UPDATED: 2021 state track and field qualifiers

The high school track and field season is reaching the busiest point of the season with some of the year’s most prestigious meets looming. As the season has progressed, more and more athletes have qualified for their respective state meets by hitting qualifying standards.

Each classification now uses qualifying standards (which are included in parentheses next to each class in each event below) that give athletes an opportunity during the regular season to secure berths at their respective state meets. Athletes can still qualify for their state meets at their divisional meets, but that’s not a necessity. If athletes hit a qualifying standard at any point during the season, they’re guaranteed a spot at the state meet, regardless of their performance at the divisional meet.

Billings Senior's Malikye Simpson is officially on state record watch. Simpson ran the state's fastest time in the 100-meter dash at a dual with Belgrade over the weekend, clocking in at 10.76 seconds. He's now just .26 seconds shy of the all-class state record of 10.50, which was set by Great Falls CMR's Damien Nelson in 2018.

Dillon junior Treyton Anderson will be a big part of the Beavers' plans to bring home a trophy from the state track meet. Anderson is the only Class A athlete to qualify in the 110-meter hurdles (15.07 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (39.35). Anderson's times are also the fastest in Montana regardless of class.

Huntley Project senior Noah Bouchard is flexing his muscles as one of the best track and field athletes in Class B. Bouchard has the top long jump mark and 110-meter hurdles time in Class B, while also boasting the No. 2 high jump mark at 6 feet, 6 inches.

The Fort Benton boys look like they'll be in contention for a trophy at the State C meet. Fort Benton has the top time in both relay races, while William Ullery is Class C's only qualifier to date in the 200-meter dash and is one of four in the 100-meter dash. The Longhorns will be strong in the field, too, as Hayden Diekhans still owns the best triple jump mark and Nick Marais popped a 22-foot long jump at the Frenchtown Bronc open last week.

Time rolls on, but Missoula Sentinel still churns out talented girls. Freshman Emily McElmurry is the latest Spartan female to post eye-popping marks. McElmurry triple jumped 37-10 in a dual with Butte on Saturday, easily the best jump in the state regardless of class. McElmurry also has the No. 3 time in the 100-meter hurdles this season. Look out for junior Brooke Stayner, too. Stayner has qualified in five events. She leads Class AA in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 400-meter dash and long jump, while also ranking fourth in the high jump.

It's early, but it seems as if the Class A team race is going to boil down to Whitefish and Laurel. Whitefish appears to have an advantage in the sprints with Brooke Zetooney and Mikenna Ells, while Laurel's Carly Cook and Grace Timm are two of the best 800- and 1,600-meter runners in the state. Both relay teams have qualified for the state meet and are within .2 seconds of each other. Whitefish, though, could have an advantage in the field events, where Ells is joined by her sister Hailey and Erin Wilde as three of Class A's best high jumpers. Wilde is also one of the top Class A triple jumpers behind Laurel's Gracey Willis. Keep an eye on these two teams throughout the year.

Colstrip's Jamie Whitedirt has established herself as the top thrower in Class B. Whitedirt is the only Class B shot putter to break 37-feet this year. Her best toss is north of 42 feet, nearly six feet farther than the second-best mark, which is freshman teammate Talen Rogers. Whitedirt also has the top discus throw by nearly eight feet at just over 130 feet. Whitedirt isn't too far off from either state record mark, so she's an athlete to keep a close eye on over the next month.

Charlo's Carlee Fryberger has been a standout since her freshman year. Now a senior, Fryberger is all over the Class C leader board. Fryberger had a strong performance over the past week and posted Class C's No. 2 time in the 100, top time in the 200, No. 6 time in the 400 and No. 2 time in the 300-meter hurdles. Fryberger also owns Class C's fastest time in the 100-meter hurdles and the best Class C triple jump. Truly one of Class C's best all-around athletes, Fryberger is hoping to cap her career with more state track hardware.

Also keep an eye on Saco freshman Teagan Erickson. Erickson jumped 5-05 in the high jump at the North East Montana Invite on Tuesday, which has her within shouting distance of the Class C record of 5-07 ½, set in 2000 by Chester's Michele Vandyke.

