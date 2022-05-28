State C track and field: Plentywood, Seeley-Swan out to leads

GREAT FALLS — Plentywood's girls and Seeley-Swan's guys have jumped out to leads after Day 1 of the 2022 State C track and field meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.

Plentywood was led by Annie Kaul on Friday. Kaul won the pole vault with a vault of 10 feet, 6 inches and fourth in the 1,600-meter run. Kaul wasn't a one-woman show, though, as Audrey Sampsen contributed points with a second-place finish in the high jump and fifth in the 400-meter dash.

Emma Brensdal chipped in with a third-place finish in the shot put.

Second-place Saco was anchored by a strong showing from sophomore Teagan Erickson.

Erickson, a sophomore, won the high jump at 5-04 and instantly moved to 5-07.75 to attempt a State C record. She came up just shy on all three attempts, however.

Erickson also had a good showing in the long jump, placing third with a leap of 16-11.75. Her older sister Jaycee also put up points for the Panthers on Friday.

Jaycee would place fourth in the pole vault at 9-06 and second in the javelin with a throw of 127-00.

Plentywood ended the day with 30 points, while Saco has 28 and third-place Seeley-Swan has 26.

PHOTOS: Day 1 2022 State C track and field

The Seeley-Swan guys are out to a lead behind a championship performance from Owen Hoag.

Hoag, who anchored the Blackhawks' relay earlier in the day, ended Friday afternoon with a title in the 400-meter dash in 50.58 seconds.

Hoag wasn't the only champion from Seeley-Swan, though, as Walker McDonald got his weekend started with a bang. One of Montana's premier throwers, McDonald claimed the shot put crown with a toss of 53-11 and will aim for a discus title on Saturday.

Brooke Reuter tops own record in 100

State C record holder Brooke Reuter continues to improve upon her mark.

The Savage sophomore set a State C record in the 100-meter dash for a second consecutive year as she clocked in at 12.47 seconds in the prelims on Friday afternoon to best her mark of 12.52 from last year.

Reuter will take aim at repeat titles in the 100 and 200 on Saturday.

Colter Woldstad gets redemption in long jump

Early on Friday, Harlowton-Ryegate senior Colter Woldstad false-started out of the 100-meter dash prelims, potentially costing his team points.

He more than made up for it in the long jump.

Woldstad popped a jump of 21-10 to win the State C crown and earn the Engineers 10 much-needed points in the team race.

"I felt like I needed to come out and perform in the long jump," Woldstad said. "To come in and get first really bumped us up there a lot. I think that helped what we want to come in and do this meet."

Full results can be found here.