26.55; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 26.62; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 26.70.

A (26.9) - Ally Sempf, Columbia Falls, 26.41; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 26.46; Alyse Aby, Laurel, 26.63; Kaydance Reiter, Laurel, 26.74.

B (27.1) - Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 26.31; Isabelle Berry, Missoula Loyola, 26.64; Cori Coombe, Joliet, 26.91.

C (26.85) - Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 26.81.

400

AA (1:01.00) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 57.40; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 58.93; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 59.46; Hailey Burger, Helena Capital, 59.80; Alexis Brauer, Billings Skyview, 1:00.34; Peyton Walker, Kalispell Flathead, 1:00.37; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 1:00.76.

A (1:01.50) - Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 59.83; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 59.90; Alyse Aby, Laurel, 1:00.41; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 1:00.78; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 1:01.36; Brooke Zetooney, 1:01.38.

B (1:01.90) - Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 1:00.00; Chloe Raats, Bigfork, 1:01.40; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 1:01.87.

C (1:00.12) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.12; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 1:00.06

800

AA (2:24.00) - Heyley Burns, Bozeman, 2:17.60; Odessa Zentz, 2:17.82; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 2:17.94; Ruby Lorenz, Missoula Sentinel, 2:20.07; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 2:20.48; Hadley Brown, Bozeman, 2:21.12; Mia Edwards, Bozeman, 2:21.92; Sophia Miller, Missoula Hellgate, 2:24.24; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 2:22.61; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 2:22.69; Lilyann Macfarlane, Gallatin, 2:22.86; Mykayla Miller, Missoula Sentinel, 2:22.87; Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 2:23.02; Stella Diaz, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.85; Alyssa Vollertsen, Kalispell Glacier, 2:23.86.

A (2:26.00) - Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:22.42.

B (2:26.00) - Emma Stolte, Townsend, 2:19.86; Kameryn Ketcham, Big Timber, 2:25.78.

C (2:25.32) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:17.97; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 2:18.48.

1,600

AA (5:23.00) - Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:05.33; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:06.19; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:09.04; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:15.48; Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 5:16.25; Serena Sproles, Bozeman, 5:19.91; Lilyann Macfarlane, Gallatin, 5:21.44; Stella Diaz, 5:22.69; Ali Keith, Billings West, 5:22.71; Rose Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 5:22.74.

A (5:28.00) - Carly Cook, Laurel, 5:25.07; Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:26.13.

B (5:34.00) - Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:14.03; Renae Parker, Jefferson, 5:21.05; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 5:21.87; Iris McKean, Glasgow, 5:24.91; Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 5:25.99;

C (5:38.58) - Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:08.18; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 5:24.86; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 5:29.60; Shelbi LaBrie, Whitewater, 5:32.64; Samantha Fenley, Harlowton-Ryegate, 5:34.20; Mya Green, Scobey, 5:35.49.

3,200

AA (11:50.00) - Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 10:33.36*; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 10:43.38*; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:14.55; Luci McCormick, Bozeman, 11:30.86; Ali Keith, Billings West, 11:35.28; Lilly Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:35.76; Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 11:44.13; Nomi Friedman, Bozeman, 11:44.99; Isabel Munro, Missoula Hellgate, 11:47.49; Rose Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 11:49.06.

A (12:13.00) - Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 11:37.15; Laurie Davidson, Corvallis, 12:01.12; Ryleigh Kleinke, Sidney, 12:08.57; Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 12:11.45.

B (12:26.00) - Renae Parker, Jefferson, 11:33.36; Iris McKean, Glasgow, 11:43.19; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 11:44.11; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:45.00; Emily See, Glasgow, 12:17.76; Jayden Woodland, Three Forks, 12:22.45.

C (12:29.24) - Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:06.49; Mya Green, Scobey, 11:52.82; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 11:58.87.

100 hurdles

AA (16.30) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.64; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 14.96; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.24; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.40; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.81; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 16.08; Rachel Plaster, Helena, 16.23; Piper Jette, Billings Senior, 16.29.

A (16.40) - Ainsley Shipman, 15.38; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 15.76; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 16.26.

B (16.50) - Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.81; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16.11; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 16.20.

C (16.43) - Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 15.82.

300 hurdles

AA (48.00) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.35; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 45.43; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 45.70; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier, 46.79; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 46.89; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 47.14; Rachel Plaster, Helena, 47.18; Halle Haber, Billings West, 47.57.

