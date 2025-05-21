Townsend's Kaitlyn Noyes a 'showman' among Class B long jumpers

LAUREL — The 2024 Class B state track and field meet was a roller coaster of emotions for Townsend's Kaitlyn Noyes.

The now-junior broke the State B record in the long jump, but it was determined to be wind-aided. This happened on multiple occasions before finally setting a non-winded aided mark at 18 feet, 0½ inch, giving her a goal for the 2025 season.

“It was pretty cool the first time, but do it again. Repeat," Noyes said. "This season I'm really trying to get that again if I can and put in the training and the work that needs to be done for that."

Noyes is right there, with a season-best of 17-08½, the best in Class B once again. She’s also third in the triple jump and sixth in the high jump, as she has some of the best springs in the state. But as a participant in multiple sports and clubs, how does Noyes find the time to recuperate?

“Being a 4.0 student, being someone who does a lot of clubs, sports, a lot of stuff, it's hard to make the time for those things," Noyes said. "Sometimes I have to sacrifice my me time for things that I love, things that I enjoy doing and instead put the time into those."

Noyes is pretty much full-go all the time. She’s dedicated in the classroom and weight room, but when the summer rolls around she adds 4-H on top of that.

“It had been a while since I'd won showmanship at our county fair. During the summer I really set that as a goal for myself," Noyes said. "When I went to our Broadwater County Fair I ended up getting the showmanship for pig, and that took me to our round robin, where we get to show every animal. It's kind of like an overall showmanship competition, and I ended up winning that, too. So it was a really great time for me in 4H this past summer."

Noyes’ ‘showmanship’ will be on display at the Class B state track and field meet this weekend in Missoula, where she looks to go back-to-back in the long jump.