The full lists of state-qualified athletes are below. These lists, while unofficial, are updated through the official results posted at www.athletic.net through April 20. Only FAT times are considered. If you notice an error or omission, please email sports@ktvh.com

Boys

100

AA (11.3) – Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.76; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 10.98; Christian Vetter, Butte, 11.15; Clint Ambuehl, Billings West, 11.19; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.20; Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.24; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 11.28.

A (11.4) – Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.96; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 11.15; Jay Beagle, Libby, 11.21; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 11.22; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 11.28.

B (11.5) – Noah Kinslow, Bigfork, 11.27; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.39; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 11.43; Brinkley Evans, Conrad, 11.46.

C (11.68) – Chase Fitzpatrick, Twin Bridges, 11.50; Stephen Links, Simms, 11.59; William Ullery, Fort Benton, 11.59, Loden Idler, Hinsdale, 11.68.

200

AA (22.8) - Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 22.43; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 22.76.

A (23.3) - Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.80; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.83; Jay Beagle, Libby, 23.09; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 23.18.

B (23.2) - Michael Swan, Manhattan, 22.91; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.97.

C (23.53) - William Ullery, Fort Benton, 23.20.

400

AA (51.2) - Jeff Lillard, Kalispell Glacier, 51.09.

A (51.7) - Jay Beagle, Libby, 50.83.

B (51.8) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 50.70; Jay Jetmore, Red Lodge, 51.49.

C (51.87) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.56.

800

AA (2:01.00) -

A (2:02.00) - Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 2:00.25; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 2:01.95.

B (2:02.80) -

C (2:02:50) -

1,600

AA (4:34.00) - William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 4:28.36; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 4:31.66.

A (4:38.00) - Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:32.60; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:34.55; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:35.02.

B (4:43.50) - Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 4:35.07.

C (4:40.64) - Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 4:31.42

3,200

AA (10:00.00) - William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 9:21.23; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:51.34; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 9:52.79; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 9:54.38; Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:54.77; Chase Green, Missoula Hellgate, 9:55.33; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:56.31.

A (10:12.00) - Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 10:07.41; Brant Heiner, Ronan, 10:11.14.

B (10:32.00) - Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 10:20.32; Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 10:30.62; Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 10:31.40.

C (10:20.80) - Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 9:59.52.

110 hurdles

AA (15.7) - Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 15.45.

A (16.1) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 15.07.

B (16.0) - Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 15.44; Isak Epperly, Bigfork, 15.95.

C (16.41) - Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 16.38.

300 hurdles

AA (41.5) - Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 41.29; Jacob Pierce, Billings West, 41.41.

A (41.8) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.35.

B (41.7) -

C (42.01) -

400 relay

AA (45.8) – Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets.

A (44.8) - Laurel, 43.83; Whitefish, 44.54; Frenchtown, 44.69.

B (44.65) - Bigfork, 43.60.

C (45.45) -

1,600 relay

AA (3:42.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (3:34.00) -

B (3:34.00) -

C (3:37.22) - Fort Benton, 3:33.35.

Long jump

AA (21-00) - Taco Dowler, Billings West, 21-06; Christian Vetter, Butte, 21-03 ¼; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 21-02 ½; Reed Harris, Great Falls, 21-02.

A (20-05) - Brock Ping, Billings Central, 22-05; Colton Nagle, Glendive, 20-05 ¾; Carter White, Frenchtown, 20-05.

B (20-04) - Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 20-10 ¼; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 20-09; Cormac Benn, Bigfork, 20-08 ¼; Gavin Mills, Fairfield, 20-05 ½.

C (20-05) - Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 22-01 ¾; Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 20-09.

Triple jump

AA (42-00) -

A (41-08) - Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 43-04; Carter White, Frenchtown, 42-10 ¾; Riley Basta, Glendive, 42-02 ½.

B (41-03) - Braden Morris, Jefferson, 42-01; Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 41-11; Donnie Steen, Baker, 41-03.

C (42-01¼) - Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 43-09 ½; Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje, 42-08 ¼.

High jump

AA (6-02) - Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-03; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 6-02; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-02.

A (6-00) - Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-02; Devin Shelton, Frenchtown, 6-00; Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central, 6-00; Brandon Finley, Frenchtown, 6-00.

B (6-00) - Wyatt Duke, Bigfork, 6-09; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 6-06; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-04; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-02; Cormac Benn, Bigfork, 6-00.

C (6-00) - Andrew Sanford, St. Regis, 6-02; Toby Neideregger, Chinook, 6-02; Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 6-00; Jesse Lee, Hinsdale, 6-00.