A (48.50) - Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 46.32; Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 46.32; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 46.37; Lauryn Petersen, Dillon, 47.53; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 47.75.

B (48.30) - Havyn Vandenacre, Townsend, 45.35; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 45.69; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 46.34; Isabelle Berry, Missoula Loyola, 47.92; Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge, 48.13.

C (47.76) - Claire Bucklin, Sunburst, 47.76.

400 relay

AA (52.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (51.80) - Laurel, 50.68; Whitefish, 50.75; Dillon, 50.84; Lewistown, 51.19; Columbia Falls, 51.30.

B (52.10) - Anaconda, 51.34; Bigfork, 51.51; Big Timber, 51.74; Huntley Project, 52.01.

C (52.01) -

1,600 relay

AA (4:25.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (4:14.00) - Whitefish, 4:07.35; Laurel, 4:08.11.

B (4:20.00) - Big Timber, 4:17.26; Huntley Project, 4:17.72; Bigfork, 4:18.56.

C (4:18.93) - Seeley-Swan, 4:15.56; Scobey, 4:18.71.

Long jump

AA (16-06) - Hailey Coey, Billings West, 18-08 ½; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 18-02 ¾*; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 18-00; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 17-07 ½; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 17-06 ½; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 17-02 ½; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 17-01 ½; Akilah Kubi, Kalispell Flathead, 17-01 ½; Nigeria Long-Westmoreland, Billings Senior, 16-10 ½; Kiera Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier, 16-09; Maliyah Hicks, Great Falls, 16-08; Emma McCarthy, Great Falls CMR, 16-07 ½; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 16-06 ½.

A (16-00) - Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 17-08; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-01 ½; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 16-09; Annaleis Sloan, Miles City, 16-08 ½; Samantha Peila, Miles City, 16-07 ½; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16-06 ½; Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 16-04 ¼; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 16-01 ½; Layne Kearns, Hamilton, 16-00.

B (15-09) - Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 16-10; Grace Ekness, Shepherd, 16-06 ¾; Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks, 16-06 ½; Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 16-05 ¼; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 16-01 ½; Taylor Evans, Conrad, 16-01; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16-00 ¼; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 16-00; Hope Gonsioroski, Baker, 16-00.

C (16-05 ½) - Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 17-06 ¼; Hadassah Wilson, Darby, 17-03; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 17-03; Draya Wacker, Melstone, 16-09 ½; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 16-05 ¾.

Triple jump

AA (34-00) - Hailey Coey, Billings West, 37-09; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-00 ½; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 36-08; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 34-11; Sydney Kolwyck, Gallatin, 34-10; Mikayla Hall, Helena Capital, 34-08; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 34-06; Megan Carpenter, Helena Capital, 34-05; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 34-03 ½; Kyesha Farmer, Great Falls, 34-03; Sala Porter, Billings Senior, 34-01 ¼; Bethany Sorensen, Kalispell Glacier, 34-00 ½; Reagan Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 34-00 ½; Lauren Heuiser, Helena, 34-00.

A (33-07) - Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 37-08; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 35-08 ¼; Layne Kearns, Hamilton, 35-05 ¼; Rylee Armstrong, Lewistown, 34-11 ½; Alexis Green, Columbia Falls, 34-07 ¼; Kendall Wahl, Billings Central, 34-04 ¼; Zoey Morast, Dillon, 34-00 ½; Annaleis Sloan, Miles City, 33-07 ¾.

B (33-10) - Emma McCauley, Jefferson, 35-00; Anika Ploeger, Baker, 34-06 ½.

C (33-07) - Teagan Erickson, Saco, 35-11 ½; Mallory Tommerup, Plentywood, 35-02; Krysan Hafla, Jordan, 34-07; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 34-07; Alizae Howard, Roy-Winifred, 34-01; Tatum Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 33-11 ½; Grace Gackle, Circle, 33-08; Taevyn Beaudin, Valley Christian, 33-08.

High jump

AA (5-01) - Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-07; Kennedy Moore, Kalispell Flathead, 5-05; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-04*; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-04; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-03; Whitney Schlender, Gallatin, 5-03; Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 5-02; Brenna Berghold, Bozeman, 5-01; Jaidyn Pevey, Kalispell Glacier, 5-01; Piper Jette, Billings Senior, 5-01; Makenzie Jackson, Helena, 5-01; Jordan Lawrence, Billings West, 5-01; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-01.

