State AA track and field: Two all-class records set; Helena's Madilyn Todorovich wins 2 events

KALISPELL — The first full day of action for the Class AA state track and field meet at Legends Stadium was filled with new individual champions being crowned and two new all-class state records being set across Montana's largest classification.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

State AA track: Helena's Madalyn Todorovich wins two titles, Belgrade's Wilson Schmidt sets new record in 800

In Friday's boys 800-meter run, Belgrade junior Wilson Schmidt ran a 1:50.21, which bested the previous state record by a single hundredth of a second to become a state champion, as well.

That was not the only all-class record broken, though, as Kalispell Flathead junior William Hollensteiner recorded a 47.22-second time in the 400-meter dash to win the event.

Additionally, a Helena Bengal became a state champion in two different field events as junior Madilyn Todorovich cleared 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump and marked 18 feet, 6½ inches in the long jump.

Billings Skyview took home two titles in field events as Rae Smart won the girls shot put with a heave of 42 feet, 10 inches, and Boaz Mckinney grabbed the boys long jump title with a mark of 22-11¾ inches on his first attempt.

The boys 4x100-meter relay had a photo finish, with the Helena team (41.80) just edging out Billings West by five hundredths of a second.

Through two days, the Helena boys lead the team standings with 59 points and the Gallatin girls are in first with 50 points.

For full results from the first two days, visit this link. Saturday will be the final day of competition at the meet.