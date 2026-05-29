LAUREL — Power-Dutton-Brady's Tanner Vick had doubts he could repeat as the Class C state pole vault champion.

Vick tore his ACL, MCL and fractured the tibia in his left leg during the first round of the football playoffs. He gutted out the remainder of the postseason before having surgery in December.

Thursday evening Vick, left leg brace and all, cleared 14 feet in the pole vault for his second consecutive state title.

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State C track: Power-Dutton-Brady's Tanner Vick repeats as pole vault champion months after torn ACL, MCL

"Constant physical therapy, and a lot of work on your own just getting that thing strong, range of motion, all that stuff," Vick said. "A big thing I would say is weather. I haven't had another track meet besides this one this year that wasn't raining, so that played a big part in it for sure. Just more practice and getting more reps in."

Vick didn't start competing this season until May 2 and said he'd began running just over a month and a half ago. After securing the repeat, he had a long embrace with his dad, who is also his coach.

"Those situations definitely gave me doubts, but being able to progress as much as I did in that short little time definitely helped with that," Vick said. "Big hug, smiles, for sure. Just like last year. No different than that, but it was great."

Vick has Power-Dutton-Brady out in front with his 10-point performance on Thursday night. The remainder of the Class C state track and field meet gets under way Friday in Laurel.