A (5-00) - Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-06; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 5-02; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 5-00; Kyanna Jarvis, Havre, 5-00; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 5-00; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 5-00.

B (4-11) - Canzas HisBadHorse, Colstrip, 5-04; Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-02; Remmi Stanger, Eureka, 5-02; Savana Warburton, Joliet, 5-00; Gracie Bradley, Colstrip, 5-00; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 5-00; Justine Lamb, Malta, 5-00.

C (5-00) - Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-06; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-04; Emma Konen, Twin Bridges, 5-02; Megan Granbois, Culbertson, 5-00; Lexi Nelson, Drummond, 5-00; Delaney Wagner, Drummond, 5-00; Samantha Fenley, Harlowton-Ryegate, 5-00; Abby Dines, Geraldine, 5-00; Mari Anderson, Great Falls Central, 5-00;

Pole vault

AA (10-00) - Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 12-03; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 11-03; Madison Clause, Billings Skyview, 11-02; Hania Halverson, Kalispell Flathead, 10-06; Landrie Anderson, Missoula Sentinel, 10-03; Grace Stoddart, Bozeman, 10-00; Austin Long, Billings West, 10-00; Alexis Dvorak, Billings West, 10-00; Annika Nehring, Helena, 10-00; Matija Pellandini, Billings Senior, 10-00.

A (9-06) - Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 10-06; Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 10-06; Emma McAllister, Columbia Falls, 9-06.

B (9-00) - Breauna Erickson, Conrad, 11-00; Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project 11-00; Eve Stone, Glasgow, 9-06; Hannah Christman, Huntley Project, 9-03.

C (8-06) - Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 10-00; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 10-00; Alexis DeVries, Manhattan Christian, 9-03 Jenna Dunham, Fort Benton, 8-06; Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 8-06.

Shot put

AA (35-03) - Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 40-09 ½; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 40-02; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 38-06; Alison Jenkins, Billings Skyview, 36-01 ½; MaKenna Harmon, Billings Senior, 35-08 ½; Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 35-07 ¾; Taliana Miller, Kalispell Flathead, 35-05; Jaida Green, Helena Capital, 35-03 ¾.

A (35-02) - Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 40-03; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown, 38-06; Aniya Ross, Lewistown, 37-09; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 36-01 ½; Maggie Hillis, Laurel, 35-08.

B (34-11) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 42-01 ½; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 38-07 ¾; Scout Nadeau, Bigfork, 37-08; Trista Williams, Florence, 36-04 ½.

C (35-05) - Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 39-01; Carolyne Christoffersen, Froid-Medicine Lake, 38-11 ½; Scout Hopes, Fairview, 36-04 ¾; Raily Gliko, Belt, 35-10; Natalie Fisher, White Sulphur Springs, 35-07 ¾.

Discus

AA (113-00) - Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, 127-05; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 118-11; Avari Batt, Missoula Big Sky, 116-03; Alison Jenkins, Billings Skyview, 114-09; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 114-02; Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 113-08.

A (110-00) - Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 132-10; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 124-09; Alanna Auch, Corvallis, 123-09; Kaiya Graves, Laurel, 122-01; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 118-05; Crystal Hazel, Stevensville, 112-02; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 110-04.

B (109-00) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 115-07; Alexis Deming, Plains, 113-05; Skylie Lefdahl, Malta, 109-11.

C (108-11) - Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 123-09; Cloe Kalanick, Fort Benton, 119-03; Ahmia Lords, Belt, 115-04 ½; Audrey Baker, 113-10 ½.

Javelin

AA (115-00) - Alysa Keller, Billings West, 134-11; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 129-01; Keke Davis, Missoula Hellgate, 124-10; Taliana Miller, Kalispell Flathead, 121-05; Kya Wood, Kalispell Flathead, 117-01.

A (115-00) - Daeja Fike, Laurel, 143-11; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 128-01; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 126-10; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 121-09; Brianna Linday, Laurel, 118-03.

B (117-06) - Ashley Carroll, Shepherd, 127-01; Sadie Grove, Choteau, 121-10.

C (122-00) - Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 128-00; Bentley Bertolino, Roberts, 127-00; Sorren Reese, Superior, 125-09.

*Denotes mark from out-of-state meet.