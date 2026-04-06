Track and field notebook: Missoula Big Sky's Kellan Krueger wows, Sidney's Morgan Kindopp clears school record

MISSOULA — Ummm ... what!?

In his first meet of this track and field season, Missoula Big Sky's Kellan Krueger already accomplished an unbelievable feat. The senior hurdler clocked a jaw-dropping 13.66-second time in the 110-meter hurdles last Tuesday during a triangular with Kalispell Flathead and Whitefish at MCPS Stadium.

Here's a text exchange between MTN Sports' Alec Bofinger and me after seeing Krueger's time:

AB: Did you see (Krueger) ran 13.66 in the 110s?

SK: No he did not

AB: I think he might be the first guy ever under 14 in a meet here

SK: (Krueger's) previous best was 14.53!

AB: Dude hit the speed workouts this fall/winter apparently 😅

SK: Sixth-fastest in the nation.

AB: My mind can't comprehend how fast that is.

Not only did he shatter his previous personal-best time of 14.53 seconds, he may be the first high schooler from Montana to ever break the 14-second barrier. No one has done it since at least 2006, which is as far back as the results go on athletic.net, the website Montana high schools use to track official results.

And the state record is 14.14 seconds, which Huntley Project's Bradley Graves set in 2019. State records, though, can only be set at state meets, so it's possible — though unlikely — somebody ran a sub-14 time at a non-state meet that didn't get recorded.

Krueger's 13.66 is the sixth-fastest time in the country this season, but he could get some solid competition from right here in the Treasure State. Oliver Mow of Helena Capital also aspires to run a sub-14 this year. He came close last year with a personal-best 14.04 and got a head-to-head win over Krueger at the USATF Region 11 Junior Olympic Championships last summer.

Krueger and Mow are scheduled to meet for the first time this season Tuesday at MCPS Stadium.

Meanwhile, Sidney's Morgan Kindopp took down a record that had stood since 2000. The senior pole vaulter went up and over 12 feet, 4½ inches to set the school record. Kindopp won the 2025 Class A state championship with a 12-0 vault.

The Eagles have an illustrious vaulting history, and Kindopp took the top spot from Leila Ben-Youssef, who won three state championships with Sidney. Ben-Youssef then vaulted at Stanford University and ultimately won gold medals at the Pan Arab Games and All-Africa Games while representing Tunisia, her father's home country.

Elsewhere ...