Pole Vault

AA (13-06) - Traven Ridley, Billings West, 14-00; Caden Palm, Billings Senior, 14-00; Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, 13-06; Josh Smalley, Missoula Big Sky, 13-06.

A (13-00) - Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-01.

B (12-03) - Colter Casazza, Eureka, 12-10; Seth Osborne, Bigfork, 12-03.

C (12-00) -

Shot put

AA (48-00) - Josh Goleman, Helena, 48-09 ¼.

A (46-08) - Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 49-03; Jake Houlihan, Frenchtown, 48-05; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 48-00.

B (46-10) - Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 49-02 ½; Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project, 49-01 ¼; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 47-00.

C (44-11½) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 48-04; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 47-09; Kaden Kerr, White Sulphur Springs, 45-04 ¾; Eric Lorentz, Seeley-Swan, 45-04.

Discus

AA (148-00) - Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, 148-06.

A (142-00) - Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 142-07.

B (137-00) - Cash Salsbery, Malta, 154-03; David Pitman, Malta, 150-00; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 149-10; Rian Hoiland, Anaconda, 138-10; Kolter Bouma, Fairfield, 137-09.

C (135-10) - Paul Hardy, Fairview, 154-07; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 154-00; Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 153-08; TJ Hennes, Belt, 147-11; Beau Simonson, 147-10 ½; Luke Cima, Harrison, 139-09; Dane Byle, Fort Benton, 137-07.

Javelin

AA (170-00) - Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, 177-02.

A (167-00) - Cole Truman, Dillon, 170-03.

B (163-00) -

C (168-02) -

Girls

100

AA (13.0) - Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.36; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 12.90; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.96.

A (13.2) - Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.68; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 12.75; Alexis Green, Columbia Falls, 12.89; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central; 12.96; Olivia Gilliam-Smith, Libby, 12.99; Madison Caruthers, Libby, 13.00; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 13.12; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 13.13; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 13.16.

B (13.2) - Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 12.87; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.92; Kirra Ban, Huntley Project, 13.18; Jewel Olson, Wolf Point, 13.19; Katie Whitehurst, Whitehall, 13.20.

C (13.16) - Brooke Reuter, Savage, 12.99; Carlee Fryberger, 13.00.

200

AA (26.7) - Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.85; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.37; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.50.

A (26.9) - Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 26.06; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 26.27; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 26.33; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 26.48; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 26.56.

B (27.1) -

C (26.85) - Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 26.24; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 26.81.

400

AA (1:01.00) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 1:00.51; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:00.51.

A (1:01.50) - Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 59.43.

B (1:01.90) -

C (1:00.12) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.81.

800

AA (2:24.00) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:15.22; Carly Ryan, Helena, 2:19.96; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 2:21.33; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.44;v Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.97.

A (2:26.00) - Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:23.82; Grace Timm, Laurel, 2:24.66.

B (2:26.00) -

C (2:25.32) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:23.84; MacKenzie Morgan, Noxon, 2:25.15.

1,600

AA (5:23.00) - Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 5:16.13; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:18.21; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 5:20.38; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:21.75; Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 5:21.86; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:22.22; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 5:22.63.

A (5:28.00) - Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:23.14.

B (5:34.00) - Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:32.11.

C (5:38.58) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 5:28.48; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:34.64.

3,200

AA (11:50.00) - Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 11:17.67; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 11:18.18; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 11:23.74; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 11:24.25; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 11:30.75; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:31.06; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 11:39.61; Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Billings Skyview, 11:47.63; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:48.50.

A (12:13.00) - Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:48.55; Brynnli Poulsen, Hamilton, 12:04.89.

B (12:26.00) - Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:57.14; Iris McKean, Glasgow, 12:10.50; Hallie Hemenway, Manhattan, 12:15.98.

C (12:29.24) - Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 12:20.96.

100 hurdles

AA (16.3) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 15.13; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.38; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 16.07; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 16.25; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 16.27.

A (16.1) - Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.72; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16.12.

B (16.0) -

C (16.43) - Carlee Fryberger, 15.56; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 16.33.

300 hurdles

AA (48.0) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.33; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 46.57; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 47.16; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 47.37; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 47.49; Skye Thompson, Kalispell Flathead, 47.82.

A (48.5) - Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 48.39; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 48.45.

B (48.3) - Olleca Severson, Manhattan, 48.18.

C (47.76) - Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 47.34.

400 relay

AA (52.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets.

A (51.80) - Whitefish, 49.75; Billings Central, 50.76.

B (52.10) - Bigfork, 51.09.

C (52.01) - Seeley-Swan, 51.92.

1,600 relay

AA (4:25.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets.

A (4:14.00) - Laurel, 4:09.42; Whitefish, 4:09.61.

B (4:20.00) -

C (4:18.93) - Seeley-Swan, 4:13.48.

Long jump

AA (16-06) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 18-01; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 17-00 ¼; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 16-08 ¾; Gabbie Hasskamp, Missoula Big Sky, 16-08 ½; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 16-07; Audrey McElmurry, 16-07.

A (16-00) - Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-09; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 17-00 ½; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 17-00; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 16-08; Olivia Gilliam-Smith, Libby, 16-05; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 16-01 ½; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 16-00.

B (15-09) - Peyton Janeway, Baker, 17-06; Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks, 16-04; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16-01 ½; Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius, 16-00 ¼; Saraya Afrank, Baker, 16-00.

C (16-05 ½) - Aspen Geise, Fort Benton, 16-08 ½; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 16-08 ½.

Triple jump

AA (34-00) - Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-10; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 35-08 ¾; Hailey Coey, 35-05 ½; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 35-04 ½; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 35-04; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 35-00; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 34-07; Tessa Smith, Kalispell Flathead, 34-04; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 34-03 ½; Tessa Smith, Kalispell Flathead, 34-01.

A (33-07) - Gracey Willis, Laurel, 35-01 ¼; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 34-07; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 34-04; Alexis Green, Columbia Falls, 34-01 ½.

B (33-10) - Peyton Janeway, Baker, 34-11; Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius, 33-11.

C (33-07) - Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 34-09; Isabella Pereira, Alberton-Superior, 34-02; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 33-10 ¼; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 33-07 ½.

High jump

AA (5-01) - Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-06; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-05; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 5-04; Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-03; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-03; Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-02; Gillian Sherrill, Missoula Hellgate, 5-01; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-01; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 5-01; Chloe Davies, Billings West, 5-01.

A (5-00) - Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-05; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 5-02; Camas Crattey, Hamilton, 5-00; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 5-00.

B (4-11) - Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-02; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 5-00; Mari Anderson, Great Falls Central, 5-00; Madeline Severson, Manhattan, 5-00.

C (5-00) - Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-05; Megan Granbois, Culbertson, 5-00; Liv Wangerin, Plentywood, 5-00; Abbey Granbois, Culbertson, 5-00; Abby Clark, Fort Benton, 5-00.

Pole vault

AA (10-00) - Emma Zimmerman, Billings West, 12-01; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 10-03; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 10-00; Summer Unger, Helena, 10-00.

A (9-06) - Tiana Carney, Glendive, 10-06; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 10-06; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-00; Madison Wahl, Glendive, 10-00.

B (9-00) -

C (8-06) - Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 9-06; Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 9-06; Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 8-06.

Shot put

AA (35-03) - Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 35-03.

A (35-02) - Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 41-06 ½; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 38-07; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 37-02; Teigan Harper, Laurel, 36-10; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 36-08 ¾.

B (34-11) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 42-02 ½; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 36-08 ¼; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 36-03 ½.

C (35-05) - Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 36-09.

Discus

AA (113-00) - Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 115-02.

A (110-00) - Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 145-05; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 133-01; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 127-04; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 115-01 ½; Molly Craig, Hamilton, 113-07; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 110-05.

B (109-00) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 130-03; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 122-06; Skylie Lefdahl, Malta, 120-00; Brooke MCClenning, Huntley Project, 110-02.

C (108-11) - Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 159-03; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 116-01; Ryann Moline, Circle, 111-05; Ahmia Lords, Belt, 110-10 ½.

Javelin

AA (115-00) - Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 123-01; Anja Jackson, Missoula Sentinel, 121-03; Kenzie Williams, Kalispell Glacier, 120-08; Tennisen Hiller, Great Falls CMR, 117-05.

A (115-00) - Keeli Harris, Laurel, 127-02; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 119-03; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 117-00; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 116-09; Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 116-04.

B (117-06) - Emily Shumaker, Baker, 123-01; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 120-00.

C (122-00) -

